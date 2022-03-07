The Players Championship history, results and past winners

The Players Championship is the PGA Tour's crown jewel event on the schedule, serving as the most important event which the PGA Tour controls. The event is part of the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.

The Players Championship became a PGA Tour event in 1974, known then as the Tournament Players Championship. It originally was not associated with a single course and was going to move around the country. Eventually, though, the Tour moved the event to TPC Sawgrass and its Stadium Course, which was built specifically to host the tournament starting in 1982.

The event took on added prestige over time, with the PGA Tour somewhat overtly promoting the idea that The Players is a major in waiting. It's never taken on that title among fans, but Players winners get the same benefits as winning a major.

In recent memory, the tournament has been moved back to March after a dozen years in May.

Jack Nicklaus has the most Players wins, taking three of the first five events. At TPC Sawgrass, though, five players have won twice, including Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Steve Elkington, Davis Love III and Hal Sutton.

The Players Championship format

The Players Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 156 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The Players Championship host courses

1982–present: TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course)

1977–1981: Sawgrass Country Club

1976: Inverrary Country Club

1975: Colonial Country Club

1974: Atlanta Country Club

The Players Championship past sponsors

The Players Championship has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

Tournament Players Championship: 1974-1987

The Players Championship: 1988-present

The Players Championship history & results