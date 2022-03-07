Puerto Rico Open history, results and past winners
The Puerto Rico Open is one of the PGA Tour's opposite-field events on the schedule, serving as a key playing opportunity against elevated events. The event is currently played during the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.

The Puerto Rico Open became a PGA Tour event in 1956. It originally was not associated with a single course and was going to move around the country. Since it became a PGA Tour event in 2008, it has been played at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande.

In recent memory, the tournament has been played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but in 2022, it was played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Michael Bradley is the only two-time winner of this event.

Puerto Rico Open format

Puerto Rico Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 120 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Puerto Rico Open host courses

  • 2008–present: Grand Reserve Golf Club

Puerto Rico Open past sponsors

Puerto Rico Open has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

  • Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: 2008-2010
  • Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: 2011-2014
  • Puerto Rico Open: 1956-1967, 2015-present

Puerto Rico Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Ryan Brehm 268 −20 6 $666,000
2021 Branden Grace 269 −19 1 $540,000
2020 Viktor Hovland 268 −20 1 $540,000
2019 Martin Trainer 275 −15 3 $540,000
2018 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2017 D.A. Points 268 −20 2 $540,000
2016 Tony Finau 276 −12 PO $540,000
2015 Alex Čejka 281 −7 PO $540,000
2014 Chesson Hadley 267 −21 2 $630,000
2013 Scott Brown 268 −20 1 $630,000
2012 George McNeill 272 −16 2 $630,000
2011 Michael Bradley (2) 272 −16 PO $630,000
2010 Derek Lamely 269 −19 2 $630,000
2009 Michael Bradley 274 −14 1 $630,000
2008 Greg Kraft 274 −14 1 $630,000
1967 Chuck Courtney 280 −8 2 Unknown
1966 Ramón Sota 284 −4 2 Unknown
1965 Howell Fraser 288 E 1 Unknown
1964 Art Wall Jr. 289 1 PO Unknown
1963 Charlie Sifford 277 −7 6 Unknown
1962 George Knudson 280 −4 2 Unknown
1961 Billy Maxwell 273 −11 7 Unknown
1960 Joe Jimenez 280 −4 PO Unknown
1959 Pete Cooper 282 −6 5 Unknown
1958 Bob Toski 288 E 2 Unknown
1957 Chick Harbert 281 −7 2 Unknown
1956 Antonio Cerdá 144 E 5 Unknown

