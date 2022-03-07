Puerto Rico Open history, results and past winners

The Puerto Rico Open is one of the PGA Tour's opposite-field events on the schedule, serving as a key playing opportunity against elevated events. The event is currently played during the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.

The Puerto Rico Open became a PGA Tour event in 1956. It originally was not associated with a single course and was going to move around the country. Since it became a PGA Tour event in 2008, it has been played at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande.

In recent memory, the tournament has been played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but in 2022, it was played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Michael Bradley is the only two-time winner of this event.

Puerto Rico Open format

Puerto Rico Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 120 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Puerto Rico Open host courses

2008–present: Grand Reserve Golf Club

Puerto Rico Open past sponsors

Puerto Rico Open has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: 2008-2010

Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: 2011-2014

Puerto Rico Open: 1956-1967, 2015-present

Puerto Rico Open history & results