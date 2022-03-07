Jin Young Ko surges to LPGA Tour record for consecutive under-par, sub-70 rounds

Jin Young Ko is the best golfer on the planet right now, and she's playing like someone who has figured out The Matrix.

En route to a two-shot win at the 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, Ko set two LPGA Tour records to further add to an impressive resume that not only is dominant but consistent.

In picking up her 13th LPGA Tour win, Ko shot four rounds in the 60s, meaning she has now shot 15 consecutive sub-70 rounds in official LPGA Tour starts. That gives her the record that Annika Sorenstam and So Yeon Ryu each once held and Ko surpassed during the tournament.

The all-time major professional tour record for consecutive rounds in the 60s was set this year, with Patrick Cantlay going a total of 20 rounds in a row in the 60s.

Naturally, with four rounds in the 60s, Ko was under par in every round of the tournament. That extends her active streak of under-par rounds on the LPGA Tour to 30, which is also a new tour record.

Add those two records to a run of 114 holes without a bogey in 2019, which included being the first LPGA player in five years to complete a tournament without dropping a shot. The 114-hole stretch is the longest known bogey-free streak in professional golf history.

Ko is not only setting scoring records, but she's winning at a torrid pace. Her win on Sunday was her fourth in her last six starts and sixth in her last 10 official LPGA starts. In that run of 10 events, she's finished outside the top six just once.