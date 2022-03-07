2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
03/07/2022 at 10:15 am
The PGA Tour has announced the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 28 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.

The nearly $63 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 20-22 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

All five PGA Tour Champions majors return in 2022, with the US Senior Open at Saucon Valley in Pennsylvania and the Senior Open at Gleneagles Hotel.

The Senior PGA Championship moves back to Harbor Shores in Michigan, as it will continue to do in even-numbered years.

The Morocco Champions is back after it has been gone from the schedule during the pandemic.

The Charles Schwab Cup playoff remain the same, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The Boca Raton Championship will have 54 players in Florida after a week off ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.

2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS
Jan. 20-22 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Hualalai Golf Course, Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI $2,000,000 Steven Alker Results
Feb. 18-20 Chubb Classic Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, FL $1,600,000 Bernhard Langer Results
Feb. 25-27 Cologuard Classic Omni Tucson National (Catalina Course), Tucson, AZ $1,800,000 Miguel Angel Jimenez Results
Mar. 4-6 Hoag Classic Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA $2,000,000 Retief Goosen Results
Mar. 18-20 Trophy Hassan II TBA, Morocco $2,000,000 Canceled Canceled
Apr. 1-3 Rapiscan Systems Classic TBA, MS $1,600,000 Winner Results
Apr. 22-24 ClubCorp Classic Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX $2,000,000 Winner Results
Apr. 29 – May 1 Insperity Invitational The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX $2,300,000 Winner Results
May 6-8 Mitsubishi Electric Classic TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA $1,800,000 Winner Results
May 12-15 Regions Tradition Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL $2,500,000 Winner Results
May 26-29 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship The Golf Club at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, MI $3,250,000 Winner Results
June 3-5 Principal Charity Classic Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA $1,850,000 Winner Results
June 10-12 American Family Insurance Championship University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI $2,400,000 Winner Results
June 23-26 U.S. Senior Open Championship Saucon Valley Country Club, Bethlehem, PA $4,000,000 Winner Results
July 7-10 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH $3,000,000 Winner Results
July 21-24 Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex Gleneagles Resort, Gleneagles, Scotland $2,500,000 Winner Results
Aug. 5-7 Shaw Charity Classic Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, AB, Canada $2,350,000 Winner Results
Aug. 12-14 Boeing Classic The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA $2,200,000 Winner Results
Aug. 19-21 Dick's Sporting Goods Open En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, NY $2,100,000 Winner Results
Aug. 26-28 The Ally Challenge Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI $2,000,000 Winner Results
Sept. 9-11 Ascension Charity Classic Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO $2,000,000 Winner Results
Sept. 16-18 Sanford International Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, SD $2,000,000 Winner Results
Sept. 23-25 Pure Insurance Championship Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA $2,200,000 Winner Results
Oct. 7-9 Constellation Furyk and Friends Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL $2,000,000 Winner Results
Oct. 14-16 SAS Championship Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC $2,100,000 Winner Results
Oct. 21-23 Dominion Energy Charity Classic The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA $2,200,000 Winner Results
Nov. 4-6 TimberTech Championship The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL $2,200,000 Winner Results
Nov. 10-13 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ $2,500,000 Winner Results

