2022 International Series Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 International Series Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Sihwan Kim, who earned the Asian Tour win at Black Mountain Golf Club in Prachaubkhirikhan, Thailand
In the final round, Kim pulled away from the field with a 9-under 63, finishing with a two-shot victory on 26-under 262.
Phachara Khongwatmai earned runner-up honors, with Ian Snyman and Itthipat Buranatanyarat finishing in a tie for third place.
Kim won the $72,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
International Series Thailand recap notes
Kim earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Kim's ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the third event of the season.
The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the DGC Open in India.
2022 International Series Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Sihwan Kim
|-26
|62
|72
|65
|63
|262
|$270,000
|2
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-24
|63
|70
|63
|68
|264
|$165,000
|T3
|Ian Snyman
|-22
|67
|68
|67
|64
|266
|$84,750
|T3
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|-22
|64
|70
|65
|67
|266
|$84,750
|T5
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-19
|67
|69
|69
|64
|269
|$41,950
|T5
|Paul Peterson
|-19
|69
|67
|67
|66
|269
|$41,950
|T5
|Steve Lewton
|-19
|68
|68
|66
|67
|269
|$41,950
|T5
|Bio Kim
|-19
|64
|69
|68
|68
|269
|$41,950
|T5
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|-19
|68
|69
|64
|68
|269
|$41,950
|T5
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|-19
|68
|66
|66
|69
|269
|$41,950
|T11
|Mathiam Keyser
|-18
|67
|71
|66
|66
|270
|$23,738
|T11
|Scott Vincent
|-18
|65
|68
|69
|68
|270
|$23,738
|T11
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-18
|68
|70
|64
|68
|270
|$23,738
|T11
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|-18
|70
|68
|63
|69
|270
|$0
|T11
|Poosit Supupramai
|-18
|72
|65
|62
|71
|270
|$23,738
|T16
|Sungyeol Kwon
|-17
|65
|66
|72
|68
|271
|$18,300
|T16
|Todd Baek
|-17
|66
|66
|71
|68
|271
|$18,300
|T16
|Angelo Que
|-17
|68
|68
|67
|68
|271
|$18,300
|T16
|Todd Sinnott
|-17
|66
|68
|68
|69
|271
|$18,300
|T16
|Taehee Lee
|-17
|68
|64
|69
|70
|271
|$18,300
|T16
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-17
|67
|66
|68
|70
|271
|$18,300
|T16
|Karandeep Kochhar
|-17
|65
|68
|66
|72
|271
|$18,300
|T23
|Kwanchai Tannin
|-16
|68
|65
|75
|64
|272
|$14,325
|T23
|Prom Meesawat
|-16
|65
|69
|71
|67
|272
|$14,325
|T23
|Joohyung Kim
|-16
|64
|68
|71
|69
|272
|$14,325
|T23
|Jaco Ahlers
|-16
|69
|63
|71
|69
|272
|$14,325
|T23
|Sirapob Yapala
|-16
|67
|68
|68
|69
|272
|$0
|T23
|Jack Harrison
|-16
|69
|68
|65
|70
|272
|$14,325
|T23
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|-16
|70
|65
|66
|71
|272
|$14,325
|T23
|Nicholas Fung
|-16
|68
|69
|64
|71
|272
|$14,325
|T23
|Doyeob Mun
|-16
|65
|66
|68
|73
|272
|$14,325
|T32
|Denzel Ieremia
|-15
|66
|72
|69
|66
|273
|$11,117
|T32
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-15
|69
|67
|70
|67
|273
|$11,117
|T32
|Chanat Sakulpolphaisan
|-15
|66
|66
|73
|68
|273
|$11,117
|T32
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|-15
|68
|68
|69
|68
|273
|$11,117
|T32
|Dodge Kemmer
|-15
|67
|68
|69
|69
|273
|$11,117
|T32
|Honey Baisoya
|-15
|67
|67
|69
|70
|273
|$11,117
|T32
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|-15
|65
|70
|68
|70
|273
|$11,117
|T32
|Wade Ormsby
|-15
|67
|70
|66
|70
|273
|$11,117
|T32
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-15
|64
|66
|71
|72
|273
|$11,117
|T41
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|-14
|67
|65
|73
|69
|274
|$9,045
|T41
|Ben Leong
|-14
|66
|71
|67
|70
|274
|$9,045
|T41
|Aman Raj
|-14
|67
|70
|67
|70
|274
|$9,045
|T41
|Hung Chien-yao
|-14
|69
|67
|67
|71
|274
|$9,045
|T41
|Siddikur Rahman
|-14
|67
|70
|65
|72
|274
|$9,045
|T46
|Andrew Dodt
|-13
|69
|68
|69
|69
|275
|$7,950
|T46
|Thaworn Wiratchant
|-13
|69
|68
|68
|70
|275
|$7,950
|T46
|Ben Jones
|-13
|69
|68
|66
|72
|275
|$7,950
|T46
|Ben Campbell
|-13
|65
|68
|68
|74
|275
|$7,950
|T50
|Miguel Carballo
|-12
|69
|69
|70
|68
|276
|$6,900
|T50
|Pawin Ingkhapradit
|-12
|70
|68
|70
|68
|276
|$6,900
|T50
|Rory Hie
|-12
|65
|70
|71
|70
|276
|$6,900
|T50
|Danthai Boonma
|-12
|72
|66
|67
|71
|276
|$6,900
|T54
|Natipong Srithong
|-11
|66
|72
|74
|65
|277
|$6,000
|T56
|John Catlin
|-11
|68
|70
|69
|70
|277
|$6,000
|T56
|Josh Younger
|-10
|68
|70
|71
|69
|278
|$5,550
|T56
|Kevin Yuan
|-10
|70
|67
|71
|70
|278
|$5,550
|T56
|Janne Kaske
|-10
|64
|72
|70
|72
|278
|$5,550
|T59
|Viraj Madappa
|-9
|65
|70
|72
|72
|279
|$5,175
|T59
|Berry Henson
|-9
|68
|66
|70
|75
|279
|$5,175
|61
|CharngTai Sudsom
|-8
|70
|66
|73
|71
|280
|$4,950
|T62
|Jarin Todd
|-7
|69
|68
|70
|74
|281
|$4,725
|T62
|Andrew Martin
|-7
|71
|66
|68
|76
|281
|$4,725
|T64
|Chikkarangappa S
|-6
|70
|68
|75
|69
|282
|$4,350
|T64
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|-6
|70
|66
|76
|70
|282
|$4,350
|T64
|Sattaya Supupramai
|-6
|70
|68
|70
|74
|282
|$4,350
|67
|Kevin Phelan
|-5
|69
|69
|75
|70
|283
|$4,050
|68
|Sarit Suwannarut
|E
|70
|68
|76
|74
|288
|$3,900