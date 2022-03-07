2022 International Series Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour

2022 International Series Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/07/2022
Golf News Net


The 2022 International Series Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Sihwan Kim, who earned the Asian Tour win at Black Mountain Golf Club in Prachaubkhirikhan, Thailand

In the final round, Kim pulled away from the field with a 9-under 63, finishing with a two-shot victory on 26-under 262.

Phachara Khongwatmai earned runner-up honors, with Ian Snyman and Itthipat Buranatanyarat finishing in a tie for third place.

Kim won the $72,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

International Series Thailand recap notes

Kim earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Kim's ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the third event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the DGC Open in India.

2022 International Series Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Sihwan Kim -26 62 72 65 63 262 $270,000
2 Phachara Khongwatmai -24 63 70 63 68 264 $165,000
T3 Ian Snyman -22 67 68 67 64 266 $84,750
T3 Itthipat Buranatanyarat -22 64 70 65 67 266 $84,750
T5 Gaganjeet Bhullar -19 67 69 69 64 269 $41,950
T5 Paul Peterson -19 69 67 67 66 269 $41,950
T5 Steve Lewton -19 68 68 66 67 269 $41,950
T5 Bio Kim -19 64 69 68 68 269 $41,950
T5 Ryosuke Kinoshita -19 68 69 64 68 269 $41,950
T5 Rattanon Wannasrichan -19 68 66 66 69 269 $41,950
T11 Mathiam Keyser -18 67 71 66 66 270 $23,738
T11 Scott Vincent -18 65 68 69 68 270 $23,738
T11 Jazz Janewattananond -18 68 70 64 68 270 $23,738
T11 Ratchanon Chantananuwat -18 70 68 63 69 270 $0
T11 Poosit Supupramai -18 72 65 62 71 270 $23,738
T16 Sungyeol Kwon -17 65 66 72 68 271 $18,300
T16 Todd Baek -17 66 66 71 68 271 $18,300
T16 Angelo Que -17 68 68 67 68 271 $18,300
T16 Todd Sinnott -17 66 68 68 69 271 $18,300
T16 Taehee Lee -17 68 64 69 70 271 $18,300
T16 Sebastian Soderberg -17 67 66 68 70 271 $18,300
T16 Karandeep Kochhar -17 65 68 66 72 271 $18,300
T23 Kwanchai Tannin -16 68 65 75 64 272 $14,325
T23 Prom Meesawat -16 65 69 71 67 272 $14,325
T23 Joohyung Kim -16 64 68 71 69 272 $14,325
T23 Jaco Ahlers -16 69 63 71 69 272 $14,325
T23 Sirapob Yapala -16 67 68 68 69 272 $0
T23 Jack Harrison -16 69 68 65 70 272 $14,325
T23 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -16 70 65 66 71 272 $14,325
T23 Nicholas Fung -16 68 69 64 71 272 $14,325
T23 Doyeob Mun -16 65 66 68 73 272 $14,325
T32 Denzel Ieremia -15 66 72 69 66 273 $11,117
T32 Sadom Kaewkanjana -15 69 67 70 67 273 $11,117
T32 Chanat Sakulpolphaisan -15 66 66 73 68 273 $11,117
T32 Ajeetesh Sandhu -15 68 68 69 68 273 $11,117
T32 Dodge Kemmer -15 67 68 69 69 273 $11,117
T32 Honey Baisoya -15 67 67 69 70 273 $11,117
T32 Yuto Katsuragawa -15 65 70 68 70 273 $11,117
T32 Wade Ormsby -15 67 70 66 70 273 $11,117
T32 Ryo Hisatsune -15 64 66 71 72 273 $11,117
T41 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit -14 67 65 73 69 274 $9,045
T41 Ben Leong -14 66 71 67 70 274 $9,045
T41 Aman Raj -14 67 70 67 70 274 $9,045
T41 Hung Chien-yao -14 69 67 67 71 274 $9,045
T41 Siddikur Rahman -14 67 70 65 72 274 $9,045
T46 Andrew Dodt -13 69 68 69 69 275 $7,950
T46 Thaworn Wiratchant -13 69 68 68 70 275 $7,950
T46 Ben Jones -13 69 68 66 72 275 $7,950
T46 Ben Campbell -13 65 68 68 74 275 $7,950
T50 Miguel Carballo -12 69 69 70 68 276 $6,900
T50 Pawin Ingkhapradit -12 70 68 70 68 276 $6,900
T50 Rory Hie -12 65 70 71 70 276 $6,900
T50 Danthai Boonma -12 72 66 67 71 276 $6,900
T54 Natipong Srithong -11 66 72 74 65 277 $6,000
T56 John Catlin -11 68 70 69 70 277 $6,000
T56 Josh Younger -10 68 70 71 69 278 $5,550
T56 Kevin Yuan -10 70 67 71 70 278 $5,550
T56 Janne Kaske -10 64 72 70 72 278 $5,550
T59 Viraj Madappa -9 65 70 72 72 279 $5,175
T59 Berry Henson -9 68 66 70 75 279 $5,175
61 CharngTai Sudsom -8 70 66 73 71 280 $4,950
T62 Jarin Todd -7 69 68 70 74 281 $4,725
T62 Andrew Martin -7 71 66 68 76 281 $4,725
T64 Chikkarangappa S -6 70 68 75 69 282 $4,350
T64 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -6 70 66 76 70 282 $4,350
T64 Sattaya Supupramai -6 70 68 70 74 282 $4,350
67 Kevin Phelan -5 69 69 75 70 283 $4,050
68 Sarit Suwannarut E 70 68 76 74 288 $3,900

