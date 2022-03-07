2022 International Series Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 International Series Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Sihwan Kim, who earned the Asian Tour win at Black Mountain Golf Club in Prachaubkhirikhan, Thailand

In the final round, Kim pulled away from the field with a 9-under 63, finishing with a two-shot victory on 26-under 262.

Phachara Khongwatmai earned runner-up honors, with Ian Snyman and Itthipat Buranatanyarat finishing in a tie for third place.

Kim won the $72,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

International Series Thailand recap notes

Kim earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Kim's ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the third event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the DGC Open in India.

2022 International Series Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts