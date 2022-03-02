2022 Magical Kenya Open streaming, TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Magical Kenya Open is a big event on the 2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule, with Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, hosting the event.

The Magical Kenya Open field is headed by Justin Harding, Thomas Detry and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced from the 156-player starting field.

The Magical Kenya Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from Kenya.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Magical Kenya Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Magical Kenya Open TV times and schedule.

2022 Magical Kenya Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, March 3: 5-10 a.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, March 4: 5-10 a.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, March 5: 4:30-9 a.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, March 6: 4:30-9 a.m. on Golf Channel

2022 Magical Kenya Open streaming schedule: How to watch online