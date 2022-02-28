Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational field on Monday before the week at Bay Hill in Orlando.

According to DeChambeau's social feeds, he withdrew from the event he won in 2021 citing pain in his left wrist and left hip.

An update on API. pic.twitter.com/fX0OgY7xF4 — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) February 28, 2022

DeChambeau has now withdrawn from three tournaments this year. Hwas the one of the highest-ranked players in the field at the Saudi International and was paid a large appearance fee -- in the seven-figure range -- to compete overseas on the Asian Tour. He pulled out after the first round, and he said he hoped to return this week.

DeChambeau has struggled with a wrist injury in 2022, withdrawing ahead of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii with a similar injury.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in the San Diego area, DeChambeau was seen clutching his back after a drive.

The 2020 US Open champion has not been speaking to the media, but he did say in his social media post that he is approximately 90 percent of the way to being healthy enough to play. His status for next week's The Players Championship remains unclear.

Scott Piercy replaces DeChambeau in the field.