Arnold Palmer Invitational history, results and past winners
PGA Tour

02/28/2022 at 12:31 pm
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the PGA Tour's Orlando area event on the schedule. The event is part of the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational became a PGA Tour event in 1966, known then as Florida Citrus Open Invitational. It originally was not associated with the legendary golfer, who took control of the event in 1979 and moved it to his Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando.

The event took on added prestige with the King's involvement. It took on even greater significance during Tiger Woods' career, as he won the event eight times, often in dramatic fashion.

In recent memory, the tournament has been hosted by those connected with Palmer and his legacy, including grandson Sam Saunders.

Tiger Woods has, by far, the most wins in this event's history, with eight. No one else has won it more than twice. Woods won four in a row from 2000-2003.

Arnold Palmer Invitational format

Arnold Palmer Invitational is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 120 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Arnold Palmer Invitational host courses

  • 1979–present: Bay Hill Club and Lodge
  • 1966–1978: Rio Pinar Country Club

Arnold Palmer Invitational past sponsors

Arnold Palmer Invitational has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

  • Florida Citrus Open Invitational: 1966-1969
  • Florida Citrus Invitational: 1970-1971
  • Florida Citrus Open: 1972-1978
  • Bay Hill Citrus Classic: 1979
  • Bay Hill Classic: 1980-1984
  • Hertz Bay Hill Classic: 1985-1988
  • Nestle Invitational: 1989-1995
  • Bay Hill Invitational presented by Office Depot: 1996-1998
  • Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Ties: 1999-2003
  • Bay Hill Invitational presented by Mastercard: 2004-2006
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: 2007-present

Arnold Palmer Invitational history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2021 Bryson DeChambeau 277 −11 1 $1,674,000
2020 Tyrrell Hatton 284 −4 1 $1,674,000
2019 Francesco Molinari 276 −12 2 $1,638,000
2018 Rory McIlroy 270 −18 3 $1,602,000
2017 Marc Leishman 277 −11 1 $1,566,000
2016 Jason Day 271 −17 1 $1,134,000
2015 Matt Every (2) 269 −19 1 $1,134,000
2014 Matt Every 275 −13 1 $1,116,000
2013 Tiger Woods (8) 275 −13 2 $1,116,000
2012 Tiger Woods (7) 275 −13 5 $1,080,000
2011 Martin Laird 280 −8 1 $1,080,000
2010 Ernie Els (2) 277 −11 2 $1,080,000
2009 Tiger Woods (6) 275 −5 1 $1,080,000
2008 Tiger Woods (5) 270 −10 1 $1,044,000
2007 Vijay Singh 272 −8 2 $990,000
2006 Rod Pampling 274 −14 1 $990,000
2005 Kenny Perry 276 −12 2 $900,000
2004 Chad Campbell 270 −18 6 $900,000
2003 Tiger Woods (4) 269 −19 11 $810,000
2002 Tiger Woods (3) 275 −13 4 $720,000
2001 Tiger Woods (2) 273 −15 1 $630,000
2000 Tiger Woods 270 −18 4 $540,000
1999 Tim Herron 274 −14 PO $450,000
1998 Ernie Els 274 −14 4 $360,000
1997 Phil Mickelson 272 −16 3 $270,000
1996 Paul Goydos 275 −13 1 $216,000
1995 Loren Roberts (2) 272 −16 2 $216,000
1994 Loren Roberts 275 −13 1 $216,000
1993 Ben Crenshaw 280 −8 2 $180,000
1992 Fred Couples 269 −19 9 $180,000
1991 Andrew Magee 203[a] −13 2 $180,000
1990 Robert Gamez 274 −14 1 $162,000
1989 Tom Kite (2) 278 −6 PO $144,000
1988 Paul Azinger 271 −13 5 $135,000
1987 Payne Stewart 264 −20 3 $108,000
1986 Dan Forsman 202[a] −11 1 $90,000
1985 Fuzzy Zoeller 275 −9 2 $90,000
1984 Gary Koch (2) 272 −12 PO $72,000
1983 Mike Nicolette 283 −1 PO $63,000
1982 Tom Kite 278 −6 PO $54,000
1981 Andy Bean 266 −18 7 $54,000
1980 Dave Eichelberger 279 −5 3 $54,000
1979 Bob Byman 278 −6 PO $45,000
1978 Mac McLendon 271 −17 2 $40,000
1977 Gary Koch 274 −14 2 $40,000
1976 Hale Irwin 270 −18 PO $40,000
1975 Lee Trevino 276 −12 1 $40,000
1974 Jerry Heard (2) 273 −15 3 $30,000
1973 Buddy Allin 265 −23 8 $30,000
1972 Jerry Heard 276 −12 2 $30,000
1971 Arnold Palmer 270 −18 1 $30,000
1970 Bob Lunn 271 −17 1 $30,000
1969 Ken Still 278 −10 1 $23,000
1968 Dan Sikes 274 −14 1 $23,000
1967 Julius Boros 274 −10 1 $23,000
1966 Lionel Hebert 279 −5 2 $21,000

