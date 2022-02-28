2022 HSBC Women's World Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
02/28/2022 at 9:43 am
The 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is 7-to-1, while Brooke Henderson is on 16-to-1 with Danielle Kang.

Patty Tavatanakit is on 18-to-1.

This week, we have the HSBC Women's World Championship, with the LPGA having a legitimate winter Asian swing for the first time in three years. This event has long been billed as Asia's major, with a limited field taking on a course that hosts a variety of big-time events.

2022 HSBC Women's World Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jin Young Ko 400
Lydia Ko 700
Brooke Henderson 1600
Danielle Kang 1600
Patty Tavatanakit 1800
Celine Boutier 2200
Hyo Joo Kim 2200
Sei Young Kim 2200
Minjee Lee 2500
Yuka Saso 2500
Atthaya Thitikul 2800
Inbee Park 2800
Leona Maguire 2800
Hannah Green 3000
Charley Hull 3300
Nasa Hataoka 3500
Gaby Lopez 4000
Jeongeun Lee6 4000
So Yeon Ryu 4000
Xiyu Lin 4000
Ayaka Furue 4500
Carlota Ciganda 5000
In Gee Chun 5000
Stacy Lewis 5500
Madelene Sagstrom 6600
Ariya Jutanugarn 7000
Hinako Shibuno 7000
Megan Khang 7000
Marina Alex 8000
Amy Yang 9000
Jennifer Kupcho 9000
A Lim Kim 10000
Matilda Castren 10000
Momoko Ueda 10000
Moriya Jutanugarn 10000

