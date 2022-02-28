2022 HSBC Women’s World Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is 7-to-1, while Brooke Henderson is on 16-to-1 with Danielle Kang.

Patty Tavatanakit is on 18-to-1.

2022 HSBC Women's World Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the HSBC Women's World Championship, with the LPGA having a legitimate winter Asian swing for the first time in three years. This event has long been billed as Asia's major, with a limited field taking on a course that hosts a variety of big-time events.

2022 HSBC Women's World Championship betting odds: Outright winner