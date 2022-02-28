2022 Hoag Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
02/28/2022 at 10:07 am
The 2022 Hoag Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

The betting favorites this week are Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez, who comes into the week at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Steven Alker is on 9-to-1, while Jim Furyk is at 10-to-1.

Ernie Els is on 18-to-1.

The PGA Tour Champions is back in California for the Hoag Classic. The tournament is one of the better run on the Tour and has a great host course that has some overhanging trees but a classic shape for this era of player.

2022 Hoag Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Bernhard Langer 550
Miguel Angel Jimenez 550
Steven Alker 900
Jim Furyk 1000
Ernie Els 1800
Fred Couples 2000
Jerry Kelly 2000
Tim Petrovic 2000
Woody Austin 2000
David Toms 2200
Kevin Sutherland 2200
Robert Karlsson 2200
Scott Parel 2200
Retief Goosen 2800
Steve Flesch 3000
Thongchai Jaidee 3500
Vijay Singh 3500
K.J. Choi 4000
Doug Barron 4500
Kirk Triplett 4500
Y.E. Yang 4500
Alex Cejka 5000
Brandt Jobe 5000
Rod Pampling 5500
Darren Clarke 6000
Stephen Ames 6000
Mike Weir 6600
Paul Broadhurst 7500
David Branshaw 10000
Bob Estes 12500
Brett Quigley 12500
Ken Duke 12500
Marco Dawson 12500
Paul Goydos 12500
Paul Stankowski 12500
Rob Labritz 12500
Rocco Mediate 12500
Scott McCarron 12500
Joe Durant 15000
Lee Janzen 15000
Gene Sauers 17500
Glen Day 17500
Tim Herron 17500

