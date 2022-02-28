2022 Hoag Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Hoag Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

The betting favorites this week are Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez, who comes into the week at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Steven Alker is on 9-to-1, while Jim Furyk is at 10-to-1.

Ernie Els is on 18-to-1.

The PGA Tour Champions is back in California for the Hoag Classic. The tournament is one of the better run on the Tour and has a great host course that has some overhanging trees but a classic shape for this era of player.

