Who is Sepp Straka? Bio for the 2022 The Honda Classic contender

Sepp Straka is a close pursuer in the final round of the 2022 The Honda Classic, the PGA Tour's kickoff to the Florida Swing at PGA National and The Bear Trap on the Champion Course. With Daniel Berger stumbling, Straka could secure his first PGA Tour win.

Straka, whose real first name is Josef, is 28 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after finishing in the top 125 in the prior season's FedEx Cup points list.

However, for Straka, his journey to the PGA Tour and being on the precipice of a life-changing PGA Tour win is a remarkable story.

Straka was born in Vienna, Austria, and he competes under their flag, including in the 2020 Olympics (played in 2021). He moved to Georgia when he was 14 and went to the University of Georgia for school.

Straka is hitting his prime

Sepp Straka has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2017. He joined the Korn Ferry Tour that year, winning the KC Golf Classic in the 2018 season on his way to the PGA Tour.

So far, Straka is yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he continues to play well each seaason on the PGA Tour.

Entering this week, Straka was 105th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 176th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved this season on the PGA Tour.

In his personal life, Straka is not married.

What a win at the Bear rap means

With a win today, Straka would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters next April, the 2022 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next three after that. And, according to the 2022 The Honda Classic payout, he would win $1.44 million to top it all off.