How much money does the 2022 The Honda Classic winner earn?

The winner of the 2022 The Honda Classic gets a lot of money, and the The Honda Classic first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 The Honda Classic purse is $8 million, which is a $1,000,000 increase over 2021.

How much money does the 2022 The Honda Classic winner get?

The PGA Tour almost always pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 The Honda Classic winner's share is $1,440,000 as the first-place payout.

Matt Jones won $1,260,000 as the 2021 The Honda Classic winner's share from a $7 million purse. Sungjae Im earned $1.260 million in PGA Tour first-place payout from a $7 million purse in 2020.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 75th-place finisher earning $15,920. Every player also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 500 points.

The Honda Classic does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. That belongs to The Players Championship, which has a $20 million purse. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.