2022 Royal’s Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Royal's Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Chan Shih-chang, who earned the Asian Tour win at Grand Prix Golf Club in Thailand.

In the final round, Chan pulled away from the field with a 4-under 68, finishing with a three-shot victory on 23-under 265.

Sadom Kaewkanjana and Sihwan Kim finished tied for runner-up honors.

Chan won the $72,000 winner's share of the $400,000 purse.

Royal's Cup recap notes

Chan earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Chan's ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the second event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the International Series debut in Thailand.

2022 Royal's Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts