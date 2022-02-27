2022 Royal's Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/27/2022 at 10:27 am
The 2022 Royal's Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Chan Shih-chang, who earned the Asian Tour win at Grand Prix Golf Club in Thailand.

In the final round, Chan pulled away from the field with a 4-under 68, finishing with a three-shot victory on 23-under 265.

Sadom Kaewkanjana and Sihwan Kim finished tied for runner-up honors.

Chan won the $72,000 winner's share of the $400,000 purse.

Royal's Cup recap notes

Chan earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Chan's ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the second event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the International Series debut in Thailand.

2022 Royal's Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Chan Shih-chang -23 64 66 67 68 265 $72,000
T2 Sadom Kaewkanjana -20 66 67 67 68 268 $34,600
T2 Sihwan Kim -20 67 65 66 70 268 $34,600
T4 Nitithorn Thippong -17 69 69 67 66 271 $18,200
T4 Bio Kim -17 69 66 68 68 271 $18,200
T6 Jazz Janewattananond -15 69 70 69 65 273 $9,617
T6 Chaiphat Koonmark -15 68 73 66 66 273 $9,617
T6 Rashid Khan -15 72 69 70 62 273 $9,617
T6 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -15 67 69 70 67 273 $9,617
T6 Jakraphan Premsirigorn -15 70 62 72 69 273 $9,617
T6 Steve Lewton -15 70 68 66 69 273 $9,617
T12 Bjorn Hellgren -14 66 69 71 68 274 $5,836
T12 Itthipat Buranatanyarat -14 71 70 70 63 274 $5,836
T12 John Catlin -14 67 72 66 69 274 $5,836
T12 Chikkarangappa S -14 67 67 70 70 274 $5,836
T12 Kosuke Hamamoto -14 74 66 64 70 274 $5,836
17 Joohyung Kim -13 67 72 71 65 275 $5,060
T18 Seungsu Han -12 71 68 70 67 276 $4,500
T18 Miguel Carballo -12 73 68 68 67 276 $4,500
T18 Pavit Tangkamolprasert -12 68 70 69 69 276 $4,500
T18 Prom Meesawat -12 70 70 67 69 276 $4,500
T18 Berry Henson -12 69 70 66 71 276 $4,500
T23 Andrew Dodt -11 73 66 70 68 277 $3,649
T23 Tanapat Pichaikool -11 70 66 72 69 277 $3,649
T23 Chapchai Nirat -11 72 69 67 69 277 $3,649
T23 Kwanchai Tannin -11 70 70 68 69 277 $3,649
T23 Doyeob Mun -11 73 67 68 69 277 $3,649
T23 Phachara Khongwatmai -11 69 69 72 67 277 $3,649
T23 Bongsub Kim -11 70 68 70 69 277 $3,649
T23 Sungyeol Kwon -11 70 66 69 72 277 $3,649
T23 Ben Leong -11 70 68 66 73 277 $3,649
T32 Justin Quiban -10 65 74 70 69 278 $2,920
T32 Travis Smyth -10 70 70 69 69 278 $2,920
T32 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -10 68 73 68 69 278 $2,920
T32 Nopparat Panichphol -10 70 70 68 70 278 $2,920
T32 Denwit Boriboonsub -10 71 66 70 71 278 $2,920
T32 Thitipat Lem -10 71 70 70 67 278 $2,920
T38 Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng -9 71 68 71 69 279 $2,525
T38 Rahil Gangjee -9 67 73 70 69 279 $2,525
T38 Ryo Hisatsune -9 71 67 70 71 279 $2,525
T38 Ian Snyman -9 72 69 70 68 279 $2,525
T42 Mathiam Keyser -8 68 68 74 70 280 $2,260
T42 Zach Bauchou -8 68 73 69 70 280 $2,260
T42 Mardan Mamat -8 68 70 69 73 280 $2,260
T45 Poom Saksansin -7 71 67 72 71 281 $1,951
T45 Aman Raj -7 68 67 75 71 281 $1,951
T45 Micah Lauren Shin -7 71 70 69 71 281 $1,951
T45 Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij -7 70 69 72 70 281 $1,951
T45 KK Limbhasut -7 73 68 70 70 281 $1,951
T45 Nicholas Fung -7 70 65 71 75 281 $1,951
T45 Viraj Madappa -7 69 72 70 70 281 $1,951
T52 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -6 69 69 70 74 282 $1,550
T52 Kittiporn Javanapong -6 74 66 71 71 282 $1,550
T52 Udorn Duangdecha -6 72 69 72 69 282 $1,550
T52 Shinichi Mizuno -6 67 74 73 68 282 $1,550
T56 Thitipan Pachuayprakong -5 66 72 74 71 283 $1,420
T56 Pawin Ingkhapradit -5 73 68 72 70 283 $1,420
T58 Nattawat Suvajanakorn -4 69 72 71 72 284 $1,320
T58 Lu Wei-chih -4 75 66 71 72 284 $1,320
T58 Natipong Srithong -4 71 70 74 69 284 $1,320
T61 Siddikur Rahman -2 71 69 72 74 286 $1,200
T61 Arnond Vongvanij -2 71 70 74 71 286 $1,200
T61 Thanyakon Khrongpha -2 70 71 75 70 286 $1,200
T64 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit -1 69 72 71 75 287 $1,100
T64 CharngTai Sudsom -1 72 69 73 73 287 $1,100
66 Donlaphatchai Niyomchon 2 71 65 74 80 290 $1,040

