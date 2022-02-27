2022 Royal’s Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Royal's Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Chan Shih-chang, who earned the Asian Tour win at Grand Prix Golf Club in Thailand.
In the final round, Chan pulled away from the field with a 4-under 68, finishing with a three-shot victory on 23-under 265.
Sadom Kaewkanjana and Sihwan Kim finished tied for runner-up honors.
Chan won the $72,000 winner's share of the $400,000 purse.
Royal's Cup recap notes
Chan earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Chan's ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the second event of the season.
The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the International Series debut in Thailand.
2022 Royal's Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Chan Shih-chang
|-23
|64
|66
|67
|68
|265
|$72,000
|T2
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-20
|66
|67
|67
|68
|268
|$34,600
|T2
|Sihwan Kim
|-20
|67
|65
|66
|70
|268
|$34,600
|T4
|Nitithorn Thippong
|-17
|69
|69
|67
|66
|271
|$18,200
|T4
|Bio Kim
|-17
|69
|66
|68
|68
|271
|$18,200
|T6
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-15
|69
|70
|69
|65
|273
|$9,617
|T6
|Chaiphat Koonmark
|-15
|68
|73
|66
|66
|273
|$9,617
|T6
|Rashid Khan
|-15
|72
|69
|70
|62
|273
|$9,617
|T6
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|-15
|67
|69
|70
|67
|273
|$9,617
|T6
|Jakraphan Premsirigorn
|-15
|70
|62
|72
|69
|273
|$9,617
|T6
|Steve Lewton
|-15
|70
|68
|66
|69
|273
|$9,617
|T12
|Bjorn Hellgren
|-14
|66
|69
|71
|68
|274
|$5,836
|T12
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|-14
|71
|70
|70
|63
|274
|$5,836
|T12
|John Catlin
|-14
|67
|72
|66
|69
|274
|$5,836
|T12
|Chikkarangappa S
|-14
|67
|67
|70
|70
|274
|$5,836
|T12
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|-14
|74
|66
|64
|70
|274
|$5,836
|17
|Joohyung Kim
|-13
|67
|72
|71
|65
|275
|$5,060
|T18
|Seungsu Han
|-12
|71
|68
|70
|67
|276
|$4,500
|T18
|Miguel Carballo
|-12
|73
|68
|68
|67
|276
|$4,500
|T18
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|-12
|68
|70
|69
|69
|276
|$4,500
|T18
|Prom Meesawat
|-12
|70
|70
|67
|69
|276
|$4,500
|T18
|Berry Henson
|-12
|69
|70
|66
|71
|276
|$4,500
|T23
|Andrew Dodt
|-11
|73
|66
|70
|68
|277
|$3,649
|T23
|Tanapat Pichaikool
|-11
|70
|66
|72
|69
|277
|$3,649
|T23
|Chapchai Nirat
|-11
|72
|69
|67
|69
|277
|$3,649
|T23
|Kwanchai Tannin
|-11
|70
|70
|68
|69
|277
|$3,649
|T23
|Doyeob Mun
|-11
|73
|67
|68
|69
|277
|$3,649
|T23
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-11
|69
|69
|72
|67
|277
|$3,649
|T23
|Bongsub Kim
|-11
|70
|68
|70
|69
|277
|$3,649
|T23
|Sungyeol Kwon
|-11
|70
|66
|69
|72
|277
|$3,649
|T23
|Ben Leong
|-11
|70
|68
|66
|73
|277
|$3,649
|T32
|Justin Quiban
|-10
|65
|74
|70
|69
|278
|$2,920
|T32
|Travis Smyth
|-10
|70
|70
|69
|69
|278
|$2,920
|T32
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|-10
|68
|73
|68
|69
|278
|$2,920
|T32
|Nopparat Panichphol
|-10
|70
|70
|68
|70
|278
|$2,920
|T32
|Denwit Boriboonsub
|-10
|71
|66
|70
|71
|278
|$2,920
|T32
|Thitipat Lem
|-10
|71
|70
|70
|67
|278
|$2,920
|T38
|Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng
|-9
|71
|68
|71
|69
|279
|$2,525
|T38
|Rahil Gangjee
|-9
|67
|73
|70
|69
|279
|$2,525
|T38
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-9
|71
|67
|70
|71
|279
|$2,525
|T38
|Ian Snyman
|-9
|72
|69
|70
|68
|279
|$2,525
|T42
|Mathiam Keyser
|-8
|68
|68
|74
|70
|280
|$2,260
|T42
|Zach Bauchou
|-8
|68
|73
|69
|70
|280
|$2,260
|T42
|Mardan Mamat
|-8
|68
|70
|69
|73
|280
|$2,260
|T45
|Poom Saksansin
|-7
|71
|67
|72
|71
|281
|$1,951
|T45
|Aman Raj
|-7
|68
|67
|75
|71
|281
|$1,951
|T45
|Micah Lauren Shin
|-7
|71
|70
|69
|71
|281
|$1,951
|T45
|Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij
|-7
|70
|69
|72
|70
|281
|$1,951
|T45
|KK Limbhasut
|-7
|73
|68
|70
|70
|281
|$1,951
|T45
|Nicholas Fung
|-7
|70
|65
|71
|75
|281
|$1,951
|T45
|Viraj Madappa
|-7
|69
|72
|70
|70
|281
|$1,951
|T52
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|-6
|69
|69
|70
|74
|282
|$1,550
|T52
|Kittiporn Javanapong
|-6
|74
|66
|71
|71
|282
|$1,550
|T52
|Udorn Duangdecha
|-6
|72
|69
|72
|69
|282
|$1,550
|T52
|Shinichi Mizuno
|-6
|67
|74
|73
|68
|282
|$1,550
|T56
|Thitipan Pachuayprakong
|-5
|66
|72
|74
|71
|283
|$1,420
|T56
|Pawin Ingkhapradit
|-5
|73
|68
|72
|70
|283
|$1,420
|T58
|Nattawat Suvajanakorn
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|72
|284
|$1,320
|T58
|Lu Wei-chih
|-4
|75
|66
|71
|72
|284
|$1,320
|T58
|Natipong Srithong
|-4
|71
|70
|74
|69
|284
|$1,320
|T61
|Siddikur Rahman
|-2
|71
|69
|72
|74
|286
|$1,200
|T61
|Arnond Vongvanij
|-2
|71
|70
|74
|71
|286
|$1,200
|T61
|Thanyakon Khrongpha
|-2
|70
|71
|75
|70
|286
|$1,200
|T64
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|-1
|69
|72
|71
|75
|287
|$1,100
|T64
|CharngTai Sudsom
|-1
|72
|69
|73
|73
|287
|$1,100
|66
|Donlaphatchai Niyomchon
|2
|71
|65
|74
|80
|290
|$1,040