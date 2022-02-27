2022 Puerto Rico Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Puerto Rico Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Open field is headlined by the likes of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Rafa Cabrera Bello, David Lipsky and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 19th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 10th event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this invitational event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $3.7 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Puerto Rico Open field

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Eric Axley

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Ricky Barnes

Charlie Beljan

Jason Bohn

Michael Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

Daniel Chopra

Austin Connelly

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

Joshua Creel

Brendon de Jonge

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Derek Ernst

Matt Every

Edward Figueroa

Carlos Franco

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Christopher Gotterup

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Nick Hardy

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Mark Hensby

Jim Herman

Bo Hoag

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Ryuji Imada

Richard S. Johnson

Sung Kang

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Jim Knous

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Nate Lashley

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Ben Martin

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Parker McLachlin

George McNeill

John Merrick

Erick Morales

Alan Morin

Grayson Murray

Roberto Nieves

Bryson Nimmer

Seung-Yul Noh

Andrew Novak

Cameron Percy

Victor Perez

Carl Pettersson

D.A. Points

Ted Potter Jr.

Ted Purdy

Spencer Ralston

Chad Ramey

Seth Reeves

John Rollins

Andres Romero

Matthias Schwab

Chase Seiffert

Hiram Silfa

David Skinns

Heath Slocum

Austin Smotherman

Kevin Stadler

Kyle Stanley

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Callum Tarren

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Curtis Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Peter Uihlein

Omar Uresti

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Camilo Villegas

Boo Weekley

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Charlie Wi

Jared Wolfe

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Kevin Yu

Top 50 players in 2022 Puerto Rico Open field

There are no top-50 players in this field, as they're all eligible for the concurrent Arnold Palmer Invitational. Players eligible for the main PGA Tour event of a week are not able to compete in the opposite-field event instead.