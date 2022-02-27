2022 Puerto Rico Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Puerto Rico Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open field is headlined by the likes of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Rafa Cabrera Bello, David Lipsky and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 19th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 10th event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this invitational event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $3.7 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Puerto Rico Open field
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Eric Axley
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Ricky Barnes
- Charlie Beljan
- Jason Bohn
- Michael Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- Daniel Chopra
- Austin Connelly
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- Joshua Creel
- Brendon de Jonge
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Derek Ernst
- Matt Every
- Edward Figueroa
- Carlos Franco
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Christopher Gotterup
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Nick Hardy
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Mark Hensby
- Jim Herman
- Bo Hoag
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Ryuji Imada
- Richard S. Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jim Knous
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Nate Lashley
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Ben Martin
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Parker McLachlin
- George McNeill
- John Merrick
- Erick Morales
- Alan Morin
- Grayson Murray
- Roberto Nieves
- Bryson Nimmer
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Andrew Novak
- Cameron Percy
- Victor Perez
- Carl Pettersson
- D.A. Points
- Ted Potter Jr.
- Ted Purdy
- Spencer Ralston
- Chad Ramey
- Seth Reeves
- John Rollins
- Andres Romero
- Matthias Schwab
- Chase Seiffert
- Hiram Silfa
- David Skinns
- Heath Slocum
- Austin Smotherman
- Kevin Stadler
- Kyle Stanley
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Callum Tarren
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Curtis Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Peter Uihlein
- Omar Uresti
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Camilo Villegas
- Boo Weekley
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Charlie Wi
- Jared Wolfe
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Kevin Yu
Top 50 players in 2022 Puerto Rico Open field
There are no top-50 players in this field, as they're all eligible for the concurrent Arnold Palmer Invitational. Players eligible for the main PGA Tour event of a week are not able to compete in the opposite-field event instead.