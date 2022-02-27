2022 Magical Kenya Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Magical Kenya Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.
The Magical Kenya Open field is headlined by the likes of Daniel van Tonder, Alvaro Quiros, Guido Migliozzi and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its normal spot, picking up the tour after a run in the United Arab Emirates to start the year.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, and open spots are available for top-10 finishers in the Ras al Khaimah Classic.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Magical Kenya Open field
- Pep Angles
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Jastas Madoya Asena
- Zheng-Kai Bai
- Adel Taufiq Balala
- Oliver Bekker
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Jacques Blaauw
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
- Samuel Njoroge Chege
- Ashley Chesters
- Paul Chidale
- Robson Chinhoi
- Aaron Cockerill
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Adilson Da Silva
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Thomas Detry
- David Drysdale
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Paul Dunne
- Bryce Easton
- Rhys Enoch
- Ben Evans
- Jens Fahrbring
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Gavin Green
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Grégory Havret
- Sebastian Heisele
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Dismas Indiza Anyonyi
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Matthew Jordan
- Michael Karanga
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Niall Kearney
- Jesper Kennegard
- Njoroge Kibugu
- Marcus Kinhult
- Espen Kofstad
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- John Lejirma
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Ondrej Lieser
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Dennis Maara
- Taimur Malik
- Stuart Manley
- Richard Mansell
- Simon Ngige Mburu
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Mohit Mediratta
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- Gavin Moynihan
- Daniel Nduva
- Lukas Nemecz
- Ooko Erick Obura
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Carlos Pigem
- Alfie Plant
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Bernd Ritthammer
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Ronald Rugumayo
- Adrien Saddier
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Matti Schmid
- Max Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Joel Sjöholm
- Lee Slattery
- Greg Snow
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Graeme Storm
- Henric Sturehed
- Jesper Svensson
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Toto Thimba Jnr
- Toby Tree
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- David Wakhu
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Ashun Wu
- Huilin Zhang
Top 50 players in 2022 Magical Kenya Open field
There are no top-50 players in this field.