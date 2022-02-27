2022 Magical Kenya Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Magical Kenya Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Magical Kenya Open field is headlined by the likes of Daniel van Tonder, Alvaro Quiros, Guido Migliozzi and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its normal spot, picking up the tour after a run in the United Arab Emirates to start the year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, and open spots are available for top-10 finishers in the Ras al Khaimah Classic.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Magical Kenya Open field

Pep Angles

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Jastas Madoya Asena

Zheng-Kai Bai

Adel Taufiq Balala

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Jacques Blaauw

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Dean Burmester

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez

Samuel Njoroge Chege

Ashley Chesters

Paul Chidale

Robson Chinhoi

Aaron Cockerill

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Adilson Da Silva

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Thomas Detry

David Drysdale

Hennie Du Plessis

Paul Dunne

Bryce Easton

Rhys Enoch

Ben Evans

Jens Fahrbring

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Matt Ford

Lorenzo Gagli

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Gavin Green

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Grégory Havret

Sebastian Heisele

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

David Horsey

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Dismas Indiza Anyonyi

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Matthew Jordan

Michael Karanga

Masahiro Kawamura

Niall Kearney

Jesper Kennegard

Njoroge Kibugu

Marcus Kinhult

Espen Kofstad

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

John Lejirma

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Ondrej Lieser

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Dennis Maara

Taimur Malik

Stuart Manley

Richard Mansell

Simon Ngige Mburu

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Mohit Mediratta

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

Gavin Moynihan

Daniel Nduva

Lukas Nemecz

Ooko Erick Obura

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Carlos Pigem

Alfie Plant

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Bernd Ritthammer

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Ronald Rugumayo

Adrien Saddier

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Matti Schmid

Max Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Joel Sjöholm

Lee Slattery

Greg Snow

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Graeme Storm

Henric Sturehed

Jesper Svensson

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Toto Thimba Jnr

Toby Tree

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

David Wakhu

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Ashun Wu

Huilin Zhang

Top 50 players in 2022 Magical Kenya Open field

There are no top-50 players in this field.