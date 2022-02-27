2022 Cologuard Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Cologuard Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who earned his first win of the 2022 PGA Tour schedule at Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Ariz.

After opening the 54-hole event with 6-under 66, Jimenez rolled to a win with a great final round of 7-under 65. He finished on 18-under 198 to win by four shots in a week in which he made two holes-in-one.

Woody Austin and Bernhard Langer finished joint second in the tournament, both three shots ahead of solo fourth place Jerry Kelly.

Jimenez won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Cologuard Classic recap notes

Jimenez wins the third PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting off the a great start in an event he enjoys.

The money Jimenez -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, Calif.

2022 Cologuard Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details