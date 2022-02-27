2022 Cologuard Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2022 Cologuard Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/27/2022 at 6:27 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Cologuard Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who earned his first win of the 2022 PGA Tour schedule at Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Ariz.

After opening the 54-hole event with 6-under 66, Jimenez rolled to a win with a great final round of 7-under 65. He finished on 18-under 198 to win by four shots in a week in which he made two holes-in-one.

Woody Austin and Bernhard Langer finished joint second in the tournament, both three shots ahead of solo fourth place Jerry Kelly.

Jimenez won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Cologuard Classic recap notes

Jimenez wins the third PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting off the a great start in an event he enjoys.

The money Jimenez -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, Calif.

2022 Cologuard Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -18 66 67 65 198 $270,000
T2 Woody Austin -14 67 69 66 202 $144,000
T2 Bernhard Langer -14 70 67 65 202 $144,000
4 Jerry Kelly -11 68 67 70 205 $108,000
5 Scott Parel -10 71 67 68 206 $86,400
T6 Robert Karlsson -9 70 69 68 207 $64,800
T6 Kirk Triplett -9 69 70 68 207 $64,800
T6 Rod Pampling -9 67 70 70 207 $64,800
T9 Thongchai Jaidee -8 72 70 66 208 $45,000
T9 David Branshaw -8 71 71 66 208 $45,000
T9 Tim Petrovic -8 68 71 69 208 $45,000
T9 Brandt Jobe -8 73 65 70 208 $45,000
T13 Bob Estes -7 71 73 65 209 $32,400
T13 Rocco Mediate -7 73 73 63 209 $32,400
T13 David Toms -7 71 68 70 209 $32,400
T13 Kevin Sutherland -7 72 67 70 209 $32,400
T13 Jeff Sluman -7 66 69 74 209 $32,400
T18 Paul Broadhurst -6 74 65 71 210 $26,190
T18 Marco Dawson -6 70 68 72 210 $26,190
T20 Doug Barron -5 73 69 69 211 $21,132
T20 Ernie Els -5 74 73 64 211 $21,132
T20 Steven Alker -5 70 69 72 211 $21,132
T20 Alex Cejka -5 70 69 72 211 $21,132
T20 Gene Sauers -5 68 68 75 211 $21,132
T25 Tom Byrum -4 71 73 68 212 $16,785
T25 Jim Furyk -4 74 69 69 212 $16,785
T25 Tom Gillis -4 70 72 70 212 $16,785
T25 Dicky Pride -4 69 70 73 212 $16,785
T29 Stuart Appleby -3 70 73 70 213 $13,905
T29 Tim Herron -3 72 70 71 213 $13,905
T29 Lee Janzen -3 72 70 71 213 $13,905
T29 Shane Bertsch -3 69 71 73 213 $13,905
T33 Omar Uresti -2 73 70 71 214 $11,880
T33 José María Olazábal -2 73 72 69 214 $11,880
T33 Rob Labritz -2 68 74 72 214 $11,880
T36 Joe Durant -1 71 73 71 215 $9,566
T36 Ken Tanigawa -1 70 73 72 215 $9,566
T36 Wes Short, Jr. -1 77 67 71 215 $9,566
T36 K.J. Choi -1 71 72 72 215 $9,566
T36 Michael Allen -1 72 73 70 215 $9,566
T36 Scott Dunlap -1 72 71 72 215 $9,566
T36 Stephen Ames -1 68 74 73 215 $9,566
T43 Colin Montgomerie E 70 74 72 216 $7,560
T43 Stephen Leaney E 71 72 73 216 $7,560
T43 Ken Duke E 72 74 70 216 $7,560
T43 Chris DiMarco E 68 74 74 216 $7,560
T47 Brett Quigley 1 78 69 70 217 $6,480
T47 Tom Lehman 1 67 73 77 217 $6,480
T49 Scott Verplank 2 73 71 74 218 $5,220
T49 Jeff Maggert 2 73 72 73 218 $5,220
T49 Fred Funk 2 75 71 72 218 $5,220
T49 Mark Calcavecchia 2 71 76 71 218 $5,220
T49 Vijay Singh 2 71 76 71 218 $5,220
T54 Cameron Beckman 3 73 71 75 219 $3,600
T54 Mario Tiziani 3 73 71 75 219 $3,600
T54 Mike Weir 3 74 70 75 219 $3,600
T54 Ricardo Gonzalez 3 70 73 76 219 $3,600
T54 Billy Andrade 3 72 74 73 219 $3,600
T54 Harrison Frazar 3 71 75 73 219 $3,600
T54 Billy Mayfair 3 70 72 77 219 $3,600
T54 Robert Allenby 3 74 72 73 219 $3,600
T54 Ian Woosnam 3 71 78 70 219 $3,600
63 Scott McCarron 4 78 73 69 220 $2,700
T64 Retief Goosen 5 70 78 73 221 $2,430
T64 John Senden 5 75 75 71 221 $2,430
T66 David Frost 6 71 76 75 222 $1,980
T66 Fran Quinn 6 77 71 74 222 $1,980
T66 John Daly 6 78 71 73 222 $1,980
T69 Michael Muehr 7 74 73 76 223 $1,584
T69 Y.E. Yang 7 73 77 73 223 $1,584
T69 David Duval 7 77 73 73 223 $1,584
T72 Paul Goydos 8 76 72 76 224 $1,272
T72 Corey Pavin 8 72 79 73 224 $1,272
T72 Glen Day 8 78 74 72 224 $1,272
T75 Tommy Tolles 11 75 77 75 227 $1,080
T75 Tom Pernice Jr. 11 79 75 73 227 $1,080
77 Sandy Lyle 12 77 76 75 228 $972
T78 Stephen Dodd 15 76 77 78 231 $864
T78 Roger Rowland 15 78 76 77 231 $864

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.