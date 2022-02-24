PGA National is home to the Bear Trap, one of the most famous three-hole stretches on the PGA Tour and one of the best-known golf courses in the United States and the world, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Palm Beach-area course has some of the most recognizable holes in the world, including the 15th through 17th holes on the Champion Course.

Not only is PGA National an incredible golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour's The Honda Classic, which kicks off the Florida Swing at the home of the PGA of America.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where PGA National is located.

Where is PGA National located?

PGA National is located in a town called Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. A lot of fans think PGA National is in the city of West Palm Beach proper, but it's in the nearby town -- at least as far as addresses go. To give a better idea of its location relative to West Palm Beach, PGA National is northwest of West Palm, which sits about 90 minutes by car north of Miami on the Atlantic coast of Florida.

Boca Raton is about 55 minutes south of PGA National by car, and it's home to a number of PGA Tour players.

Neighboring towns to Palm Beach Gardens include North Palm Beach and Juno Beach.

Which airports are near PGA National?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to PGA National is West Palm Beach, the PBI airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30-minute drive from the airport to PGA National.

What other famous golf courses are near PGA National?

PGA National is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world. Mirasol Country Club is nearby and has hosted this event. Trump International Golf Club and The Club at Ibis are other high-end clubs nearby.

The most famous neighbor, though, is Seminole Golf Club, which is 20 minutes east by car.