2022 Cologuard Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Cologuard Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Ariz.
The betting favorite this week is Steve Alker, who comes into the week at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.
Bernhard Langer is on 7-to-1, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 8-to-1.
Jim Furyk is on 9-to-1.
2022 Cologuard Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets
The PGA Tour Champions is back in Arizona for the Cologuard Classic. The tournament has a reputation for a difficult finish, including a brutal 18th hole that can turn things around quickly. Wind will likely play a role in the scoring at least one day.
2022 Cologuard Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Steven Alker
|650
|Bernhard Langer
|700
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|800
|Jim Furyk
|900
|Brian Gay
|1400
|Kevin Sutherland
|1600
|David Toms
|1800
|Tim Petrovic
|1800
|Jerry Kelly
|2200
|Retief Goosen
|2200
|Ernie Els
|2500
|Scott Parel
|2800
|Vijay Singh
|2800
|Y E Yang
|3000
|KJ Choi
|3300
|Robert Karlsson
|3300
|Woody Austin
|3300
|Doug Barron
|3500
|Darren Clarke
|4000
|Mike Weir
|4000
|Alex Cejka
|4500
|Stephen Ames
|4500
|Thongchai Jaidee
|4500
|Brandt Jobe
|5500
|Kirk Triplett
|7000
|Rod Pampling
|7000
|Scott Dunlap
|7000
|Paul Broadhurst
|8000
|Brett Quigley
|10000
|Joe Durant
|10000
|Lee Janzen
|10000
|Paul Goydos
|10000
|Bob Estes
|12500
|Ken Duke
|12500
|Ken Tanigawa
|12500
|Marco Dawson
|12500
|Rob Labritz
|12500
|Tom Lehman
|12500
|Colin Montgomerie
|15000
|Gene Sauers
|15000
|Harrison Frazar
|15000
|Jeff Maggert
|15000
|Tim Herron
|15000
|Wes Short Jr
|15000