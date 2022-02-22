2022 Cologuard Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
02/22/2022 at 10:56 am
The 2022 Cologuard Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Ariz.

The betting favorite this week is Steve Alker, who comes into the week at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Bernhard Langer is on 7-to-1, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 8-to-1.

Jim Furyk is on 9-to-1.

2022 Cologuard Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is back in Arizona for the Cologuard Classic. The tournament has a reputation for a difficult finish, including a brutal 18th hole that can turn things around quickly. Wind will likely play a role in the scoring at least one day.

2022 Cologuard Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steven Alker 650
Bernhard Langer 700
Miguel Angel Jimenez 800
Jim Furyk 900
Brian Gay 1400
Kevin Sutherland 1600
David Toms 1800
Tim Petrovic 1800
Jerry Kelly 2200
Retief Goosen 2200
Ernie Els 2500
Scott Parel 2800
Vijay Singh 2800
Y E Yang 3000
KJ Choi 3300
Robert Karlsson 3300
Woody Austin 3300
Doug Barron 3500
Darren Clarke 4000
Mike Weir 4000
Alex Cejka 4500
Stephen Ames 4500
Thongchai Jaidee 4500
Brandt Jobe 5500
Kirk Triplett 7000
Rod Pampling 7000
Scott Dunlap 7000
Paul Broadhurst 8000
Brett Quigley 10000
Joe Durant 10000
Lee Janzen 10000
Paul Goydos 10000
Bob Estes 12500
Ken Duke 12500
Ken Tanigawa 12500
Marco Dawson 12500
Rob Labritz 12500
Tom Lehman 12500
Colin Montgomerie 15000
Gene Sauers 15000
Harrison Frazar 15000
Jeff Maggert 15000
Tim Herron 15000
Wes Short Jr 15000

