2022 Cologuard Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Cologuard Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Ariz.

The betting favorite this week is Steve Alker, who comes into the week at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Bernhard Langer is on 7-to-1, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 8-to-1.

Jim Furyk is on 9-to-1.

2022 Cologuard Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is back in Arizona for the Cologuard Classic. The tournament has a reputation for a difficult finish, including a brutal 18th hole that can turn things around quickly. Wind will likely play a role in the scoring at least one day.

2022 Cologuard Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Steven Alker 650 Bernhard Langer 700 Miguel Angel Jimenez 800 Jim Furyk 900 Brian Gay 1400 Kevin Sutherland 1600 David Toms 1800 Tim Petrovic 1800 Jerry Kelly 2200 Retief Goosen 2200 Ernie Els 2500 Scott Parel 2800 Vijay Singh 2800 Y E Yang 3000 KJ Choi 3300 Robert Karlsson 3300 Woody Austin 3300 Doug Barron 3500 Darren Clarke 4000 Mike Weir 4000 Alex Cejka 4500 Stephen Ames 4500 Thongchai Jaidee 4500 Brandt Jobe 5500 Kirk Triplett 7000 Rod Pampling 7000 Scott Dunlap 7000 Paul Broadhurst 8000 Brett Quigley 10000 Joe Durant 10000 Lee Janzen 10000 Paul Goydos 10000 Bob Estes 12500 Ken Duke 12500 Ken Tanigawa 12500 Marco Dawson 12500 Rob Labritz 12500 Tom Lehman 12500 Colin Montgomerie 15000 Gene Sauers 15000 Harrison Frazar 15000 Jeff Maggert 15000 Tim Herron 15000 Wes Short Jr 15000