2022 The Honda Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 The Honda Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Sungjae Im, who comes into the week at +1400 betting odds.

Daniel Berger is next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Last week's winner Joaquin Niemann is at 18-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the The Honda Classic, with the tournament kicking off the Florida Swing and a six-week push to the Masters.

PGA National's Champion Course is exacting, with lots of water in play and typically influenced heavily by the wind.

2022 The Honda Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Sungjae Im 1400 Daniel Berger 1600 Joaquin Niemann 1800 Brooks Koepka 2000 Tommy Fleetwood 2000 Louis Oosthuizen 2200 Shane Lowry 2200 Cameron Tringale 2500 Billy Horschel 2800 Alex Noren 3300 Keith Mitchell 3300 Brian Harman 4000 Matt Jones 4000 Matthew Wolff 4000 Mito Pereira 4500 Patrick Reed 4500 Lee Westwood 5000 Lucas Glover 5000 Mackenzie Hughes 5000 Aaron Wise 5500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 5500 Denny McCarthy 5500 Jhonattan Vegas 5500 Cameron Young 6000 Gary Woodland 6000 Ryan Palmer 6000 Greyson Sigg 6600 K H Lee 6600 Nicolai Hojgaard 6600 Taylor Moore 6600 Lucas Herbert 7000 Rickie Fowler 7000 Beau Hossler 8000 C T Pan 8000 Ian Poulter 8000 Martin Kaymer 8000 Russell Knox 8000 Zach Johnson 8000 Brendon Todd 9000 Charles Howell III 9000 Chris Kirk 9000 Kevin Streelman 9000 Stewart Cink 9000 Aaron Rai 10000 Brendan Steele 10000 Garrick Higgo 10000 Nick Taylor 10000 Sepp Straka 10000 Alex Smalley 11000 Hudson Swafford 11000 Michael Thompson 11000 Adam Svensson 12500 Chad Ramey 12500 Doug Ghim 12500 Henrik Stenson 12500 Matthew Nesmith 12500 Matthias Schwab 12500 Padraig Harrington 12500 Patrick Rodgers 12500 Sam Ryder 12500 Taylor Pendrith 12500 Camilo Villegas 15000 Charl Schwartzel 15000 Danny Willett 15000 Doc Redman 15000 Dylan Frittelli 15000 J T Poston 15000 Jared Wolfe 15000 Kramer Hickok 15000 Lee Hodges 15000