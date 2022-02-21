2022 The Honda Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 The Honda Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Sungjae Im, who comes into the week at +1400 betting odds.
Daniel Berger is next best on the table at 16-to-1.
Last week's winner Joaquin Niemann is at 18-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the The Honda Classic, with the tournament kicking off the Florida Swing and a six-week push to the Masters.
PGA National's Champion Course is exacting, with lots of water in play and typically influenced heavily by the wind.
2022 The Honda Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Sungjae Im
|1400
|Daniel Berger
|1600
|Joaquin Niemann
|1800
|Brooks Koepka
|2000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|2200
|Shane Lowry
|2200
|Cameron Tringale
|2500
|Billy Horschel
|2800
|Alex Noren
|3300
|Keith Mitchell
|3300
|Brian Harman
|4000
|Matt Jones
|4000
|Matthew Wolff
|4000
|Mito Pereira
|4500
|Patrick Reed
|4500
|Lee Westwood
|5000
|Lucas Glover
|5000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|5000
|Aaron Wise
|5500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|5500
|Denny McCarthy
|5500
|Jhonattan Vegas
|5500
|Cameron Young
|6000
|Gary Woodland
|6000
|Ryan Palmer
|6000
|Greyson Sigg
|6600
|K H Lee
|6600
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|6600
|Taylor Moore
|6600
|Lucas Herbert
|7000
|Rickie Fowler
|7000
|Beau Hossler
|8000
|C T Pan
|8000
|Ian Poulter
|8000
|Martin Kaymer
|8000
|Russell Knox
|8000
|Zach Johnson
|8000
|Brendon Todd
|9000
|Charles Howell III
|9000
|Chris Kirk
|9000
|Kevin Streelman
|9000
|Stewart Cink
|9000
|Aaron Rai
|10000
|Brendan Steele
|10000
|Garrick Higgo
|10000
|Nick Taylor
|10000
|Sepp Straka
|10000
|Alex Smalley
|11000
|Hudson Swafford
|11000
|Michael Thompson
|11000
|Adam Svensson
|12500
|Chad Ramey
|12500
|Doug Ghim
|12500
|Henrik Stenson
|12500
|Matthew Nesmith
|12500
|Matthias Schwab
|12500
|Padraig Harrington
|12500
|Patrick Rodgers
|12500
|Sam Ryder
|12500
|Taylor Pendrith
|12500
|Camilo Villegas
|15000
|Charl Schwartzel
|15000
|Danny Willett
|15000
|Doc Redman
|15000
|Dylan Frittelli
|15000
|J T Poston
|15000
|Jared Wolfe
|15000
|Kramer Hickok
|15000
|Lee Hodges
|15000