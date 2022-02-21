2022 The Honda Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
02/21/2022 at 8:23 am
The 2022 The Honda Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Sungjae Im, who comes into the week at +1400 betting odds.

Daniel Berger is next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Last week's winner Joaquin Niemann is at 18-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the The Honda Classic, with the tournament kicking off the Florida Swing and a six-week push to the Masters.

PGA National's Champion Course is exacting, with lots of water in play and typically influenced heavily by the wind.

2022 The Honda Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Sungjae Im 1400
Daniel Berger 1600
Joaquin Niemann 1800
Brooks Koepka 2000
Tommy Fleetwood 2000
Louis Oosthuizen 2200
Shane Lowry 2200
Cameron Tringale 2500
Billy Horschel 2800
Alex Noren 3300
Keith Mitchell 3300
Brian Harman 4000
Matt Jones 4000
Matthew Wolff 4000
Mito Pereira 4500
Patrick Reed 4500
Lee Westwood 5000
Lucas Glover 5000
Mackenzie Hughes 5000
Aaron Wise 5500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 5500
Denny McCarthy 5500
Jhonattan Vegas 5500
Cameron Young 6000
Gary Woodland 6000
Ryan Palmer 6000
Greyson Sigg 6600
K H Lee 6600
Nicolai Hojgaard 6600
Taylor Moore 6600
Lucas Herbert 7000
Rickie Fowler 7000
Beau Hossler 8000
C T Pan 8000
Ian Poulter 8000
Martin Kaymer 8000
Russell Knox 8000
Zach Johnson 8000
Brendon Todd 9000
Charles Howell III 9000
Chris Kirk 9000
Kevin Streelman 9000
Stewart Cink 9000
Aaron Rai 10000
Brendan Steele 10000
Garrick Higgo 10000
Nick Taylor 10000
Sepp Straka 10000
Alex Smalley 11000
Hudson Swafford 11000
Michael Thompson 11000
Adam Svensson 12500
Chad Ramey 12500
Doug Ghim 12500
Henrik Stenson 12500
Matthew Nesmith 12500
Matthias Schwab 12500
Padraig Harrington 12500
Patrick Rodgers 12500
Sam Ryder 12500
Taylor Pendrith 12500
Camilo Villegas 15000
Charl Schwartzel 15000
Danny Willett 15000
Doc Redman 15000
Dylan Frittelli 15000
J T Poston 15000
Jared Wolfe 15000
Kramer Hickok 15000
Lee Hodges 15000

