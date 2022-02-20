Who is Cameron Young? Bio for the 2022 The Genesis Invitational contender

Cameron Young is the closest pursuer going into the final round of the 2022 The Genesis Invitational, the PGA Tour's best field of the year so far at Riviera Country Club. At 16-under total through 54 holes, Young could secure his first PGA Tour win against a strong field.

Young is 24 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in the 2020-2021 superseason and earning status through the top 25 finishers on the points list.

However, for Young, his journey to the PGA Tour and being on the precipice of a life-changing PGA Tour win is a remarkable story.

Young is hitting his prime

Cameron Young has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2019. He moved through PGA Tour Canada and onto the Korn Ferry Tour, where he quickly figured out how to win.

In his one season on the KFT, Young won the AdventHealth Championship and Evans Scholars Invitational in Illinois.

Entering this week, Young was 34th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 113th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved this season on the PGA Tour.

In his personal life, Young makes his way in the world with his wife, Kelsey.

What a win in Los Angeles means

With a win today, Young would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters next April, the 2022 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next three after that. And, according to the 2022 The Genesis Invitational payout, he would win $2.16 million to top it all off.