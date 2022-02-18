Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky team up for special edition adidas Golf Tour360

At this week's The Genesis Invitational, Dustin Johnson is wearing a limited-edition pair of adidas Golf Tour360 '22 golf shoes that pay tribute to DJ and Wayne Gretzky.

The pair, connected by DJ's relationship with Wayne's daughter, Paulina, are featured in the unique shoes.

On the lateral side and in the sockliner of the right shoe is Gretzky's number 99, which is the only number retired by every team in the National Hockey League. The blue-and-orange colorway on the shoe is inspired by the Edmonton Oilers, the organization on which he won four Stanley Cups.

“Dustin and I have played a lot of golf together over the years, so this is definitely something special,” said Wayne Gretzky.

On left shoe and sockliner is Dustin Johnson's DJ logo, with the navy blue colorway in the stripes playing to one of his favorite colors to wear on the golf course.

“I’ve been part of some amazing collaborations with the adidas team over the years, but this one definitely goes to the top of the list,” said Johnson.

Johnson is also wearing a special hat at Riviera to commemorate this model.

Both limited-edition DJ/Gretzky colorway of the Tour360 '22 and the related hat will be available in limited quantities beginning Feb. 25.