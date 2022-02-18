Charley Hoffman is playing in a heating pad on Friday at the 2022 Genesis Invitational

Charley Hoffman showed up to play Friday's second round of the 2022 Genesis Invitational wearing what appears to be a heating pad.

Hoffman shot 4-under 67 in the first round at Riviera Country Club on Thursday, leaving him four shots off the lead of runaway first-round leader Joaquin Niemann. So he was in decent shape after Day 1.

However, Hoffman had an early tee time on Day 2, and it gets a little nippy in the Pacific Palisades valley in which Riviera Country Club sits. Hoffman could be wearing the heating pad to help get loose, not necessarily to deal with an injury, although a heating pad would certain help a stiff back get through the early holes of a cold morning.

Hoffman didn't get off to the best of starts in his second round, sitting at 2 over par through two holes after starting on the short par-4 10th hole at Riviera Country Club.

Chucky going full heating pad this morning 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zeyd1ngS2d — Joe I (@TourPicks) February 18, 2022

While some fans weighed in on Twitter to suggest Hoffman could be on withdrawal watch, there's reason to be skeptical of an imminent WD. The fact that the pad and support isn't underneath his clothing suggests this is a temporary measure, not something he intends to wear throughout the duration of the round.

Hoffman came under fire last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open when he berated the PGA Tour and USGA after he was penalized when his ball rolled back in a water hazard at TPC Scottsdale after taking relief from that hazard. He ultimately deleted the post on Instagram.