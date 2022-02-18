2024 Solheim Cup likely heading to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in northern Virginia: Report

The 2024 Solheim Cup is apparently likely heading for the Washington, D.C., area.

According to reporting from Golfweek, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., is the likely candidate to become the next American host of the biennial competition. The northern Virginia golf club is located approximately a half-hour outside of the nation's capital.

RTJ, as its referred to in the area, has hosted several high-profile events. Most recently, the club hosted the 2015 version of the Quicken Loans National, which was won by Troy Merritt. The club also hosted four Presidents Cups, including three of the first four editions of the event and again in 2005.

The 2024 Solheim Cup will be played a year after Finca Cortesin hosts in 2023 on Spain's southern coast. With the Ryder Cup switching back to being played on odd-numbered years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its 2020 postponement, the Solheim Cup decided to be played again in even-numbered years, meaning there will be competitions in 2023 and 2024.

The D.C. area will welcome another huge women's golf event in June 2022, with Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md., hosting the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, one of five LPGA Tour majors.

The United States has lost the last two Solheim Cups, including last September at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.