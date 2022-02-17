Why does the first hole at the 2022 Genesis Invitational show 100 instead of No. 1?

On the first tee at the Riviera Country Club in the 2022 Genesis Invitational, the hole marker welcoming players to the opening par 5 at the Los Angeles-area club doesn't have No. 1 on it. Instead, it has the number 100 on it.

Why is that? Tournament host Tiger Woods is paying tribute to the life of a man he has called his grandpa.

Charlie Sifford was the first African-American to compete on the PGA Tour, winning twice, including this event in 1969 when it was known as the Los Angeles Open. The Genesis Invitational annually offers an exemption to the 120-player tournament named after Sifford.

Sifford would have been 100 this coming June.

Woods talked about Sifford and his enormous significance to the 15-time major winner ahead of the tournament.

"I named my son after Charlie -- he meant that much to me and my family," Woods said.

"My dad would never have been able to play the game of golf, he would have never taken it up if Charlie hadn't broken down the Caucasian clause. It's very important for us to honor what he has done, has meant to this great game of golf. To have Aaron here be a part of it, he'll talk here in a little bit, what he's doing, what he's going through, for him to be part here at Riviera."

Woods said he believes having the 100 on the hole marker and flag of the par-5 first hole will be a proper tribute.

"Us having the flag have 100 on it, that means that much more because of what Charlie has meant to this event," he said, "to me and the great game of golf."