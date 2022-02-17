What changes have been made to Augusta National for the 2022 Masters?

At No. 11, as Augusta National describes it: "Masters tees moved back 15 yards and to the golfer’s left. Fairway recontoured and several trees removed on right side."

At the par-5 15th, the second par 5 on the second nine, the changes are described as: "Masters tees moved back 20 yards and fairway recontoured."

The finishing hole at Augusta National will also have a longer tee box, although the course will not play longer. Augusta National described the change to No. 18 as: "Thirteen yards added to the back of the Masters tees without necessitating a change in length to the hole."

Augusta National Golf Club will remain a par-72 course now playing to a length of 7,510 yards, adding the 35 yards from Nos. 11 and 15.

These are the first "significant course changes," as they're called by the club, since the club added 40 yards to par-4 fifth hole in 2019.