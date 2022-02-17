Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse building damaged in fire

The historic clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club was damaged by a fire on Feb. 17.

The fire began mid-morning at the Detroit-area club, which has been home to six US Open championships and three PGA Championships among other top-level amateur events. It's unclear at this time what caused the fire.

BREAKING: Historic Oakland Hills clubhouse is on fire. Video from moments ago, courtesy of Brian K. pic.twitter.com/WrbBlQCSYm — Michigan Golf Live (@mglbill) February 17, 2022

The famous Oakland Hills Country Club has gone up in flames. Crews are working now to put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/OyEvNTnFPf — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) February 17, 2022

The extent of the damage to the 1922 building, including to the historic architecture and club artifacts found in the clubhouse, is unknown as fire fighters continue to respond to and put out the fire.

In summer 2021, the club celebrated the reopening of its famed South Course, which was renovated by architect Gil Hanse as part of a two-year project. The Hanse-led team removed trees, restored the size of greens, added a SubAir system under putting surfaces and performed bunker alterations.

The USGA awarded the club for its work, with the club set to host the 2031 and 2042 US Women's Opens.