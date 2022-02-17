Masters Tournament history, results and past winners

The Masters Tournament is the most famous and most watched golf tournament in the world, and it is the first men's major of the year played in a traditional April timeslot.

The Masters Tournament was born in 1934 as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, who started Augusta National Golf Club, the tournament was meant to bring notoriety to the club and bring together the best players from around the world into an annual event.

From there, the Masters has grown in stature and has been an April tradition -- with the exception of 2020 -- since 1940.

In recent memory, the host course has been significantly lengthened and modified to accommodate for the modern power game. The winners have represented the global nature of the modern sport.

Jack Nicklaus has the most Masters wins in history with six. Tiger Woods has five Masters titles, including the 2019 win that is his last major championship.

Masters Tournament format

The Masters Tournament is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The qualifying field is based on published criteria set forth by Augusta National Golf Club. There is no minimum or maximum field size, though Augusta National prefers to keep the field below 100 players.

The invitation-only field is reduced to the top 50 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Masters Tournament host courses

Augusta National Golf Club: 1934-present

Masters Tournament past names

The Masters Tournament has had two names over the years:

Augusta National Invitation Tournament: 1934-1938

Masters Tournament: 1939-present

Masters Tournament history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY 2021 Hideki Matsuyama 278 −10 1 $2,070,000 2020 Dustin Johnson 268 −20 5 $2,070,000 2019 Tiger Woods (5) 275 −13 1 $2,070,000 2018 Patrick Reed 273 −15 1 $1,980,000 2017 Sergio García 279 −9 PO $1,980,000 2016 Danny Willett 283 −5 3 $1,800,000 2015 Jordan Spieth 270 −18 4 $1,800,000 2014 Bubba Watson (2) 280 −8 3 $1,620,000 2013 Adam Scott 279 −9 PO $1,440,000 2012 Bubba Watson 278 −10 PO $1,440,000 2011 Charl Schwartzel 274 −14 2 $1,440,000 2010 Phil Mickelson (3) 272 −16 3 $1,350,000 2009 Ángel Cabrera 276 −12 PO $1,350,000 2008 Trevor Immelman 280 −8 3 $1,350,000 2007 Zach Johnson 289 1 2 $1,305,000 2006 Phil Mickelson (2) 281 −7 2 $1,260,000 2005 Tiger Woods (4) 276 −12 PO $1,260,000 2004 Phil Mickelson 279 −9 1 $1,117,000 2003 Mike Weir 281 −7 PO $1,080,000 2002 Tiger Woods (3) 276 −12 3 $1,008,000 2001 Tiger Woods (2) 272 −16 2 $1,008,000 2000 Vijay Singh 278 −10 3 $828,000 1999 José María Olazábal (2) 280 −8 2 $720,000 1998 Mark O'Meara 279 −9 1 $576,000 1997 Tiger Woods 270 −18 12 $486,000 1996 Nick Faldo (3) 276 −12 5 $450,000 1995 Ben Crenshaw (2) 274 −14 1 $396,000 1994 José María Olazábal 279 −9 2 $360,000 1993 Bernhard Langer (2) 277 −11 4 $306,000 1992 Fred Couples 275 −13 2 $270,000 1991 Ian Woosnam 277 −11 1 $243,000 1990 Nick Faldo (2) 278 −10 PO $225,000 1989 Nick Faldo 283 −5 PO $200,000 1988 Sandy Lyle 281 −7 1 $183,800 1987 Larry Mize 285 −3 PO $162,000 1986 Jack Nicklaus (6) 279 −9 1 $144,000 1985 Bernhard Langer 282 −6 2 $126,000 1984 Ben Crenshaw 277 −11 2 $108,000 1983 Seve Ballesteros (2) 280 −8 4 $90,000 1982 Craig Stadler 284 −4 PO $64,000 1981 Tom Watson (2) 280 −8 2 $60,000 1980 Seve Ballesteros 275 −13 4 $55,000 1979 Fuzzy Zoeller 280 −8 PO $50,000 1978 Gary Player (3) 277 −11 1 $45,000 1977 Tom Watson 276 −12 2 $40,000 1976 Raymond Floyd 271 −17 8 $40,000 1975 Jack Nicklaus (5) 276 −12 1 $40,000 1974 Gary Player (2) 278 −10 2 $35,000 1973 Tommy Aaron 283 −5 1 $30,000 1972 Jack Nicklaus (4) 286 −2 3 $25,000 1971 Charles Coody 279 −9 2 $25,000 1970 Billy Casper 279 −9 PO $25,000 1969 George Archer 281 −7 1 $20,000 1968 Bob Goalby 277 −11 1 $20,000 1967 Gay Brewer 280 −8 1 $20,000 1966 Jack Nicklaus (3) 288 E PO $20,000 1965 Jack Nicklaus (2) 271 −17 9 $20,000 1964 Arnold Palmer (4) 276 −12 6 $20,000 1963 Jack Nicklaus 286 −2 1 $20,000 1962 Arnold Palmer (3) 280 −8 PO $20,000 1961 Gary Player 280 −8 1 $20,000 1960 Arnold Palmer (2) 282 −6 1 $17,500 1959 Art Wall Jr. 284 −4 1 $15,000 1958 Arnold Palmer 284 −4 1 $11,250 1957 Doug Ford 283 −5 3 $8,750 1956 Jack Burke Jr. 289 1 1 $6,000 1955 Cary Middlecoff 279 −9 7 $5,000 1954 Sam Snead (3) 289 1 PO $5,000 1953 Ben Hogan (2) 274 −14 5 $4,000 1952 Sam Snead (2) 286 −2 4 $4,000 1951 Ben Hogan 280 −8 2 $3,000 1950 Jimmy Demaret (3) 283 −5 2 $2,400 1949 Sam Snead 282 −6 3 $2,750 1948 Claude Harmon 279 −9 5 $2,500 1947 Jimmy Demaret (2) 281 −7 2 $2,500 1946 Herman Keiser 282 −6 1 $2,500 1945 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1944 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1942 Byron Nelson (2) 280 −8 PO $1,500 1941 Craig Wood 280 −8 3 $1,500 1940 Jimmy Demaret 280 −8 4 $1,500 1939 Ralph Guldahl 279 −9 1 $1,500 1938 Henry Picard 285 −3 2 $1,500 1937 Byron Nelson 283 −5 2 $1,500 1936 Horton Smith (2) 285 −3 1 $1,500 1935 Gene Sarazen 282 −6 PO $1,500 1934 Horton Smith 284 −4 2 $1,500