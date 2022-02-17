2022 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Masters betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
The current Masters betting favorite is Jon Rahm, who currently sits at +900 betting odds.
Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa are next best on the table at 14-to-1.
Justin Thomas is at 16-to-1 betting odds.
We are getting closer to the 2022 Masters Tournament, and the field is taking shape nicely. The odds market reflects both players who are already in the 2022 Masters field and those who could potentially qualify or get healthy in time to play.
2022 Masters betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jon Rahm
|900
|Jordan Spieth
|1400
|Collin Morikawa
|1400
|Justin Thomas
|1600
|Dustin Johnson
|1800
|Rory McIlroy
|1800
|Brooks Koepka
|1800
|Patrick Cantlay
|1800
|Bryson DeChambeau
|2000
|Xander Schauffele
|2000
|Viktor Hovland
|2000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3000
|Cameron Smith
|3000
|Scottie Scheffler
|3500
|Tony Finau
|4000
|Will Zalatoris
|4000
|Sam Burns
|4000
|Patrick Reed
|5000
|Daniel Berger
|5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|5000
|Sungjae Im
|6000
|Jason Day
|6000
|Abraham Ancer
|6000
|Webb Simpson
|8000
|Tiger Woods
|8000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8000
|Corey Conners
|8000
|Paul Casey
|8000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|8000
|Justin Rose
|8000
|Joaquin Niemann
|8000
|Adam Scott
|8000
|Matthew Wolff
|8000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10000
|Marc Leishman
|10000
|Bubba Watson
|10000
|Rickie Fowler
|10000
|Harris English
|10000
|Phil Mickelson
|10000
|Sandy Lyle
|10000
|Larry Mize
|10000
|Sergio Garcia
|12500
|Shane Lowry
|12500
|Jason Kokrak
|12500
|Lee Westwood
|15000
|Billy Horschel
|15000
|Si Woo Kim
|15000
|Robert MacIntyre
|15000
|Francesco Molinari
|15000
|Gary Woodland
|15000
|Matt Kuchar
|15000
|Max Homa
|15000
|Cameron Champ
|15000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|15000
|Russell Henley
|15000
|Danny Willett
|15000
|Erik van Rooyen
|15000
|Talor Gooch
|15000
|Brian Harman
|20000
|Kevin Na
|20000
|Ian Poulter
|20000
|Bernd Wiesberger
|20000
|Garrick Higgo
|20000
|Cam Davis
|20000
|Luke List
|20000
|Matt Wallace
|25000
|Ryan Palmer
|25000
|Carlos Ortiz
|25000
|Sebastian Munoz
|30000
|Lanto Griffin
|30000
|Kevin Kisner
|30000
|Henrik Stenson
|30000
|Dylan Frittelli
|30000
|Zach Johnson
|30000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|30000
|Brendon Todd
|30000
|Matt Jones
|30000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|30000
|Antoine Rozner
|30000
|Charl Schwartzel
|30000
|Stewart Cink
|30000
|Guido Migliozzi
|30000
|Lucas Herbert
|30000
|Tom Hoge
|30000
|Victor Perez
|50000
|Takumi Kanaya
|50000
|Chan Kim
|50000
|K.H. Lee
|50000
|Lucas Glover
|50000
|Padraig Harrington
|50000
|Harry Higgs
|50000
|Min Woo Lee
|50000
|Hudson Swafford
|50000
|Bernhard Langer
|100000
|Fred Couples
|100000
|Mike Weir
|100000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|300000
|Vijay Singh
|300000
|James Piot
|500000
|Austin Greaser
|500000
|Laird Shepherd
|500000
|Trevor Immelman
|500000
|Stewart Hagestad
|500000
|Aaron Jarvis
|500000