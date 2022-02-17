2022 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
02/17/2022 at 10:20 am
The 2022 Masters betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The current Masters betting favorite is Jon Rahm, who currently sits at +900 betting odds.

Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa are next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Justin Thomas is at 16-to-1 betting odds.

We are getting closer to the 2022 Masters Tournament, and the field is taking shape nicely. The odds market reflects both players who are already in the 2022 Masters field and those who could potentially qualify or get healthy in time to play.

2022 Masters betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 900
Jordan Spieth 1400
Collin Morikawa 1400
Justin Thomas 1600
Dustin Johnson 1800
Rory McIlroy 1800
Brooks Koepka 1800
Patrick Cantlay 1800
Bryson DeChambeau 2000
Xander Schauffele 2000
Viktor Hovland 2000
Hideki Matsuyama 3000
Cameron Smith 3000
Scottie Scheffler 3500
Tony Finau 4000
Will Zalatoris 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Patrick Reed 5000
Daniel Berger 5000
Louis Oosthuizen 5000
Sungjae Im 6000
Jason Day 6000
Abraham Ancer 6000
Webb Simpson 8000
Tiger Woods 8000
Tyrrell Hatton 8000
Corey Conners 8000
Paul Casey 8000
Tommy Fleetwood 8000
Justin Rose 8000
Joaquin Niemann 8000
Adam Scott 8000
Matthew Wolff 8000
Matt Fitzpatrick 10000
Marc Leishman 10000
Bubba Watson 10000
Rickie Fowler 10000
Harris English 10000
Phil Mickelson 10000
Sandy Lyle 10000
Larry Mize 10000
Sergio Garcia 12500
Shane Lowry 12500
Jason Kokrak 12500
Lee Westwood 15000
Billy Horschel 15000
Si Woo Kim 15000
Robert MacIntyre 15000
Francesco Molinari 15000
Gary Woodland 15000
Matt Kuchar 15000
Max Homa 15000
Cameron Champ 15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 15000
Russell Henley 15000
Danny Willett 15000
Erik van Rooyen 15000
Talor Gooch 15000
Brian Harman 20000
Kevin Na 20000
Ian Poulter 20000
Bernd Wiesberger 20000
Garrick Higgo 20000
Cam Davis 20000
Luke List 20000
Matt Wallace 25000
Ryan Palmer 25000
Carlos Ortiz 25000
Sebastian Munoz 30000
Lanto Griffin 30000
Kevin Kisner 30000
Henrik Stenson 30000
Dylan Frittelli 30000
Zach Johnson 30000
Mackenzie Hughes 30000
Brendon Todd 30000
Matt Jones 30000
Rasmus Hojgaard 30000
Antoine Rozner 30000
Charl Schwartzel 30000
Stewart Cink 30000
Guido Migliozzi 30000
Lucas Herbert 30000
Tom Hoge 30000
Victor Perez 50000
Takumi Kanaya 50000
Chan Kim 50000
K.H. Lee 50000
Lucas Glover 50000
Padraig Harrington 50000
Harry Higgs 50000
Min Woo Lee 50000
Hudson Swafford 50000
Bernhard Langer 100000
Fred Couples 100000
Mike Weir 100000
Jose Maria Olazabal 300000
Vijay Singh 300000
James Piot 500000
Austin Greaser 500000
Laird Shepherd 500000
Trevor Immelman 500000
Stewart Hagestad 500000
Aaron Jarvis 500000

