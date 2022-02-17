2022 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Masters betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The current Masters betting favorite is Jon Rahm, who currently sits at +900 betting odds.

Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa are next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Justin Thomas is at 16-to-1 betting odds.

We are getting closer to the 2022 Masters Tournament, and the field is taking shape nicely. The odds market reflects both players who are already in the 2022 Masters field and those who could potentially qualify or get healthy in time to play.

2022 Masters betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Jon Rahm 900 Jordan Spieth 1400 Collin Morikawa 1400 Justin Thomas 1600 Dustin Johnson 1800 Rory McIlroy 1800 Brooks Koepka 1800 Patrick Cantlay 1800 Bryson DeChambeau 2000 Xander Schauffele 2000 Viktor Hovland 2000 Hideki Matsuyama 3000 Cameron Smith 3000 Scottie Scheffler 3500 Tony Finau 4000 Will Zalatoris 4000 Sam Burns 4000 Patrick Reed 5000 Daniel Berger 5000 Louis Oosthuizen 5000 Sungjae Im 6000 Jason Day 6000 Abraham Ancer 6000 Webb Simpson 8000 Tiger Woods 8000 Tyrrell Hatton 8000 Corey Conners 8000 Paul Casey 8000 Tommy Fleetwood 8000 Justin Rose 8000 Joaquin Niemann 8000 Adam Scott 8000 Matthew Wolff 8000 Matt Fitzpatrick 10000 Marc Leishman 10000 Bubba Watson 10000 Rickie Fowler 10000 Harris English 10000 Phil Mickelson 10000 Sandy Lyle 10000 Larry Mize 10000 Sergio Garcia 12500 Shane Lowry 12500 Jason Kokrak 12500 Lee Westwood 15000 Billy Horschel 15000 Si Woo Kim 15000 Robert MacIntyre 15000 Francesco Molinari 15000 Gary Woodland 15000 Matt Kuchar 15000 Max Homa 15000 Cameron Champ 15000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 15000 Russell Henley 15000 Danny Willett 15000 Erik van Rooyen 15000 Talor Gooch 15000 Brian Harman 20000 Kevin Na 20000 Ian Poulter 20000 Bernd Wiesberger 20000 Garrick Higgo 20000 Cam Davis 20000 Luke List 20000 Matt Wallace 25000 Ryan Palmer 25000 Carlos Ortiz 25000 Sebastian Munoz 30000 Lanto Griffin 30000 Kevin Kisner 30000 Henrik Stenson 30000 Dylan Frittelli 30000 Zach Johnson 30000 Mackenzie Hughes 30000 Brendon Todd 30000 Matt Jones 30000 Rasmus Hojgaard 30000 Antoine Rozner 30000 Charl Schwartzel 30000 Stewart Cink 30000 Guido Migliozzi 30000 Lucas Herbert 30000 Tom Hoge 30000 Victor Perez 50000 Takumi Kanaya 50000 Chan Kim 50000 K.H. Lee 50000 Lucas Glover 50000 Padraig Harrington 50000 Harry Higgs 50000 Min Woo Lee 50000 Hudson Swafford 50000 Bernhard Langer 100000 Fred Couples 100000 Mike Weir 100000 Jose Maria Olazabal 300000 Vijay Singh 300000 James Piot 500000 Austin Greaser 500000 Laird Shepherd 500000 Trevor Immelman 500000 Stewart Hagestad 500000 Aaron Jarvis 500000