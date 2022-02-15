The 2022 Royal's Cup purse is set for $400,000 million, with the winner's share coming in at $72,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Royal's Cup field is headed by Jazz Janewattananond, John Catlin, Bio Kim, Wade Ormsby and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is an event on the 2022 Asian Tour schedule, which is now on to its second event of the campaign.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Grand Prix Golf Club in Thailand.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2022 Royal's Cup purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $72,000 2 $44,000 3 $25,200 4 $20,000 5 $16,400 6 $13,320 7 $11,400 8 $9,800 9 $8,560 10 $7,640 11 $6,980 12 $6,500 13 $6,060 14 $5,780 15 $5,540 16 $5,300 17 $5,060 18 $4,820 19 $4,620 20 $4,460 21 $4,360 22 $4,240 23 $4,120 24 $4,000 25 $3,880 26 $3,760 27 $3,640 28 $3,520 29 $3,400 30 $3,280 31 $3,240 32 $3,120 33 $3,040 34 $2,960 35 $2,880 36 $2,800 37 $2,720 38 $2,640 39 $2,560 40 $2,480 41 $2,420 42 $2,340 43 $2,260 44 $2,180 45 $2,140 46 $2,120 47 $2,040 48 $1,960 49 $1,880 50 $1,800 51 $1,720 52 $1,640 53 $1,560 54 $1,520 55 $1,480 56 $1,440 57 $1,400 58 $1,360 59 $1,320 60 $1,280 61 $1,240 62 $1,200 63 $1,160 64 $1,120 65 $1,080