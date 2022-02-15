2022 Astara Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/15/2022 at 3:53 pm
The 2022 Astara Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brandon Matthews, who earned the big win with a victory at Country Club de Bogota in Bogota, Colombia.

Matthews shot a second-conseuctive 5-under 66 in the final round to pull out the win in the final event in Latin America this season. His 19-under 264 total was good enough for a one-shot win over Ben Griffin and Ryan McCormick.

Joey Garber finished in solo fourth place on 17-under total.

Matthews won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Astara Golf Championship recap notes

Matthews earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 137 or better, with 71 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida.

2022 Astara Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Brandon Matthews -19 67 65 66 66 264 $135,000
T2 Ryan McCormick -18 61 69 69 66 265 $56,250
T2 Ben Griffin -18 68 61 68 68 265 $56,250
4 Joey Garber -17 69 64 64 69 266 $33,750
T5 Rob Oppenheim -15 67 64 70 67 268 $27,188
T5 Marcos Montenegro -15 70 62 69 67 268 $27,188
T7 Augusto Núñez -14 66 67 71 65 269 $23,063
T7 Eric Cole -14 68 65 71 65 269 $23,063
T9 Tee-K Kelly -12 64 68 73 66 271 $18,497
T9 MJ Daffue -12 63 67 72 69 271 $18,497
T9 Ryan Brehm -12 64 72 65 70 271 $18,497
T9 Jay Card III -12 67 68 66 70 271 $18,497
T13 Brad Hopfinger -11 70 66 69 67 272 $12,422
T13 Whee Kim -11 69 66 70 67 272 $12,422
T13 Erik Compton -11 66 66 72 68 272 $12,422
T13 Josh Teater -11 66 67 70 69 272 $12,422
T13 Nicolas Echavarria -11 65 70 68 69 272 $12,422
T13 David Hearn -11 70 65 67 70 272 $12,422
T13 Sam Saunders -11 67 67 66 72 272 $12,422
T13 Taylor Montgomery -11 66 70 62 74 272 $12,422
T21 Chip McDaniel -10 69 68 71 65 273 $7,044
T21 Corey Pereira -10 70 66 71 66 273 $7,044
T21 José de Jesús Rodríguez -10 65 71 70 67 273 $7,044
T21 Shad Tuten -10 67 70 68 68 273 $7,044
T21 Zack Fischer -10 68 67 70 68 273 $7,044
T21 Steven Fisk -10 71 64 70 68 273 $7,044
T21 Alex Weiss -10 72 65 66 70 273 $7,044
T21 Brett White -10 68 67 68 70 273 $7,044
T21 Ben Taylor -10 68 67 65 73 273 $7,044
T30 Michael Kim -9 64 71 70 69 274 $4,995
T30 Vincent Norrman -9 66 65 73 70 274 $4,995
T30 Kevin Yu -9 64 69 71 70 274 $4,995
T30 Rhein Gibson -9 67 67 70 70 274 $4,995
T30 Thomas Rosenmueller -9 68 67 68 71 274 $4,995
T35 Billy Tom Sargent -8 64 72 73 66 275 $4,313
T35 Ryan Blaum -8 69 67 72 67 275 $4,313
T35 Theo Humphrey -8 68 68 71 68 275 $4,313
T35 Jorge Fernández Valdés -8 69 67 66 73 275 $4,313
T39 Andrew Kozan -7 71 65 73 67 276 $3,750
T39 Caleb Proveaux -7 70 66 72 68 276 $3,750
T39 Max Greyserman -7 69 68 69 70 276 $3,750
T39 Carson Young -7 66 69 70 71 276 $3,750
T39 Brad Brunner -7 71 64 70 71 276 $3,750
T39 MJ Maguire -7 66 68 69 73 276 $3,750
T45 Peter Kuest -6 70 67 73 67 277 $3,425
T45 Tripp Kinney -6 64 70 70 73 277 $3,425
T45 Conner Godsey -6 65 67 71 74 277 $3,425
T48 Matt McCarty -5 69 68 73 68 278 $3,250
T48 John Chin -5 68 68 73 69 278 $3,250
T48 Jake Staiano -5 66 69 74 69 278 $3,250
T48 Trevor Werbylo -5 61 72 72 73 278 $3,250
T48 Trace Crowe -5 62 70 73 73 278 $3,250
T48 Harrison Endycott -5 69 64 72 73 278 $3,250
T54 Quade Cummins -4 66 70 74 69 279 $3,135
T54 Curtis Luck -4 68 68 74 69 279 $3,135
T54 Patrick Fishburn -4 65 68 75 71 279 $3,135
T54 Mark Anderson -4 68 69 70 72 279 $3,135
T54 Chris Baker -4 70 67 70 72 279 $3,135
T59 Trevor Cone -3 71 66 73 70 280 $3,053
T59 Braden Thornberry -3 72 64 74 70 280 $3,053
T59 Mark Anguiano -3 70 67 72 71 280 $3,053
T59 Tyson Alexander -3 67 70 71 72 280 $3,053
T59 T.J. Vogel -3 67 69 72 72 280 $3,053
T59 Erik Barnes -3 70 67 69 74 280 $3,053
T65 Ivan Camilo Ramirez -2 74 63 74 70 281 $2,985
T65 Roberto Díaz -2 70 66 74 71 281 $2,985
T65 Martin Contini -2 67 68 72 74 281 $2,985
68 Brent Grant E 69 68 76 70 283 $2,955
69 Thomas Walsh 1 72 65 73 74 284 $2,940
T70 Tanner Gore 3 66 70 81 69 286 $2,918
T70 Patrick Newcomb 3 68 67 73 78 286 $2,918

