2022 Astara Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Astara Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brandon Matthews, who earned the big win with a victory at Country Club de Bogota in Bogota, Colombia.
Matthews shot a second-conseuctive 5-under 66 in the final round to pull out the win in the final event in Latin America this season. His 19-under 264 total was good enough for a one-shot win over Ben Griffin and Ryan McCormick.
Joey Garber finished in solo fourth place on 17-under total.
Matthews won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.
Astara Golf Championship recap notes
Matthews earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.
This week the cut was made at 4-under 137 or better, with 71 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida.
2022 Astara Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Brandon Matthews
|-19
|67
|65
|66
|66
|264
|$135,000
|T2
|Ryan McCormick
|-18
|61
|69
|69
|66
|265
|$56,250
|T2
|Ben Griffin
|-18
|68
|61
|68
|68
|265
|$56,250
|4
|Joey Garber
|-17
|69
|64
|64
|69
|266
|$33,750
|T5
|Rob Oppenheim
|-15
|67
|64
|70
|67
|268
|$27,188
|T5
|Marcos Montenegro
|-15
|70
|62
|69
|67
|268
|$27,188
|T7
|Augusto Núñez
|-14
|66
|67
|71
|65
|269
|$23,063
|T7
|Eric Cole
|-14
|68
|65
|71
|65
|269
|$23,063
|T9
|Tee-K Kelly
|-12
|64
|68
|73
|66
|271
|$18,497
|T9
|MJ Daffue
|-12
|63
|67
|72
|69
|271
|$18,497
|T9
|Ryan Brehm
|-12
|64
|72
|65
|70
|271
|$18,497
|T9
|Jay Card III
|-12
|67
|68
|66
|70
|271
|$18,497
|T13
|Brad Hopfinger
|-11
|70
|66
|69
|67
|272
|$12,422
|T13
|Whee Kim
|-11
|69
|66
|70
|67
|272
|$12,422
|T13
|Erik Compton
|-11
|66
|66
|72
|68
|272
|$12,422
|T13
|Josh Teater
|-11
|66
|67
|70
|69
|272
|$12,422
|T13
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-11
|65
|70
|68
|69
|272
|$12,422
|T13
|David Hearn
|-11
|70
|65
|67
|70
|272
|$12,422
|T13
|Sam Saunders
|-11
|67
|67
|66
|72
|272
|$12,422
|T13
|Taylor Montgomery
|-11
|66
|70
|62
|74
|272
|$12,422
|T21
|Chip McDaniel
|-10
|69
|68
|71
|65
|273
|$7,044
|T21
|Corey Pereira
|-10
|70
|66
|71
|66
|273
|$7,044
|T21
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|-10
|65
|71
|70
|67
|273
|$7,044
|T21
|Shad Tuten
|-10
|67
|70
|68
|68
|273
|$7,044
|T21
|Zack Fischer
|-10
|68
|67
|70
|68
|273
|$7,044
|T21
|Steven Fisk
|-10
|71
|64
|70
|68
|273
|$7,044
|T21
|Alex Weiss
|-10
|72
|65
|66
|70
|273
|$7,044
|T21
|Brett White
|-10
|68
|67
|68
|70
|273
|$7,044
|T21
|Ben Taylor
|-10
|68
|67
|65
|73
|273
|$7,044
|T30
|Michael Kim
|-9
|64
|71
|70
|69
|274
|$4,995
|T30
|Vincent Norrman
|-9
|66
|65
|73
|70
|274
|$4,995
|T30
|Kevin Yu
|-9
|64
|69
|71
|70
|274
|$4,995
|T30
|Rhein Gibson
|-9
|67
|67
|70
|70
|274
|$4,995
|T30
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-9
|68
|67
|68
|71
|274
|$4,995
|T35
|Billy Tom Sargent
|-8
|64
|72
|73
|66
|275
|$4,313
|T35
|Ryan Blaum
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|67
|275
|$4,313
|T35
|Theo Humphrey
|-8
|68
|68
|71
|68
|275
|$4,313
|T35
|Jorge Fernández Valdés
|-8
|69
|67
|66
|73
|275
|$4,313
|T39
|Andrew Kozan
|-7
|71
|65
|73
|67
|276
|$3,750
|T39
|Caleb Proveaux
|-7
|70
|66
|72
|68
|276
|$3,750
|T39
|Max Greyserman
|-7
|69
|68
|69
|70
|276
|$3,750
|T39
|Carson Young
|-7
|66
|69
|70
|71
|276
|$3,750
|T39
|Brad Brunner
|-7
|71
|64
|70
|71
|276
|$3,750
|T39
|MJ Maguire
|-7
|66
|68
|69
|73
|276
|$3,750
|T45
|Peter Kuest
|-6
|70
|67
|73
|67
|277
|$3,425
|T45
|Tripp Kinney
|-6
|64
|70
|70
|73
|277
|$3,425
|T45
|Conner Godsey
|-6
|65
|67
|71
|74
|277
|$3,425
|T48
|Matt McCarty
|-5
|69
|68
|73
|68
|278
|$3,250
|T48
|John Chin
|-5
|68
|68
|73
|69
|278
|$3,250
|T48
|Jake Staiano
|-5
|66
|69
|74
|69
|278
|$3,250
|T48
|Trevor Werbylo
|-5
|61
|72
|72
|73
|278
|$3,250
|T48
|Trace Crowe
|-5
|62
|70
|73
|73
|278
|$3,250
|T48
|Harrison Endycott
|-5
|69
|64
|72
|73
|278
|$3,250
|T54
|Quade Cummins
|-4
|66
|70
|74
|69
|279
|$3,135
|T54
|Curtis Luck
|-4
|68
|68
|74
|69
|279
|$3,135
|T54
|Patrick Fishburn
|-4
|65
|68
|75
|71
|279
|$3,135
|T54
|Mark Anderson
|-4
|68
|69
|70
|72
|279
|$3,135
|T54
|Chris Baker
|-4
|70
|67
|70
|72
|279
|$3,135
|T59
|Trevor Cone
|-3
|71
|66
|73
|70
|280
|$3,053
|T59
|Braden Thornberry
|-3
|72
|64
|74
|70
|280
|$3,053
|T59
|Mark Anguiano
|-3
|70
|67
|72
|71
|280
|$3,053
|T59
|Tyson Alexander
|-3
|67
|70
|71
|72
|280
|$3,053
|T59
|T.J. Vogel
|-3
|67
|69
|72
|72
|280
|$3,053
|T59
|Erik Barnes
|-3
|70
|67
|69
|74
|280
|$3,053
|T65
|Ivan Camilo Ramirez
|-2
|74
|63
|74
|70
|281
|$2,985
|T65
|Roberto Díaz
|-2
|70
|66
|74
|71
|281
|$2,985
|T65
|Martin Contini
|-2
|67
|68
|72
|74
|281
|$2,985
|68
|Brent Grant
|E
|69
|68
|76
|70
|283
|$2,955
|69
|Thomas Walsh
|1
|72
|65
|73
|74
|284
|$2,940
|T70
|Tanner Gore
|3
|66
|70
|81
|69
|286
|$2,918
|T70
|Patrick Newcomb
|3
|68
|67
|73
|78
|286
|$2,918