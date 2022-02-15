2022 Astara Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Astara Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brandon Matthews, who earned the big win with a victory at Country Club de Bogota in Bogota, Colombia.

Matthews shot a second-conseuctive 5-under 66 in the final round to pull out the win in the final event in Latin America this season. His 19-under 264 total was good enough for a one-shot win over Ben Griffin and Ryan McCormick.

Joey Garber finished in solo fourth place on 17-under total.

Matthews won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Astara Golf Championship recap notes

Matthews earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 137 or better, with 71 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida.

2022 Astara Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT 1 Brandon Matthews -19 67 65 66 66 264 $135,000 T2 Ryan McCormick -18 61 69 69 66 265 $56,250 T2 Ben Griffin -18 68 61 68 68 265 $56,250 4 Joey Garber -17 69 64 64 69 266 $33,750 T5 Rob Oppenheim -15 67 64 70 67 268 $27,188 T5 Marcos Montenegro -15 70 62 69 67 268 $27,188 T7 Augusto Núñez -14 66 67 71 65 269 $23,063 T7 Eric Cole -14 68 65 71 65 269 $23,063 T9 Tee-K Kelly -12 64 68 73 66 271 $18,497 T9 MJ Daffue -12 63 67 72 69 271 $18,497 T9 Ryan Brehm -12 64 72 65 70 271 $18,497 T9 Jay Card III -12 67 68 66 70 271 $18,497 T13 Brad Hopfinger -11 70 66 69 67 272 $12,422 T13 Whee Kim -11 69 66 70 67 272 $12,422 T13 Erik Compton -11 66 66 72 68 272 $12,422 T13 Josh Teater -11 66 67 70 69 272 $12,422 T13 Nicolas Echavarria -11 65 70 68 69 272 $12,422 T13 David Hearn -11 70 65 67 70 272 $12,422 T13 Sam Saunders -11 67 67 66 72 272 $12,422 T13 Taylor Montgomery -11 66 70 62 74 272 $12,422 T21 Chip McDaniel -10 69 68 71 65 273 $7,044 T21 Corey Pereira -10 70 66 71 66 273 $7,044 T21 José de Jesús Rodríguez -10 65 71 70 67 273 $7,044 T21 Shad Tuten -10 67 70 68 68 273 $7,044 T21 Zack Fischer -10 68 67 70 68 273 $7,044 T21 Steven Fisk -10 71 64 70 68 273 $7,044 T21 Alex Weiss -10 72 65 66 70 273 $7,044 T21 Brett White -10 68 67 68 70 273 $7,044 T21 Ben Taylor -10 68 67 65 73 273 $7,044 T30 Michael Kim -9 64 71 70 69 274 $4,995 T30 Vincent Norrman -9 66 65 73 70 274 $4,995 T30 Kevin Yu -9 64 69 71 70 274 $4,995 T30 Rhein Gibson -9 67 67 70 70 274 $4,995 T30 Thomas Rosenmueller -9 68 67 68 71 274 $4,995 T35 Billy Tom Sargent -8 64 72 73 66 275 $4,313 T35 Ryan Blaum -8 69 67 72 67 275 $4,313 T35 Theo Humphrey -8 68 68 71 68 275 $4,313 T35 Jorge Fernández Valdés -8 69 67 66 73 275 $4,313 T39 Andrew Kozan -7 71 65 73 67 276 $3,750 T39 Caleb Proveaux -7 70 66 72 68 276 $3,750 T39 Max Greyserman -7 69 68 69 70 276 $3,750 T39 Carson Young -7 66 69 70 71 276 $3,750 T39 Brad Brunner -7 71 64 70 71 276 $3,750 T39 MJ Maguire -7 66 68 69 73 276 $3,750 T45 Peter Kuest -6 70 67 73 67 277 $3,425 T45 Tripp Kinney -6 64 70 70 73 277 $3,425 T45 Conner Godsey -6 65 67 71 74 277 $3,425 T48 Matt McCarty -5 69 68 73 68 278 $3,250 T48 John Chin -5 68 68 73 69 278 $3,250 T48 Jake Staiano -5 66 69 74 69 278 $3,250 T48 Trevor Werbylo -5 61 72 72 73 278 $3,250 T48 Trace Crowe -5 62 70 73 73 278 $3,250 T48 Harrison Endycott -5 69 64 72 73 278 $3,250 T54 Quade Cummins -4 66 70 74 69 279 $3,135 T54 Curtis Luck -4 68 68 74 69 279 $3,135 T54 Patrick Fishburn -4 65 68 75 71 279 $3,135 T54 Mark Anderson -4 68 69 70 72 279 $3,135 T54 Chris Baker -4 70 67 70 72 279 $3,135 T59 Trevor Cone -3 71 66 73 70 280 $3,053 T59 Braden Thornberry -3 72 64 74 70 280 $3,053 T59 Mark Anguiano -3 70 67 72 71 280 $3,053 T59 Tyson Alexander -3 67 70 71 72 280 $3,053 T59 T.J. Vogel -3 67 69 72 72 280 $3,053 T59 Erik Barnes -3 70 67 69 74 280 $3,053 T65 Ivan Camilo Ramirez -2 74 63 74 70 281 $2,985 T65 Roberto Díaz -2 70 66 74 71 281 $2,985 T65 Martin Contini -2 67 68 72 74 281 $2,985 68 Brent Grant E 69 68 76 70 283 $2,955 69 Thomas Walsh 1 72 65 73 74 284 $2,940 T70 Tanner Gore 3 66 70 81 69 286 $2,918 T70 Patrick Newcomb 3 68 67 73 78 286 $2,918