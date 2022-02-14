2022 Chubb Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Chubb Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Padraig Harrington, who comes into the week at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Jim Furyk is on 8-to-1 along with Steven Alker, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 11-to-1.

Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer is on 14-to-1.

2022 Chubb Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is back in Florida for the Chubb Classic. The tournament has moved this year to Tiburon Golf Club, which has the distinction of hosting the LPGA Tour season finale, the PGA Tour's QBE Shootout and now this event. The Greg Norman design offers plenty of room off the tee and big putting surfaces that will command good approach play to score.

2022 Chubb Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Padraig Harrington 750 Jim Furyk 800 Steven Alker 800 Miguel Angel Jimenez 1100 Bernhard Langer 1400 David Toms 1600 Ernie Els 2000 Kevin Sutherland 2200 Fred Couples 2500 KJ Choi 2500 Darren Clarke 2800 Retief Goosen 2800 Steve Flesch 2800 Alex Cejka 3000 Doug Barron 3000 Tim Petrovic 3000 Jerry Kelly 3300 Brian Gay 4000 Stephen Ames 4000 Woody Austin 4000 Robert Karlsson 4500 Scott Parel 4500 Thongchai Jaidee 4500 Brandt Jobe 5000 Mike Weir 5000 Rod Pampling 6000 Ye Yang 6000 Kirk Triplett 7000 Marco Dawson 8000 Paul Broadhurst 8000 Scott Dunlap 8000 Bob Estes 10000 Brett Quigley 10000 Joe Durant 10000 Ken Duke 10000 Gene Sauers 11000 Stuart Appleby 11000 Paul Goydos 12500 Tim Herron 12500 Tom Lehman 12500