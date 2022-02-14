2022 Chubb Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
02/14/2022 at 8:51 am
The 2022 Chubb Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Padraig Harrington, who comes into the week at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Jim Furyk is on 8-to-1 along with Steven Alker, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 11-to-1.

Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer is on 14-to-1.

2022 Chubb Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is back in Florida for the Chubb Classic. The tournament has moved this year to Tiburon Golf Club, which has the distinction of hosting the LPGA Tour season finale, the PGA Tour's QBE Shootout and now this event. The Greg Norman design offers plenty of room off the tee and big putting surfaces that will command good approach play to score.

2022 Chubb Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Padraig Harrington 750
Jim Furyk 800
Steven Alker 800
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1100
Bernhard Langer 1400
David Toms 1600
Ernie Els 2000
Kevin Sutherland 2200
Fred Couples 2500
KJ Choi 2500
Darren Clarke 2800
Retief Goosen 2800
Steve Flesch 2800
Alex Cejka 3000
Doug Barron 3000
Tim Petrovic 3000
Jerry Kelly 3300
Brian Gay 4000
Stephen Ames 4000
Woody Austin 4000
Robert Karlsson 4500
Scott Parel 4500
Thongchai Jaidee 4500
Brandt Jobe 5000
Mike Weir 5000
Rod Pampling 6000
Ye Yang 6000
Kirk Triplett 7000
Marco Dawson 8000
Paul Broadhurst 8000
Scott Dunlap 8000
Bob Estes 10000
Brett Quigley 10000
Joe Durant 10000
Ken Duke 10000
Gene Sauers 11000
Stuart Appleby 11000
Paul Goydos 12500
Tim Herron 12500
Tom Lehman 12500

