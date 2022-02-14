2022 Chubb Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Chubb Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
The betting favorite this week is Padraig Harrington, who comes into the week at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.
Jim Furyk is on 8-to-1 along with Steven Alker, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 11-to-1.
Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer is on 14-to-1.
2022 Chubb Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets
The PGA Tour Champions is back in Florida for the Chubb Classic. The tournament has moved this year to Tiburon Golf Club, which has the distinction of hosting the LPGA Tour season finale, the PGA Tour's QBE Shootout and now this event. The Greg Norman design offers plenty of room off the tee and big putting surfaces that will command good approach play to score.
2022 Chubb Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Padraig Harrington
|750
|Jim Furyk
|800
|Steven Alker
|800
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|1100
|Bernhard Langer
|1400
|David Toms
|1600
|Ernie Els
|2000
|Kevin Sutherland
|2200
|Fred Couples
|2500
|KJ Choi
|2500
|Darren Clarke
|2800
|Retief Goosen
|2800
|Steve Flesch
|2800
|Alex Cejka
|3000
|Doug Barron
|3000
|Tim Petrovic
|3000
|Jerry Kelly
|3300
|Brian Gay
|4000
|Stephen Ames
|4000
|Woody Austin
|4000
|Robert Karlsson
|4500
|Scott Parel
|4500
|Thongchai Jaidee
|4500
|Brandt Jobe
|5000
|Mike Weir
|5000
|Rod Pampling
|6000
|Ye Yang
|6000
|Kirk Triplett
|7000
|Marco Dawson
|8000
|Paul Broadhurst
|8000
|Scott Dunlap
|8000
|Bob Estes
|10000
|Brett Quigley
|10000
|Joe Durant
|10000
|Ken Duke
|10000
|Gene Sauers
|11000
|Stuart Appleby
|11000
|Paul Goydos
|12500
|Tim Herron
|12500
|Tom Lehman
|12500