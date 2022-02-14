Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith Scudder: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

Scottie Scheffler is a first-time winner on the PGA Tour, taking the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona. Scheffler's wife, Meredith Scudder, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were engaged after dating since high school and have been traveling out on tour at various event as a married couple after getting married in December 2020.

Now the couple has a whole lot more money to enjoy the fruits of their labor together, with Scheffler earning $1.476 million for the win in Pebble Beach.

See pictures of Scottie Scheffler's wife, Meredith Scudder.

