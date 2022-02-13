Harry Higgs, Joel Dahmen prance around shirtless on par-3 16th at WM Phoenix Open

Things got a little weird on Sunday when Harry Higgs and playing partner Joel Dahmen went shirtless in the final round of the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The pair were playing the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, the most raucous hole in all of professional golf. And many in the burgeoning crowd were likely acutely aware of a tweet from Dahmen that Higgs would be going shirtless in celebration on the 16th on Sunday if the pair got enough retweets about their Sunday pairing.

Well, that tweet did very well. Apparently there were enough retweets to satisfy both Dahmen and Higgs.

After Higgs made a 9-footer for par on the 16th hole, Higgs, immediately lifted up his golf shirt over his head, flashing his hairy chest and started jumping around the green. Dahmen took it a step further, taking off his shirt entirely and waving it around above his head, just like Petey Pablo said.

The crowd at the 16th hole went absolutely bonkers, responding by throwing aluminum beer bottles down onto the green like they did for the holes-in-one of Sam Ryder on Saturday and Carlos Ortiz on Sunday.