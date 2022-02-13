2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Esther Henseleit, who took home the victory at Vipingo Ridge Golf Club in Kenya.

The German successfully defended her title in this event, shooting a final round of 2-under 70 to hold off Marta Sanz Barrio by a shot on 2-under 286 in total.

Linnea Strom shot a final-round 77 in difficult conditions to wind up in solo third.

Henseleit won the $45,000 winner's share from the $300,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Ladies Open recap notes

This was the first event on the 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the opening event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

The 36-hole cut was made on 11-over 155 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in March.

2021 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY 1 Esther Henseleit -2 74 73 69 70 286 $45,000 2 Marta Sanz Barrio -1 72 76 70 69 287 $27,000 3 Linnea Strom 2 68 73 72 77 290 $18,000 4 Sophie Hausmann 3 74 71 71 75 291 $13,500 T5 Lee-Anne Pace 5 74 73 73 73 293 $9,500 T5 Jenny Haglund 5 74 77 69 73 293 $9,500 T5 Emma Grechi 5 70 76 71 76 293 $9,500 T8 Nobuhle Dlamini 6 73 75 75 71 294 $7,050 T8 Johanna Gustavsson 6 78 73 71 72 294 $7,050 T8 Michele Thomson 6 79 66 75 74 294 $7,050 T8 Luna Sobron Galmes 6 75 72 68 79 294 $7,050 T12 Elin Arvidsson 7 78 75 72 70 295 $5,850 T12 Manon De Roey 7 72 80 71 72 295 $5,850 T12 Smilla Tarning Soenderby 7 75 70 76 74 295 $5,850 T12 Becky Morgan 7 73 72 74 76 295 $5,850 T16 Marta Martin 8 77 75 73 71 296 $4,950 T16 Christine Wolf 8 74 81 69 72 296 $4,950 T16 Karoline Lund 8 75 72 76 73 296 $4,950 T16 Lina Boqvist 8 77 73 72 74 296 $4,950 T16 Charlotte Liautier 8 78 74 70 74 296 $4,950 T21 Olivia Cowan 9 77 76 73 71 297 $4,170 T21 Diksha Dagar 9 75 76 72 74 297 $4,170 T21 Rachael Goodall 9 75 76 71 75 297 $4,170 T21 Tiia Koivisto 9 73 73 75 76 297 $4,170 T21 Nuria Iturrioz 9 74 70 76 77 297 $4,170 T26 Laura Beveridge 10 79 76 73 70 298 $3,350 T26 Stacy Lee Bregman 10 76 77 72 73 298 $3,350 T26 Virginia Elena Carta 10 79 75 71 73 298 $3,350 T26 Lisa Pettersson 10 74 72 77 75 298 $3,350 T26 Elina Nummenpaa 10 72 75 76 75 298 $3,350 T26 Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso 10 77 77 69 75 298 $3,350 T32 Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh 11 77 75 74 73 299 $2,646 T32 Hannah Burke 11 75 74 75 75 299 $2,646 T32 Aline Krauter (a) 11 77 75 72 75 299 $0 T32 Carmen Alonso 11 72 80 71 76 299 $2,646 T32 Agathe Sauzon 11 74 80 69 76 299 $2,646 T32 Anne-Lise Caudal 11 79 73 70 77 299 $2,646 T38 Isabella Deilert 12 78 77 72 73 300 $2,235 T38 Sanna Nuutinen 12 79 73 74 74 300 $2,235 T38 Elia Folch 12 76 72 77 75 300 $2,235 T38 Julia Engstrom 12 71 79 72 78 300 $2,235 T42 Amandeep Drall 13 73 77 79 72 301 $1,836 T42 Paz Marfa Sans 13 75 77 73 76 301 $1,836 T42 Sophie Witt 13 76 77 72 76 301 $1,836 T42 Lily May Humphreys 13 75 73 76 77 301 $1,836 T42 Anne-Charlotte Mora 13 72 76 75 78 301 $1,836 T47 Mireia Prat 14 77 75 75 75 302 $1,530 T47 Heather Macrae 14 74 79 72 77 302 $1,530 T47 Amy Boulden 14 71 79 74 78 302 $1,530 T47 Georgina Blackman 14 74 77 72 79 302 $1,530 T51 Luisa Dittrich 15 73 80 78 72 303 $1,320 T51 Florentyna Parker 15 76 76 76 75 303 $1,320 T51 Casandra Alexander 15 74 75 78 76 303 $1,320 T51 Maiken Bing Paulsen 15 81 74 70 78 303 $1,320 T55 Hayley Davis 16 75 76 80 73 304 $1,073 T55 Linda Wessberg 16 78 75 75 76 304 $1,073 T55 Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir 16 77 78 72 77 304 $1,073 T55 Cara Gainer 16 80 73 72 79 304 $1,073 59 Helen Tamy Kreuzer 18 79 73 75 79 306 $960 T60 Emilia Tukiainen 20 78 75 81 74 308 $915 T60 Dulcie Sverdloff 20 79 73 77 79 308 $915 62 Franziska Friedrich 24 75 80 78 79 312 $870