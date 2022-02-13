2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Esther Henseleit, who took home the victory at Vipingo Ridge Golf Club in Kenya.
The German successfully defended her title in this event, shooting a final round of 2-under 70 to hold off Marta Sanz Barrio by a shot on 2-under 286 in total.
Linnea Strom shot a final-round 77 in difficult conditions to wind up in solo third.
Henseleit won the $45,000 winner's share from the $300,000 purse.
Magical Kenya Ladies Open recap notes
This was the first event on the 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the opening event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.
The 36-hole cut was made on 11-over 155 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.
The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in March.
2021 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Esther Henseleit
|-2
|74
|73
|69
|70
|286
|$45,000
|2
|Marta Sanz Barrio
|-1
|72
|76
|70
|69
|287
|$27,000
|3
|Linnea Strom
|2
|68
|73
|72
|77
|290
|$18,000
|4
|Sophie Hausmann
|3
|74
|71
|71
|75
|291
|$13,500
|T5
|Lee-Anne Pace
|5
|74
|73
|73
|73
|293
|$9,500
|T5
|Jenny Haglund
|5
|74
|77
|69
|73
|293
|$9,500
|T5
|Emma Grechi
|5
|70
|76
|71
|76
|293
|$9,500
|T8
|Nobuhle Dlamini
|6
|73
|75
|75
|71
|294
|$7,050
|T8
|Johanna Gustavsson
|6
|78
|73
|71
|72
|294
|$7,050
|T8
|Michele Thomson
|6
|79
|66
|75
|74
|294
|$7,050
|T8
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|6
|75
|72
|68
|79
|294
|$7,050
|T12
|Elin Arvidsson
|7
|78
|75
|72
|70
|295
|$5,850
|T12
|Manon De Roey
|7
|72
|80
|71
|72
|295
|$5,850
|T12
|Smilla Tarning Soenderby
|7
|75
|70
|76
|74
|295
|$5,850
|T12
|Becky Morgan
|7
|73
|72
|74
|76
|295
|$5,850
|T16
|Marta Martin
|8
|77
|75
|73
|71
|296
|$4,950
|T16
|Christine Wolf
|8
|74
|81
|69
|72
|296
|$4,950
|T16
|Karoline Lund
|8
|75
|72
|76
|73
|296
|$4,950
|T16
|Lina Boqvist
|8
|77
|73
|72
|74
|296
|$4,950
|T16
|Charlotte Liautier
|8
|78
|74
|70
|74
|296
|$4,950
|T21
|Olivia Cowan
|9
|77
|76
|73
|71
|297
|$4,170
|T21
|Diksha Dagar
|9
|75
|76
|72
|74
|297
|$4,170
|T21
|Rachael Goodall
|9
|75
|76
|71
|75
|297
|$4,170
|T21
|Tiia Koivisto
|9
|73
|73
|75
|76
|297
|$4,170
|T21
|Nuria Iturrioz
|9
|74
|70
|76
|77
|297
|$4,170
|T26
|Laura Beveridge
|10
|79
|76
|73
|70
|298
|$3,350
|T26
|Stacy Lee Bregman
|10
|76
|77
|72
|73
|298
|$3,350
|T26
|Virginia Elena Carta
|10
|79
|75
|71
|73
|298
|$3,350
|T26
|Lisa Pettersson
|10
|74
|72
|77
|75
|298
|$3,350
|T26
|Elina Nummenpaa
|10
|72
|75
|76
|75
|298
|$3,350
|T26
|Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso
|10
|77
|77
|69
|75
|298
|$3,350
|T32
|Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh
|11
|77
|75
|74
|73
|299
|$2,646
|T32
|Hannah Burke
|11
|75
|74
|75
|75
|299
|$2,646
|T32
|Aline Krauter (a)
|11
|77
|75
|72
|75
|299
|$0
|T32
|Carmen Alonso
|11
|72
|80
|71
|76
|299
|$2,646
|T32
|Agathe Sauzon
|11
|74
|80
|69
|76
|299
|$2,646
|T32
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|11
|79
|73
|70
|77
|299
|$2,646
|T38
|Isabella Deilert
|12
|78
|77
|72
|73
|300
|$2,235
|T38
|Sanna Nuutinen
|12
|79
|73
|74
|74
|300
|$2,235
|T38
|Elia Folch
|12
|76
|72
|77
|75
|300
|$2,235
|T38
|Julia Engstrom
|12
|71
|79
|72
|78
|300
|$2,235
|T42
|Amandeep Drall
|13
|73
|77
|79
|72
|301
|$1,836
|T42
|Paz Marfa Sans
|13
|75
|77
|73
|76
|301
|$1,836
|T42
|Sophie Witt
|13
|76
|77
|72
|76
|301
|$1,836
|T42
|Lily May Humphreys
|13
|75
|73
|76
|77
|301
|$1,836
|T42
|Anne-Charlotte Mora
|13
|72
|76
|75
|78
|301
|$1,836
|T47
|Mireia Prat
|14
|77
|75
|75
|75
|302
|$1,530
|T47
|Heather Macrae
|14
|74
|79
|72
|77
|302
|$1,530
|T47
|Amy Boulden
|14
|71
|79
|74
|78
|302
|$1,530
|T47
|Georgina Blackman
|14
|74
|77
|72
|79
|302
|$1,530
|T51
|Luisa Dittrich
|15
|73
|80
|78
|72
|303
|$1,320
|T51
|Florentyna Parker
|15
|76
|76
|76
|75
|303
|$1,320
|T51
|Casandra Alexander
|15
|74
|75
|78
|76
|303
|$1,320
|T51
|Maiken Bing Paulsen
|15
|81
|74
|70
|78
|303
|$1,320
|T55
|Hayley Davis
|16
|75
|76
|80
|73
|304
|$1,073
|T55
|Linda Wessberg
|16
|78
|75
|75
|76
|304
|$1,073
|T55
|Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir
|16
|77
|78
|72
|77
|304
|$1,073
|T55
|Cara Gainer
|16
|80
|73
|72
|79
|304
|$1,073
|59
|Helen Tamy Kreuzer
|18
|79
|73
|75
|79
|306
|$960
|T60
|Emilia Tukiainen
|20
|78
|75
|81
|74
|308
|$915
|T60
|Dulcie Sverdloff
|20
|79
|73
|77
|79
|308
|$915
|62
|Franziska Friedrich
|24
|75
|80
|78
|79
|312
|$870