TPC Scottsdale is home to one of the most beautiful golf courses in the United States and one of the rowdiest parties in golf. The desert course has one of the most recognizable par 3s in the world, with the par-3 16th home to thousands of fans each year.

Not only is TPC Scottsdale an incredible golf course that you can access -- for a hefty green fee -- but it is also home to the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where TPC Scottsdale is located.

Where is TPC Scottsdale located?

TPC Scottsdale is located, coincidentally, in a town called Scottsdale, Ariz. That doesn't really give a good idea of its location, but the town is located northeast of Phoenix, which is the capital of Arizona. There are a variety of towns surrounding the city.

Neighboring towns to Scottsdale include Tempe and Mesa, in addition to Phoenix.

Which airports are near TPC Scottsdale?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to TPC Scottsdale is Phoenix, the PHX airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 25-minute drive from the airport to TPC Scottsdale.

What other famous golf courses are near TPC Scottsdale?

TPC Scottsdale is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world. Perhaps the best known course that's nearby is Grayhawk Golf Club, which has hosted a variety of championship events.

Scottsdale is a hotbed for golf, with the likes of Desert Mountain Golf Club, Scottsdale National Golf Club and Troon Golf Club all nearby.