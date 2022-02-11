Viktor Hovland 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Viktor Hovland's 2022 schedule kicks off with a trip to Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

He'll then return to the United Arab Emirates, playing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

Hovland is then headed to play in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera as well, which is shaping up to be bigger than ever.

We should see Hovland at The Players, too, and probably at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hovland should play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Of course, he'll be in the Masters and compete in the PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship. He'll play in the Memorial Tournament and should play in the BMW International Open.

He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events.

Hovland typically wraps his year with his fall schedule, competing in the CJ Cup, Mayakoba Golf Classic, DP World Tour Championship and the Hero World Challenge.

Viktor Hovland expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Genesis Invitational

The Players Championship

Arnold Palmer Invitational

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The Masters

Wells Fargo Championship

PGA Championship

the Memorial Tournament

US Open

BMW International

British Open Championship

FedEx Cup playoffs

CJ Cup

Mayakoba Golf Classic

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Hero World Challenge