Viktor Hovland 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Viktor Hovland's 2022 schedule kicks off with a trip to Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
He'll then return to the United Arab Emirates, playing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.
Hovland is then headed to play in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera as well, which is shaping up to be bigger than ever.
We should see Hovland at The Players, too, and probably at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Hovland should play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Of course, he'll be in the Masters and compete in the PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship. He'll play in the Memorial Tournament and should play in the BMW International Open.
He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events.
Hovland typically wraps his year with his fall schedule, competing in the CJ Cup, Mayakoba Golf Classic, DP World Tour Championship and the Hero World Challenge.
Viktor Hovland expected 2022 schedule
Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change
- Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
- Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic
- Genesis Invitational
- The Players Championship
- Arnold Palmer Invitational
- WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
- The Masters
- Wells Fargo Championship
- PGA Championship
- the Memorial Tournament
- US Open
- BMW International
- British Open Championship
- FedEx Cup playoffs
- CJ Cup
- Mayakoba Golf Classic
- DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
- Hero World Challenge