Phil Mickelson 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Phil Mickelson's 2022 schedule begins with his first start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 20 years.

He will then serve the dual function of player and host at The American Express, formerly the CareerBuilder Challenge, in the California desert near Palm Springs.

Then we will see Mickelson again at the Saudi International.

Mickelson will play the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

The rest of Phil Mickelson's 2022 schedule is very much up in the air, with the 50-year-old saying he would like to avoid playing in long streaks and in events where he has not played well in the past.

Mickelson also is dominant in his occasional starts on the PGA Tour Champions, and he could dip his toes into that tour again in 2022.

Mickelson is competing in The Players. He'll be in all four major championships.

It's unclear if Mickelson will play in the Wells Fargo Championship. He should compete in the Memorial Tournament.

We should see Mickelson in at least two FedEx Cup playoff events.

In the fall, it's reasonable to expect him to play in the Safeway Open and the WGC-HSBC Champions, if eligible. He could throw in another fall start.

Phil Mickelson expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change

Sentry Tournament of Champions

The American Express

Saudi International

Genesis Invitational

Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Players

The Masters

Wells Fargo Championship

PGA Championship

the Memorial Tournament

US Open

British Open Championship

FedEx Cup playoffs

Safeway Open

WGC-HSBC CHampions