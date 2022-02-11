Collin Morikawa 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Collin Morikawa's 2022 schedule kicks off with a return to the United Arab Emirates, playing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

Morikawa is then headed to play in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera as well, which is shaping up to be bigger than ever.

We should see Morikawa at The Players, too. It's unclear if he'll add another event in the Florida Swing.

Morikawa should play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Of course, he'll be in the Masters and compete in the US Open, PGA Championship and Open Championship. He'll play in the Memorial Tournament and should play in the Scottish Open.

He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events and on Team USA for the Presidents Cup.

Morikawa typically wraps his year with a limited fall schedule, competing in the DP World Tour Championship and the Hero World Challenge.

Collin Morikawa expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Genesis Invitational

The Players Championship

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The Masters

RBC Heritage

PGA Championship

the Memorial Tournament

US Open

Genesis Scottish Open

British Open Championship

FedEx Cup playoffs

Presidents Cup

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Hero World Challenge