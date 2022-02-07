2022 The Panama Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Panama Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Carson Young, who earned the big win with a victory at Panama Golf Club in Panama City, Panama.

Young delivered a final-round, 2-under 68 to beat three players by a shot on 8-under 272 in the third event of season on the PGA Tour's developmental circuit.

Carl Yuan, Jimmy Stanger and Brandon Matthews all finished in a tie for third place, one shots behind Young.

Young won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

The Panama Championship recap notes

Young earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at even-par 140 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season continues next week with the Astara Golf Championship in Colombia.

2022 The Panama Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT 1 Carson Young -8 68 65 71 68 272 $135,000 T2 Carl Yuan -7 65 69 71 68 273 $48,750 T2 Brandon Matthews -7 68 67 69 69 273 $48,750 T2 Jimmy Stanger -7 64 69 70 70 273 $48,750 T5 Erik Barnes -5 71 68 71 65 275 $25,125 T5 Zecheng Dou -5 69 67 71 68 275 $25,125 T5 Ben Taylor -5 68 67 68 72 275 $25,125 T5 Zack Fischer -5 65 70 68 72 275 $25,125 9 Martin Contini -4 68 69 72 67 276 $20,625 T10 Gregor Main -3 66 70 72 69 277 $16,598 T10 Alex Chiarella -3 69 68 70 70 277 $16,598 T10 Eric Cole -3 68 70 69 70 277 $16,598 T10 Joey Garber -3 67 66 72 72 277 $16,598 T10 T.J. Vogel -3 67 67 71 72 277 $16,598 T15 Marcelo Rozo -2 70 69 74 65 278 $10,922 T15 Max Greyserman -2 68 70 71 69 278 $10,922 T15 Michael Kim -2 68 70 70 70 278 $10,922 T15 Quade Cummins -2 66 73 68 71 278 $10,922 T15 Mac Meissner -2 69 67 71 71 278 $10,922 T15 Vince India -2 67 68 71 72 278 $10,922 T15 Brett White -2 66 70 68 74 278 $10,922 T15 Andrew Kozan -2 68 68 67 75 278 $10,922 T23 Vincent Norrman -1 70 70 69 70 279 $7,613 T23 Julián Etulain -1 68 66 70 75 279 $7,613 T25 Andrew Yun E 69 71 73 67 280 $5,859 T25 Xinjun Zhang E 68 68 77 67 280 $5,859 T25 Augusto Núñez E 71 69 72 68 280 $5,859 T25 Kyle Westmoreland E 70 70 70 70 280 $5,859 T25 Clay Feagler E 66 72 72 70 280 $5,859 T25 David Kocher E 65 73 71 71 280 $5,859 T25 Jeremy Paul E 71 69 68 72 280 $5,859 T32 Ryan Brehm 1 71 68 72 70 281 $4,538 T32 Matt McCarty 1 65 72 74 70 281 $4,538 T32 Harrison Endycott 1 69 69 73 70 281 $4,538 T32 John Pak 1 67 70 73 71 281 $4,538 T32 Kevin Dougherty 1 69 71 69 72 281 $4,538 T32 Davis Thompson 1 67 71 71 72 281 $4,538 T32 Martin Flores 1 67 70 71 73 281 $4,538 T39 Marcos Montenegro 2 69 70 75 68 282 $3,675 T39 Chandler Blanchet 2 69 71 72 70 282 $3,675 T39 Taylor Dickson 2 66 72 74 70 282 $3,675 T39 Kyle Reifers 2 67 71 73 71 282 $3,675 T39 Turk Pettit 2 67 68 75 72 282 $3,675 T39 John VanDerLaan 2 66 68 75 73 282 $3,675 T39 Dawson Armstrong 2 66 71 72 73 282 $3,675 T39 Fabián Gómez 2 67 69 72 74 282 $3,675 T47 Tain Lee 3 72 68 76 67 283 $3,338 T47 Shad Tuten 3 71 69 74 69 283 $3,338 T47 Taylor Montgomery 3 65 67 73 78 283 $3,338 T50 Tag Ridings 4 69 70 76 69 284 $3,196 T50 Ben Martin 4 69 70 75 70 284 $3,196 T50 Justin Suh 4 68 71 73 72 284 $3,196 T50 Conner Godsey 4 65 73 72 74 284 $3,196 T50 Jonathan Brightwell 4 69 68 72 75 284 $3,196 T50 Theo Humphrey 4 71 69 67 77 284 $3,196 T56 Samuel Stevens 5 70 70 74 71 285 $3,113 T56 Shawn Stefani 5 67 73 73 72 285 $3,113 T56 Rhein Gibson 5 72 66 75 72 285 $3,113 T56 Stuart Macdonald 5 71 69 72 73 285 $3,113 T60 Luis Gagne 7 70 69 75 73 287 $3,060 T60 Blake Dyer 7 67 70 77 73 287 $3,060 T60 Garett Reband 7 69 70 74 74 287 $3,060 63 Alvaro Ortiz 10 69 69 76 76 290 $3,030 64 Brad Hopfinger 12 69 71 76 76 292 $3,015