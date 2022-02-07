2022 The Panama Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Panama Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Carson Young, who earned the big win with a victory at Panama Golf Club in Panama City, Panama.
Young delivered a final-round, 2-under 68 to beat three players by a shot on 8-under 272 in the third event of season on the PGA Tour's developmental circuit.
Carl Yuan, Jimmy Stanger and Brandon Matthews all finished in a tie for third place, one shots behind Young.
Young won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.
The Panama Championship recap notes
Young earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.
This week the cut was made at even-par 140 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season continues next week with the Astara Golf Championship in Colombia.
2022 The Panama Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Carson Young
|-8
|68
|65
|71
|68
|272
|$135,000
|T2
|Carl Yuan
|-7
|65
|69
|71
|68
|273
|$48,750
|T2
|Brandon Matthews
|-7
|68
|67
|69
|69
|273
|$48,750
|T2
|Jimmy Stanger
|-7
|64
|69
|70
|70
|273
|$48,750
|T5
|Erik Barnes
|-5
|71
|68
|71
|65
|275
|$25,125
|T5
|Zecheng Dou
|-5
|69
|67
|71
|68
|275
|$25,125
|T5
|Ben Taylor
|-5
|68
|67
|68
|72
|275
|$25,125
|T5
|Zack Fischer
|-5
|65
|70
|68
|72
|275
|$25,125
|9
|Martin Contini
|-4
|68
|69
|72
|67
|276
|$20,625
|T10
|Gregor Main
|-3
|66
|70
|72
|69
|277
|$16,598
|T10
|Alex Chiarella
|-3
|69
|68
|70
|70
|277
|$16,598
|T10
|Eric Cole
|-3
|68
|70
|69
|70
|277
|$16,598
|T10
|Joey Garber
|-3
|67
|66
|72
|72
|277
|$16,598
|T10
|T.J. Vogel
|-3
|67
|67
|71
|72
|277
|$16,598
|T15
|Marcelo Rozo
|-2
|70
|69
|74
|65
|278
|$10,922
|T15
|Max Greyserman
|-2
|68
|70
|71
|69
|278
|$10,922
|T15
|Michael Kim
|-2
|68
|70
|70
|70
|278
|$10,922
|T15
|Quade Cummins
|-2
|66
|73
|68
|71
|278
|$10,922
|T15
|Mac Meissner
|-2
|69
|67
|71
|71
|278
|$10,922
|T15
|Vince India
|-2
|67
|68
|71
|72
|278
|$10,922
|T15
|Brett White
|-2
|66
|70
|68
|74
|278
|$10,922
|T15
|Andrew Kozan
|-2
|68
|68
|67
|75
|278
|$10,922
|T23
|Vincent Norrman
|-1
|70
|70
|69
|70
|279
|$7,613
|T23
|Julián Etulain
|-1
|68
|66
|70
|75
|279
|$7,613
|T25
|Andrew Yun
|E
|69
|71
|73
|67
|280
|$5,859
|T25
|Xinjun Zhang
|E
|68
|68
|77
|67
|280
|$5,859
|T25
|Augusto Núñez
|E
|71
|69
|72
|68
|280
|$5,859
|T25
|Kyle Westmoreland
|E
|70
|70
|70
|70
|280
|$5,859
|T25
|Clay Feagler
|E
|66
|72
|72
|70
|280
|$5,859
|T25
|David Kocher
|E
|65
|73
|71
|71
|280
|$5,859
|T25
|Jeremy Paul
|E
|71
|69
|68
|72
|280
|$5,859
|T32
|Ryan Brehm
|1
|71
|68
|72
|70
|281
|$4,538
|T32
|Matt McCarty
|1
|65
|72
|74
|70
|281
|$4,538
|T32
|Harrison Endycott
|1
|69
|69
|73
|70
|281
|$4,538
|T32
|John Pak
|1
|67
|70
|73
|71
|281
|$4,538
|T32
|Kevin Dougherty
|1
|69
|71
|69
|72
|281
|$4,538
|T32
|Davis Thompson
|1
|67
|71
|71
|72
|281
|$4,538
|T32
|Martin Flores
|1
|67
|70
|71
|73
|281
|$4,538
|T39
|Marcos Montenegro
|2
|69
|70
|75
|68
|282
|$3,675
|T39
|Chandler Blanchet
|2
|69
|71
|72
|70
|282
|$3,675
|T39
|Taylor Dickson
|2
|66
|72
|74
|70
|282
|$3,675
|T39
|Kyle Reifers
|2
|67
|71
|73
|71
|282
|$3,675
|T39
|Turk Pettit
|2
|67
|68
|75
|72
|282
|$3,675
|T39
|John VanDerLaan
|2
|66
|68
|75
|73
|282
|$3,675
|T39
|Dawson Armstrong
|2
|66
|71
|72
|73
|282
|$3,675
|T39
|Fabián Gómez
|2
|67
|69
|72
|74
|282
|$3,675
|T47
|Tain Lee
|3
|72
|68
|76
|67
|283
|$3,338
|T47
|Shad Tuten
|3
|71
|69
|74
|69
|283
|$3,338
|T47
|Taylor Montgomery
|3
|65
|67
|73
|78
|283
|$3,338
|T50
|Tag Ridings
|4
|69
|70
|76
|69
|284
|$3,196
|T50
|Ben Martin
|4
|69
|70
|75
|70
|284
|$3,196
|T50
|Justin Suh
|4
|68
|71
|73
|72
|284
|$3,196
|T50
|Conner Godsey
|4
|65
|73
|72
|74
|284
|$3,196
|T50
|Jonathan Brightwell
|4
|69
|68
|72
|75
|284
|$3,196
|T50
|Theo Humphrey
|4
|71
|69
|67
|77
|284
|$3,196
|T56
|Samuel Stevens
|5
|70
|70
|74
|71
|285
|$3,113
|T56
|Shawn Stefani
|5
|67
|73
|73
|72
|285
|$3,113
|T56
|Rhein Gibson
|5
|72
|66
|75
|72
|285
|$3,113
|T56
|Stuart Macdonald
|5
|71
|69
|72
|73
|285
|$3,113
|T60
|Luis Gagne
|7
|70
|69
|75
|73
|287
|$3,060
|T60
|Blake Dyer
|7
|67
|70
|77
|73
|287
|$3,060
|T60
|Garett Reband
|7
|69
|70
|74
|74
|287
|$3,060
|63
|Alvaro Ortiz
|10
|69
|69
|76
|76
|290
|$3,030
|64
|Brad Hopfinger
|12
|69
|71
|76
|76
|292
|$3,015