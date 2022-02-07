2022 The Panama Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 The Panama Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Panama Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Carson Young, who earned the big win with a victory at Panama Golf Club in Panama City, Panama.

Young delivered a final-round, 2-under 68 to beat three players by a shot on 8-under 272 in the third event of season on the PGA Tour's developmental circuit.

Carl Yuan, Jimmy Stanger and Brandon Matthews all finished in a tie for third place, one shots behind Young.

Young won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

The Panama Championship recap notes

Young earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at even-par 140 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season continues next week with the Astara Golf Championship in Colombia.

2022 The Panama Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Carson Young -8 68 65 71 68 272 $135,000
T2 Carl Yuan -7 65 69 71 68 273 $48,750
T2 Brandon Matthews -7 68 67 69 69 273 $48,750
T2 Jimmy Stanger -7 64 69 70 70 273 $48,750
T5 Erik Barnes -5 71 68 71 65 275 $25,125
T5 Zecheng Dou -5 69 67 71 68 275 $25,125
T5 Ben Taylor -5 68 67 68 72 275 $25,125
T5 Zack Fischer -5 65 70 68 72 275 $25,125
9 Martin Contini -4 68 69 72 67 276 $20,625
T10 Gregor Main -3 66 70 72 69 277 $16,598
T10 Alex Chiarella -3 69 68 70 70 277 $16,598
T10 Eric Cole -3 68 70 69 70 277 $16,598
T10 Joey Garber -3 67 66 72 72 277 $16,598
T10 T.J. Vogel -3 67 67 71 72 277 $16,598
T15 Marcelo Rozo -2 70 69 74 65 278 $10,922
T15 Max Greyserman -2 68 70 71 69 278 $10,922
T15 Michael Kim -2 68 70 70 70 278 $10,922
T15 Quade Cummins -2 66 73 68 71 278 $10,922
T15 Mac Meissner -2 69 67 71 71 278 $10,922
T15 Vince India -2 67 68 71 72 278 $10,922
T15 Brett White -2 66 70 68 74 278 $10,922
T15 Andrew Kozan -2 68 68 67 75 278 $10,922
T23 Vincent Norrman -1 70 70 69 70 279 $7,613
T23 Julián Etulain -1 68 66 70 75 279 $7,613
T25 Andrew Yun E 69 71 73 67 280 $5,859
T25 Xinjun Zhang E 68 68 77 67 280 $5,859
T25 Augusto Núñez E 71 69 72 68 280 $5,859
T25 Kyle Westmoreland E 70 70 70 70 280 $5,859
T25 Clay Feagler E 66 72 72 70 280 $5,859
T25 David Kocher E 65 73 71 71 280 $5,859
T25 Jeremy Paul E 71 69 68 72 280 $5,859
T32 Ryan Brehm 1 71 68 72 70 281 $4,538
T32 Matt McCarty 1 65 72 74 70 281 $4,538
T32 Harrison Endycott 1 69 69 73 70 281 $4,538
T32 John Pak 1 67 70 73 71 281 $4,538
T32 Kevin Dougherty 1 69 71 69 72 281 $4,538
T32 Davis Thompson 1 67 71 71 72 281 $4,538
T32 Martin Flores 1 67 70 71 73 281 $4,538
T39 Marcos Montenegro 2 69 70 75 68 282 $3,675
T39 Chandler Blanchet 2 69 71 72 70 282 $3,675
T39 Taylor Dickson 2 66 72 74 70 282 $3,675
T39 Kyle Reifers 2 67 71 73 71 282 $3,675
T39 Turk Pettit 2 67 68 75 72 282 $3,675
T39 John VanDerLaan 2 66 68 75 73 282 $3,675
T39 Dawson Armstrong 2 66 71 72 73 282 $3,675
T39 Fabián Gómez 2 67 69 72 74 282 $3,675
T47 Tain Lee 3 72 68 76 67 283 $3,338
T47 Shad Tuten 3 71 69 74 69 283 $3,338
T47 Taylor Montgomery 3 65 67 73 78 283 $3,338
T50 Tag Ridings 4 69 70 76 69 284 $3,196
T50 Ben Martin 4 69 70 75 70 284 $3,196
T50 Justin Suh 4 68 71 73 72 284 $3,196
T50 Conner Godsey 4 65 73 72 74 284 $3,196
T50 Jonathan Brightwell 4 69 68 72 75 284 $3,196
T50 Theo Humphrey 4 71 69 67 77 284 $3,196
T56 Samuel Stevens 5 70 70 74 71 285 $3,113
T56 Shawn Stefani 5 67 73 73 72 285 $3,113
T56 Rhein Gibson 5 72 66 75 72 285 $3,113
T56 Stuart Macdonald 5 71 69 72 73 285 $3,113
T60 Luis Gagne 7 70 69 75 73 287 $3,060
T60 Blake Dyer 7 67 70 77 73 287 $3,060
T60 Garett Reband 7 69 70 74 74 287 $3,060
63 Alvaro Ortiz 10 69 69 76 76 290 $3,030
64 Brad Hopfinger 12 69 71 76 76 292 $3,015

