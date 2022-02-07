2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Nicolai Hojgaard, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Jordan Smith is at 26-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Adri Arnaus and Thomas Detry are at 22-to-1.
2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Ras al Khaimah Classic, with the European Tour continuing in the United Arab Emirates to begin the Desert Swing. This week is the weakest field of the year, with this being the second of back-to-back tournaments at the same venue. We have a largely unknown venue for many DP World Tour players, but we should expect plenty of scoring based on last week.
2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|1400
|Jordan Smith
|1600
|Adri Arnaus
|2200
|Thomas Detry
|2200
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2500
|Robert MacIntyre
|2500
|Adrian Meronk
|2800
|Haotong Li
|2800
|Justin Harding
|3000
|Laurie Canter
|3000
|Joachim B. Hansen
|3300
|Pablo Larrazabal
|3300
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|3300
|Romain Langasque
|3300
|Julien Brun
|4000
|Matthieu Pavon
|4000
|Richard Bland
|4000
|Callum Shinkwin
|4500
|Adrian Otaegui
|5000
|Alexander Bjork
|5000
|Andy Sullivan
|5000
|Brandon Stone
|5000
|Daniel Van Tonder
|5000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|5000
|Marcus Armitage
|5000
|Matthew Jordan
|5000
|Ryan Fox
|5000
|Scott Jamieson
|5000
|Matti Schmid
|5500
|Julien Guerrier
|6000
|Ashun Wu
|6600
|George Coetzee
|6600
|Grant Forrest
|6600
|Jeff Winther
|6600
|John Catlin
|6600
|Kalle Samooja
|6600
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|6600
|Edoardo Molinari
|8000
|Jamie Donaldson
|8000
|Jason Scrivener
|8000
|Joakim Lagergren
|8000
|Kristoffer Broberg
|8000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|8000
|Richie Ramsay
|8000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|8000
|Yannik Paul
|8000
|David Law
|10000
|Francesco Laporta
|10000
|James Morrison
|10000
|Lukas Nemecz
|10000
|Marcus Helligkilde
|10000
|Oliver Bekker
|10000
|Ross Fisher
|10000
|Santiago Tarrio
|10000
|Andrea Pavan
|12500
|Benjamin Hebert
|12500
|Daniel Gavins
|12500
|Frederic Lacroix
|12500
|Guido Migliozzi
|12500
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|12500
|Marcel Siem
|12500
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|12500
|Nacho Elvira
|12500
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|12500
|Nino Bertasio
|12500
|Wade Ormsby
|12500