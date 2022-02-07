2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
European Tour Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

02/07/2022 at 9:21 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Nicolai Hojgaard, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Jordan Smith is at 26-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Adri Arnaus and Thomas Detry are at 22-to-1.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Ras al Khaimah Classic, with the European Tour continuing in the United Arab Emirates to begin the Desert Swing. This week is the weakest field of the year, with this being the second of back-to-back tournaments at the same venue. We have a largely unknown venue for many DP World Tour players, but we should expect plenty of scoring based on last week.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Nicolai Hojgaard 1400
Jordan Smith 1600
Adri Arnaus 2200
Thomas Detry 2200
Rasmus Hojgaard 2500
Robert MacIntyre 2500
Adrian Meronk 2800
Haotong Li 2800
Justin Harding 3000
Laurie Canter 3000
Joachim B. Hansen 3300
Pablo Larrazabal 3300
Rafa Cabrera Bello 3300
Romain Langasque 3300
Julien Brun 4000
Matthieu Pavon 4000
Richard Bland 4000
Callum Shinkwin 4500
Adrian Otaegui 5000
Alexander Bjork 5000
Andy Sullivan 5000
Brandon Stone 5000
Daniel Van Tonder 5000
Fabrizio Zanotti 5000
Marcus Armitage 5000
Matthew Jordan 5000
Ryan Fox 5000
Scott Jamieson 5000
Matti Schmid 5500
Julien Guerrier 6000
Ashun Wu 6600
George Coetzee 6600
Grant Forrest 6600
Jeff Winther 6600
John Catlin 6600
Kalle Samooja 6600
Thorbjorn Olesen 6600
Edoardo Molinari 8000
Jamie Donaldson 8000
Jason Scrivener 8000
Joakim Lagergren 8000
Kristoffer Broberg 8000
Masahiro Kawamura 8000
Richie Ramsay 8000
Tapio Pulkkanen 8000
Yannik Paul 8000
David Law 10000
Francesco Laporta 10000
James Morrison 10000
Lukas Nemecz 10000
Marcus Helligkilde 10000
Oliver Bekker 10000
Ross Fisher 10000
Santiago Tarrio 10000
Andrea Pavan 12500
Benjamin Hebert 12500
Daniel Gavins 12500
Frederic Lacroix 12500
Guido Migliozzi 12500
Jacques Kruyswijk 12500
Marcel Siem 12500
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 12500
Nacho Elvira 12500
Niklas Norgaard Moller 12500
Nino Bertasio 12500
Wade Ormsby 12500

