2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Nicolai Hojgaard, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Jordan Smith is at 26-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Adri Arnaus and Thomas Detry are at 22-to-1.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Ras al Khaimah Classic, with the European Tour continuing in the United Arab Emirates to begin the Desert Swing. This week is the weakest field of the year, with this being the second of back-to-back tournaments at the same venue. We have a largely unknown venue for many DP World Tour players, but we should expect plenty of scoring based on last week.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Nicolai Hojgaard 1400 Jordan Smith 1600 Adri Arnaus 2200 Thomas Detry 2200 Rasmus Hojgaard 2500 Robert MacIntyre 2500 Adrian Meronk 2800 Haotong Li 2800 Justin Harding 3000 Laurie Canter 3000 Joachim B. Hansen 3300 Pablo Larrazabal 3300 Rafa Cabrera Bello 3300 Romain Langasque 3300 Julien Brun 4000 Matthieu Pavon 4000 Richard Bland 4000 Callum Shinkwin 4500 Adrian Otaegui 5000 Alexander Bjork 5000 Andy Sullivan 5000 Brandon Stone 5000 Daniel Van Tonder 5000 Fabrizio Zanotti 5000 Marcus Armitage 5000 Matthew Jordan 5000 Ryan Fox 5000 Scott Jamieson 5000 Matti Schmid 5500 Julien Guerrier 6000 Ashun Wu 6600 George Coetzee 6600 Grant Forrest 6600 Jeff Winther 6600 John Catlin 6600 Kalle Samooja 6600 Thorbjorn Olesen 6600 Edoardo Molinari 8000 Jamie Donaldson 8000 Jason Scrivener 8000 Joakim Lagergren 8000 Kristoffer Broberg 8000 Masahiro Kawamura 8000 Richie Ramsay 8000 Tapio Pulkkanen 8000 Yannik Paul 8000 David Law 10000 Francesco Laporta 10000 James Morrison 10000 Lukas Nemecz 10000 Marcus Helligkilde 10000 Oliver Bekker 10000 Ross Fisher 10000 Santiago Tarrio 10000 Andrea Pavan 12500 Benjamin Hebert 12500 Daniel Gavins 12500 Frederic Lacroix 12500 Guido Migliozzi 12500 Jacques Kruyswijk 12500 Marcel Siem 12500 Mike Lorenzo-Vera 12500 Nacho Elvira 12500 Niklas Norgaard Moller 12500 Nino Bertasio 12500 Wade Ormsby 12500