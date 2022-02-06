2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

The Ras al Khaimah Classic field is headlined by the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Thomas Bjorn, Rafa Cabrera Bello and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new year, which continues a run of events in the Middle East, including in the United Arab Emirates.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, and open spots are available for top-10 finishers in the Ras al Khaimah Championship, which was played on the same venue.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic field

Issa Abou El Ela

Shergo Al Kurdi

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Ricardo Gouveia

Julien Guerrier

Arjun Gupta

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Espen Kofstad

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Kalle Samooja

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Ahmad Skaik

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Craig Vance

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic field

There are no top-50 players in this field.