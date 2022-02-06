2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.
The Ras al Khaimah Classic field is headlined by the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Thomas Bjorn, Rafa Cabrera Bello and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new year, which continues a run of events in the Middle East, including in the United Arab Emirates.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, and open spots are available for top-10 finishers in the Ras al Khaimah Championship, which was played on the same venue.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic field
- Issa Abou El Ela
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Julien Guerrier
- Arjun Gupta
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Espen Kofstad
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Rock
- Kalle Samooja
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Ahmad Skaik
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Craig Vance
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic field
There are no top-50 players in this field.