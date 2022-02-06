2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 48-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the strategic alliance between DP World Tour and the European Tour that was announced in November 2021, changing the name of the tour and raising the minimum value of purses to $2 million.

European Tour co-sanctioned, purse-boosted events

The two tours are co-sanctioning three events on their schedules, including the European Tour's Scottish Open, which has a new sponsor in Genesis, as well the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship on the DP World Tour (European Tour). The fields in all three events will feature a split of player availability between DP World Tour (European Tour) and European Tour pros, including spots for 50 European Tour players in the Barbasol and Barracuda Championships, which will be played opposite the Scottish Open and Irish Open.

The Genesis Scottish Open will remain part of the European Tour's Rolex Series. The Irish Open, which will not be co-sanctioned in 2022, will have a purse boosted by the DP World Tour (European Tour) to $6 million -- nearly double the amount offered this year.

New events

There are a variety of new events on the schedule this year, including the Ras al Khaimah Championship in the UAE, the Pecanwood Classic and Steyn City Championship in South Africa, the Soudal Open in Belgium, two new events in Asia (including one in Japan) and the return of the Cyprus Open.

World Golf Championships halved

Since 2009, there have been four World Golf Championships events on the schedule. However, there are just two on the 2022 schedule: the WGC-HSBC Champions in China from Oct. 28-31 and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas from March 23-27.

With the Memphis-based event becoming a playoff event, the other change is the WGC-Mexico Championship dropping out of the series. A Mexico Championship is listed on the schedule as a full-field event.

2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS Nov. 25-28 Joburg Open Randpark GC, Johannesburg, South Africa 36 Holes Lawrence Thurston Results Dec. 2-5 South African Open Championship Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa Canceled Winner Results Dec. 9-12 Alfred Dunhill Championship Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa Canceled Winner Results Jan. 20-23 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE $8,000,000 Thomas Pieters Results Jan. 27-30 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE $8,000,000 Viktor Hovland Results Feb. 3-6 Ras al Khaimah Championship Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, UAE $2,000,000 Nicolai Hojgaard Results Feb. 10-13 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Education City GC, Doha, Qatar Postponed Winner Results Feb. 17-20 Ras al Khaimah Classic Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, UAE $2,000,000 Winner Results Feb. 24-27 Hero Indian Open TBA, India Postponed Winner Results Mar. 3-6 Magical Kenya Open Muthaiga CC, Nairobi, Kenya TBA Winner Results Mar. 10-13 Pecanwood Classic Pecanwood G&CC, Hartbeespoort, South Africa TBA Winner Results Mar. 17-20 Steyn City Championship The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa TBA Winner Results Mar. 23-27 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Austin CC, Austin, TX, USA TBA Winner Results Apr. 7-10 The Masters Augusta National GC, Augusta, GA, USA TBA Winner Results Apr. 14-17 Asian Event Confirmed TBA TBA Winner Results Apr. 21-24 Japan Event Confirmed TBA, Japan TBA Winner Results Apr. 28 - May 1 Volvo China Open Genzon GC, Shenzhen, China TBA Winner Results May 5-8 Betfred British Masters The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England TBA Winner Results May 12-15 Soudal Open Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium TBA Winner Results May 19-22 PGA Championship Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, OK, USA TBA Winner Results May 26-29 KLM Open Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands TBA Winner Results June 2-5 Porsche European Open Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany TBA Winner Results June 9-12 Scandinavian Mixed Halmstad GC, Tylösand, Sweden TBA Winner Results June 16-19 U.S. Open The Country Club, Brookline, MA, USA TBA Winner Results June 23-26 BMW International Open Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany TBA Winner Results June 30 - July 3 Irish Open Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, Ireland TBA Winner Results July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland TBA Winner Results July 7-10 Barbasol Championship Keene Trace GC, Nicholasville, KY, USA TBA Winner Results July 14-17 The Open Championship Old Course, St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland TBA Winner Results July 14-17 Barracuda Championship Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, CA, USA TBA Winner Results July 21-24 Cazoo Classic TBA TBA Winner Results July 28-31 Hero Open Fairmont St. Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland TBA Winner Results Aug. 4-7 Cazoo Open The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales TBA Winner Results Aug. 11-14 ISPS Handa World Invitational Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, N. Ireland TBA Winner Results Aug. 18-21 D+D Real Czech Masters Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic TBA Winner Results Aug. 25-28 Omega European Masters Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland TBA Winner Results Sept. 1-4 Made in HimmerLand HimmerLand, Farsoe, Denmark TBA Winner Results Sept. 8-11 BMW PGA Championship Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England TBA Winner Results Sept. 15-18 DS Automobiles Italian Open Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy TBA Winner Results Sept. 22-25 Open de France Le Golf National, Paris, France TBA Winner Results Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland TBA Winner Results Oct. 6-9 Acciona Open de España Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain TBA Winner Results Oct. 13-16 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain TBA Winner Results Oct. 20-23 European Event Confirmed TBA TBA Winner Results Oct. 27-30 WGC-HSBC Champions Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China TBA Winner Results Nov. 3-6 Cyprus Open Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus TBA Winner Results Nov. 10-13 Nedbank Golf Challenge Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa TBA Winner Results Nov. 17-20 DP World Tour Championship Dubai Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE TBA Winner Results