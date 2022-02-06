2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 48-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.
The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the strategic alliance between DP World Tour and the European Tour that was announced in November 2021, changing the name of the tour and raising the minimum value of purses to $2 million.
European Tour co-sanctioned, purse-boosted events
The two tours are co-sanctioning three events on their schedules, including the European Tour's Scottish Open, which has a new sponsor in Genesis, as well the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship on the DP World Tour (European Tour). The fields in all three events will feature a split of player availability between DP World Tour (European Tour) and European Tour pros, including spots for 50 European Tour players in the Barbasol and Barracuda Championships, which will be played opposite the Scottish Open and Irish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open will remain part of the European Tour's Rolex Series. The Irish Open, which will not be co-sanctioned in 2022, will have a purse boosted by the DP World Tour (European Tour) to $6 million -- nearly double the amount offered this year.
New events
There are a variety of new events on the schedule this year, including the Ras al Khaimah Championship in the UAE, the Pecanwood Classic and Steyn City Championship in South Africa, the Soudal Open in Belgium, two new events in Asia (including one in Japan) and the return of the Cyprus Open.
World Golf Championships halved
Since 2009, there have been four World Golf Championships events on the schedule. However, there are just two on the 2022 schedule: the WGC-HSBC Champions in China from Oct. 28-31 and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas from March 23-27.
With the Memphis-based event becoming a playoff event, the other change is the WGC-Mexico Championship dropping out of the series. A Mexico Championship is listed on the schedule as a full-field event.
2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER
|RESULTS
|Nov. 25-28
|Joburg Open
|Randpark GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
|36 Holes
|Lawrence Thurston
|Results
|Dec. 2-5
|South African Open Championship
|Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
|Canceled
|Winner
|Results
|Dec. 9-12
|Alfred Dunhill Championship
|Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa
|Canceled
|Winner
|Results
|Jan. 20-23
|Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
|Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|$8,000,000
|Thomas Pieters
|Results
|Jan. 27-30
|Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic
|Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE
|$8,000,000
|Viktor Hovland
|Results
|Feb. 3-6
|Ras al Khaimah Championship
|Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, UAE
|$2,000,000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Results
|Feb. 10-13
|Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
|Education City GC, Doha, Qatar
|Postponed
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 17-20
|Ras al Khaimah Classic
|Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, UAE
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 24-27
|Hero Indian Open
|TBA, India
|Postponed
|Winner
|Results
|Mar. 3-6
|Magical Kenya Open
|Muthaiga CC, Nairobi, Kenya
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Mar. 10-13
|Pecanwood Classic
|Pecanwood G&CC, Hartbeespoort, South Africa
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Mar. 17-20
|Steyn City Championship
|The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Mar. 23-27
|WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
|Austin CC, Austin, TX, USA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Apr. 7-10
|The Masters
|Augusta National GC, Augusta, GA, USA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Apr. 14-17
|Asian Event Confirmed
|TBA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Apr. 21-24
|Japan Event Confirmed
|TBA, Japan
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Apr. 28 - May 1
|Volvo China Open
|Genzon GC, Shenzhen, China
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|May 5-8
|Betfred British Masters
|The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|May 12-15
|Soudal Open
|Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|May 19-22
|PGA Championship
|Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, OK, USA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|May 26-29
|KLM Open
|Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 2-5
|Porsche European Open
|Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 9-12
|Scandinavian Mixed
|Halmstad GC, Tylösand, Sweden
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 16-19
|U.S. Open
|The Country Club, Brookline, MA, USA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 23-26
|BMW International Open
|Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 30 - July 3
|Irish Open
|Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, Ireland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 7-10
|Genesis Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 7-10
|Barbasol Championship
|Keene Trace GC, Nicholasville, KY, USA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 14-17
|The Open Championship
|Old Course, St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 14-17
|Barracuda Championship
|Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, CA, USA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 21-24
|Cazoo Classic
|TBA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 28-31
|Hero Open
|Fairmont St. Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 4-7
|Cazoo Open
|The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 11-14
|ISPS Handa World Invitational
|Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, N. Ireland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 18-21
|D+D Real Czech Masters
|Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 25-28
|Omega European Masters
|Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 1-4
|Made in HimmerLand
|HimmerLand, Farsoe, Denmark
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 8-11
|BMW PGA Championship
|Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 15-18
|DS Automobiles Italian Open
|Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 22-25
|Open de France
|Le Golf National, Paris, France
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
|Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
|Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 6-9
|Acciona Open de España
|Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 13-16
|Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters
|Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 20-23
|European Event Confirmed
|TBA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 27-30
|WGC-HSBC Champions
|Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 3-6
|Cyprus Open
|Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 10-13
|Nedbank Golf Challenge
|Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 17-20
|DP World Tour Championship Dubai
|Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE
|TBA
|Winner
|Results