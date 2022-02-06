2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 48-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and the European Tour that was announced in November 2020.

European Tour co-sanctioned, purse-boosted events

The two tours are co-sanctioning three events on their schedules, including the European Tour's Scottish Open, which has a new sponsor in Genesis, as well the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship on the PGA Tour. The fields in all three events will feature a split of player availability between PGA Tour and European Tour pros, including spots for 50 European Tour players in the Barbasol and Barracuda Championships, which will be played opposite the Scottish Open and Irish Open.

The Genesis Scottish Open will remain part of the European Tour's Rolex Series. The Irish Open, which will not be co-sanctioned in 2022, will have a purse boosted by the PGA Tour to $6 million -- nearly double the amount offered this year.

FedEx Cup playoff changes

The FedEx Cup playoffs are changing for 2021-2022 as well. The series will remain at three events, but the Northern Trust will be replaced with the erstwhile WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The event will exit the World Golf Championships series and become the first playoff event, known as the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The other two playoff events, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, remain, with the BMW Championship going to Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for 2022.

World Golf Championships halved

Since 2009, there have been four World Golf Championships events on the schedule. However, there are just two on the 2021-2022 schedule: the WGC-HSBC Champions in China from Oct. 28-31 and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas from March 23-27.

With the Memphis-based event becoming a playoff event, the other change is the WGC-Mexico Championship dropping out of the series. A Mexico Championship is listed on the schedule as a full-field event.

The Florida Swing reunited

With the WGC-Mexico Championship, the PGA Tour's Florida Swing has been split up. However, with the event's exit from the World Golf Championships, the PGA Tour has brought back a Florida Swing that doesn't leave the state. The Players Championship anchors the swing, with the Valspar Championship back in March after being played in April/May this year at Innisbrook Resort.

The Asian Swing mostly returns to Asia

After a year in which the Zozo Championship and the CJ Cup were moved to the United States, only the CJ Cup remains in the States this season. The CJ Cup remains in Vegas, moving to Summit Club, while there are hopes to bring the Zozo and the WGC-HSBC Champions back to their home courses.

2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS Sept. 16-19 Fortinet Championship Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, Calif. $7,000,000 Max Homa Results Sept. 23-26 Ryder Cup Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Kohler, Wis. N/A USA N/A Oct. 30-3 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss. $7,000,000 Sam Burns Results Oct. 7-10 Shriners Children's Open TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev. $7,000,000 Sungjae Im Results Oct. 14-17 The CJ Cup at Summit The Summit Club, Las Vegas, Nev. $9,750,000 Rory McIlroy Results Oct. 21-24 Zozo Championship Narashino Country Club*, Chiba Prefecture, Japan $9,950,000 Hideki Matsuyama Results Oct. 28-31 WGC-HSBC Champions Sheshan Golf Club*, Shanghai, China Canceled None Canceled Oct. 28-31 Bermuda Championship Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda $6,500,000 Lucas Herbert Results Nov. 4-7 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico $7,200,000 Viktor Hovland Results Nov. 11-14 Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas $7,500,000 Jason Kokrak Results Nov. 18-21 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St. Simons Island, Ga. $7,200,000 Talor Gooch Results Jan. 6-9 Sentry Tournament of Champions Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii $8,200,000 Cameron Smith Results Jan. 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii $7,500,000 Hideki Matsuyama Results Jan. 20-23 The American Express PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif. $7,600,000 Hudson Swafford Results Jan. 27-30 Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, Calif. $8,400,000 Luke List Results Feb. 3-6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, Calif. $8,700,000 Winner Results Feb. 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona $8,200,000 Winner Results Feb. 17-20 The Genesis Invitational The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif. $12,000,000 Winner Results Feb. 24-27 The Honda Classic PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. $8,000,000 Winner Results March 3-6 Arnold Palmer Invitational Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla. $12,000,000 Winner Results March 3-6 Puerto Rico Open Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico $3,700,000 Winner Results March 10-13 The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. $20,000,000 Winner Results March 17-20 Valspar Championship Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Fla. $7,800,000 Winner Results March 24-27 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas $12,000,000 Winner Results March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic $3,700,000 Winner Results April 30-3 Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas $8,600,000 Winner Results April 7-10 Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga. TBA Winner Results April 14-17 RBC Heritage Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C. $8,000,000 Winner Results April 21-24 Zurich Classic of New Orleans TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La. $8,300,000 Winner Results April 28-1 Mexico Open Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico $7,300,000 Winner Results May 5-8 Wells Fargo Championship TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md. $9,000,000 Winner Results May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas $9,100,000 Winner Results May 19-22 PGA Championship Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Okla. TBA Winner Results May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge Colonial Country Club , Fort Worth, Texas $8,400,000 Winner Results June 2-5 the Memorial Tournament Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio $12,000,000 Winner Results June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada $8,700,000 Winner Results June 16-19 U.S. Open The Country Club, Brookline, Mass. TBA Winner Results June 23-26 Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn. $8,300,000 Winner Results July 30-3 John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill. $7,100,000 Winner Results July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open TBD $8,000,000 Winner Results July 7-10 Barbasol Championship Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Ky. $3,700,000 Winner Results July 14-17 The Open Championship St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland TBA Winner Results July 14-17 Barracuda Championship Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif. $3,700,000 Winner Results July 21-24 3M Open TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota $7,500,000 Winner Results July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich. $8,400,000 Winner Results Aug. 4-7 Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C. $7,300,000 Winner Results Aug. 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn. $15,000,000 Winner Results Aug. 18-21 BMW Championship Wilmington Country Club (South Course), Wilmington, Dela. $15,000,000 Winner Results Aug. 25-28 Tour Championship East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga. $75,000,000 Winner Results