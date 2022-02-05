Ranking LPGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2022
02/05/2022 at 11:06 am
The LPGA Tour has 34 official tournaments on its 2022 schedule, with prize money totaling $85,700,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in January to the end of the season with the culmination of the Race to the CME Globe at the CME Group Tour Championship in November.

However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in LPGA Tour events range from $1.2 million to $10 million in 2022. The smallest purse belongs to the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with a purse of $1.2 million. The largest purse belongs to the U.S. Women's Open, which saw its purse increased to $10 million in 2022.

There are purses of every size in between. All five majors have a purse of at least $4.5 million, and 13 other non-major tournaments have a purse of at least $2 million.

Take a look at the full list of LPGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.

2022 LPGA Tour purses, every event ranked from biggest to smallest

Click header to sort

DATE TOURNEY PURSE 1st PLACE
June 2-5 U.S. Women's Open $10,000,000 $1,800,000
Nov. 17-20 CME Group Tour Championship $7,000,000 $2,000,000
Aug. 4-7 AIG Women’s Open $6,800,000 $1,020,000
March 31 - April 3 The Chevron Championship $5,000,000 $750,000
June 23-26 KPMG Women's PGA Championship $4,500,000 $810,000
July 21-24 Amundi Evian Championship $4,500,000 $675,000
May 12-15 Cognizant Founders Cup $3,000,000 $450,000
June 16-19 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give $2,500,000 $375,000
July 13-16 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational $2,500,000 $375,000
Aug. 25-28 CP Women’s Open $2,350,000 $352,500
Sept. 23-25 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship $2,300,000 $345,000
Oct. 27-30 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA $2,200,000 $330,000
Oct. 13-16 Buick LPGA Shanghai $2,100,000 $315,000
Jan. 27-30 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio $2,000,000 $300,000
April 13-16 Lotte Championship $2,000,000 $300,000
July 28-31 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open $2,000,000 $300,000
Oct. 20-23 BMW Ladies Championship $2,000,000 $300,000
Nov. 3-6 Toto Japan Classic $2,000,000 $300,000
Nov. 10-13 Pelican Women’s Championship $2,000,000 $300,000
Oct. 6-9 LPGA Mediheal Championship $1,800,000 $270,000
June 10-12 ShopRite LPGA Classic $1,750,000 $262,500
Sept. 1-4 Dana Open $1,750,000 $262,500
Sept. 8-11 Kroger Queen City Championship $1,750,000 $262,500
March 3-6 HSBC Women's World Championship $1,700,000 $255,000
March 10-13 Honda LPGA Thailand $1,600,000 $240,000
Feb. 4-6 or Feb 11-13 LPGA Drive On Championship $1,500,000 $225,000
March 24-27 JTBC Classic $1,500,000 $225,000
April 21-24 JTBC LA Open $1,500,000 $225,000
April 28 - May 1 JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes $1,500,000 $225,000
May 25-29 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play $1,500,000 $225,000
Aug. 11-14 ISPS Handa World Invitational $1,500,000 $225,000
Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 Volunteers of America Classic $1,500,000 $225,000
Sept. 15-18 Portland Classic $1,400,000 $210,000
Jan. 20-23 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions $1,200,000 $180,000

