Ranking LPGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2022

The LPGA Tour has 34 official tournaments on its 2022 schedule, with prize money totaling $85,700,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in January to the end of the season with the culmination of the Race to the CME Globe at the CME Group Tour Championship in November.

However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in LPGA Tour events range from $1.2 million to $10 million in 2022. The smallest purse belongs to the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with a purse of $1.2 million. The largest purse belongs to the U.S. Women's Open, which saw its purse increased to $10 million in 2022.

There are purses of every size in between. All five majors have a purse of at least $4.5 million, and 13 other non-major tournaments have a purse of at least $2 million.

Take a look at the full list of LPGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.

2022 LPGA Tour purses, every event ranked from biggest to smallest

DATE TOURNEY PURSE 1st PLACE June 2-5 U.S. Women's Open $10,000,000 $1,800,000 Nov. 17-20 CME Group Tour Championship $7,000,000 $2,000,000 Aug. 4-7 AIG Women’s Open $6,800,000 $1,020,000 March 31 - April 3 The Chevron Championship $5,000,000 $750,000 June 23-26 KPMG Women's PGA Championship $4,500,000 $810,000 July 21-24 Amundi Evian Championship $4,500,000 $675,000 May 12-15 Cognizant Founders Cup $3,000,000 $450,000 June 16-19 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give $2,500,000 $375,000 July 13-16 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational $2,500,000 $375,000 Aug. 25-28 CP Women’s Open $2,350,000 $352,500 Sept. 23-25 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship $2,300,000 $345,000 Oct. 27-30 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA $2,200,000 $330,000 Oct. 13-16 Buick LPGA Shanghai $2,100,000 $315,000 Jan. 27-30 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio $2,000,000 $300,000 April 13-16 Lotte Championship $2,000,000 $300,000 July 28-31 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open $2,000,000 $300,000 Oct. 20-23 BMW Ladies Championship $2,000,000 $300,000 Nov. 3-6 Toto Japan Classic $2,000,000 $300,000 Nov. 10-13 Pelican Women’s Championship $2,000,000 $300,000 Oct. 6-9 LPGA Mediheal Championship $1,800,000 $270,000 June 10-12 ShopRite LPGA Classic $1,750,000 $262,500 Sept. 1-4 Dana Open $1,750,000 $262,500 Sept. 8-11 Kroger Queen City Championship $1,750,000 $262,500 March 3-6 HSBC Women's World Championship $1,700,000 $255,000 March 10-13 Honda LPGA Thailand $1,600,000 $240,000 Feb. 4-6 or Feb 11-13 LPGA Drive On Championship $1,500,000 $225,000 March 24-27 JTBC Classic $1,500,000 $225,000 April 21-24 JTBC LA Open $1,500,000 $225,000 April 28 - May 1 JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes $1,500,000 $225,000 May 25-29 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play $1,500,000 $225,000 Aug. 11-14 ISPS Handa World Invitational $1,500,000 $225,000 Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 Volunteers of America Classic $1,500,000 $225,000 Sept. 15-18 Portland Classic $1,400,000 $210,000 Jan. 20-23 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions $1,200,000 $180,000