Ranking LPGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2022

The LPGA Tour has 34 official tournaments on its 2022 schedule, with prize money totaling $85,700,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in January to the end of the season with the culmination of the Race to the CME Globe at the CME Group Tour Championship in November.
However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in LPGA Tour events range from $1.2 million to $10 million in 2022. The smallest purse belongs to the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with a purse of $1.2 million. The largest purse belongs to the U.S. Women's Open, which saw its purse increased to $10 million in 2022.
There are purses of every size in between. All five majors have a purse of at least $4.5 million, and 13 other non-major tournaments have a purse of at least $2 million.
Take a look at the full list of LPGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.
2022 LPGA Tour purses, every event ranked from biggest to smallest
Click header to sort
|DATE
|TOURNEY
|PURSE
|1st PLACE
|June 2-5
|U.S. Women's Open
|$10,000,000
|$1,800,000
|Nov. 17-20
|CME Group Tour Championship
|$7,000,000
|$2,000,000
|Aug. 4-7
|AIG Women’s Open
|$6,800,000
|$1,020,000
|March 31 - April 3
|The Chevron Championship
|$5,000,000
|$750,000
|June 23-26
|KPMG Women's PGA Championship
|$4,500,000
|$810,000
|July 21-24
|Amundi Evian Championship
|$4,500,000
|$675,000
|May 12-15
|Cognizant Founders Cup
|$3,000,000
|$450,000
|June 16-19
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|$2,500,000
|$375,000
|July 13-16
|Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
|$2,500,000
|$375,000
|Aug. 25-28
|CP Women’s Open
|$2,350,000
|$352,500
|Sept. 23-25
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|$2,300,000
|$345,000
|Oct. 27-30
|Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA
|$2,200,000
|$330,000
|Oct. 13-16
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|$2,100,000
|$315,000
|Jan. 27-30
|Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio
|$2,000,000
|$300,000
|April 13-16
|Lotte Championship
|$2,000,000
|$300,000
|July 28-31
|Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|$2,000,000
|$300,000
|Oct. 20-23
|BMW Ladies Championship
|$2,000,000
|$300,000
|Nov. 3-6
|Toto Japan Classic
|$2,000,000
|$300,000
|Nov. 10-13
|Pelican Women’s Championship
|$2,000,000
|$300,000
|Oct. 6-9
|LPGA Mediheal Championship
|$1,800,000
|$270,000
|June 10-12
|ShopRite LPGA Classic
|$1,750,000
|$262,500
|Sept. 1-4
|Dana Open
|$1,750,000
|$262,500
|Sept. 8-11
|Kroger Queen City Championship
|$1,750,000
|$262,500
|March 3-6
|HSBC Women's World Championship
|$1,700,000
|$255,000
|March 10-13
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|$1,600,000
|$240,000
|Feb. 4-6 or Feb 11-13
|LPGA Drive On Championship
|$1,500,000
|$225,000
|March 24-27
|JTBC Classic
|$1,500,000
|$225,000
|April 21-24
|JTBC LA Open
|$1,500,000
|$225,000
|April 28 - May 1
|JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes
|$1,500,000
|$225,000
|May 25-29
|Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play
|$1,500,000
|$225,000
|Aug. 11-14
|ISPS Handa World Invitational
|$1,500,000
|$225,000
|Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
|Volunteers of America Classic
|$1,500,000
|$225,000
|Sept. 15-18
|Portland Classic
|$1,400,000
|$210,000
|Jan. 20-23
|Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
|$1,200,000
|$180,000