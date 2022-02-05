2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

The European Tour's best are competing in Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates this week for the annual Ras al Khaimah Championship.
The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship format features a field of 132 professionals who are competing in their own tournament, with pros taking on the Al Hamra Club.
After the first two rounds, there was a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds.
The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship final round starts at 7:05 a.m. local time -- or 10:05 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday in the United States -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 12:45 p.m. local time -- or 3:46 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday -- with the final group of the day off the first tee.
2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship final round on TV starting at 8 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship live stream through European Tour through Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app starting at 3 a.m. Eastern.
2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times for Round 4
All times are Dubai local, which is 9 hours ahead of US Eastern time
- 07:05 a.m. -- Thriston Lawrence, Adrian Meronk
- 07:14 a.m. -- Søren Kjeldsen, Sami Välimäki
- 07:23 a.m. -- Guido Migliozzi, Jamie Donaldson
- 07:32 a.m. -- Alexander Levy, Lorenzo Gagli
- 07:41 a.m. -- Jeff Winther, Zander Lombard
- 07:50 a.m. -- Andrew Wilson, Wil Besseling
- 07:59 a.m. -- Joakim Lagergren, Ricardo Santos
- 08:08 a.m. -- Hurly Long, Matti Schmid
- 08:22 a.m. -- Ashley Chesters, Jason Scrivener
- 08:31 a.m. -- Richard Sterne, Brandon Stone
- 08:40 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Benjamin Hebert
- 08:49 a.m. -- Yannik Paul, Richard Mansell
- 08:58 a.m. -- John Catlin, Steven Brown
- 09:07 a.m. -- Connor Syme, Frederic Lacroix
- 09:16 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Daniel Van Tonder
- 09:25 a.m. -- Andrea Pavan, James Morrison
- 09:39 a.m. -- Sebastian Heisele, Marcus Armitage
- 09:48 a.m. -- Ross Fisher, Scott Jamieson
- 09:57 a.m. -- Richard Mcevoy, Kristoffer Broberg
- 10:06 a.m. -- Grant Forrest, Julien Brun
- 10:15 a.m. -- Maverick Antcliff, Haotong Li
- 10:24 a.m. -- Masahiro Kawamura, David Horsey
- 10:33 a.m. -- Fabrizio Zanotti, George Coetzee
- 10:42 a.m. -- Callum Shinkwin, Francesco Laporta
- 10:51 a.m. -- Craig Howie, Oliver Wilson
- 11:00 a.m. -- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Joachim B. Hansen
- 11:15 a.m. -- Niklas Nørgaard Møller, Marcel Siem
- 11:25 a.m. -- Edoardo Molinari, Matthew Jordan
- 11:35 a.m. -- Matthew Southgate, Julien Guerrier
- 11:45 a.m. -- Nacho Elvira, Lukas Nemecz
- 11:55 a.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, Rasmus Højgaard
- 12:05 p.m. -- Adrian Otaegui, Shaun Norris
- 12:15 p.m. -- Thomas Detry, Jordan Smith
- 12:25 p.m. -- Johannes Veerman, Robert Macintyre
- 12:35 p.m. -- Oliver Bekker, Tapio Pulkkanen
- 12:45 p.m. -- David Law, Nicolai Højgaard