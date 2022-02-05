2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

The European Tour's best are competing in Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates this week for the annual Ras al Khaimah Championship.

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship format features a field of 132 professionals who are competing in their own tournament, with pros taking on the Al Hamra Club.

After the first two rounds, there was a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds.

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship final round starts at 7:05 a.m. local time -- or 10:05 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday in the United States -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 12:45 p.m. local time -- or 3:46 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday -- with the final group of the day off the first tee.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship final round on TV starting at 8 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship live stream through European Tour through Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app starting at 3 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times for Round 4

All times are Dubai local, which is 9 hours ahead of US Eastern time

07:05 a.m. -- Thriston Lawrence, Adrian Meronk

07:14 a.m. -- Søren Kjeldsen, Sami Välimäki

07:23 a.m. -- Guido Migliozzi, Jamie Donaldson

07:32 a.m. -- Alexander Levy, Lorenzo Gagli

07:41 a.m. -- Jeff Winther, Zander Lombard

07:50 a.m. -- Andrew Wilson, Wil Besseling

07:59 a.m. -- Joakim Lagergren, Ricardo Santos

08:08 a.m. -- Hurly Long, Matti Schmid

08:22 a.m. -- Ashley Chesters, Jason Scrivener

08:31 a.m. -- Richard Sterne, Brandon Stone

08:40 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Benjamin Hebert

08:49 a.m. -- Yannik Paul, Richard Mansell

08:58 a.m. -- John Catlin, Steven Brown

09:07 a.m. -- Connor Syme, Frederic Lacroix

09:16 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Daniel Van Tonder

09:25 a.m. -- Andrea Pavan, James Morrison

09:39 a.m. -- Sebastian Heisele, Marcus Armitage

09:48 a.m. -- Ross Fisher, Scott Jamieson

09:57 a.m. -- Richard Mcevoy, Kristoffer Broberg

10:06 a.m. -- Grant Forrest, Julien Brun

10:15 a.m. -- Maverick Antcliff, Haotong Li

10:24 a.m. -- Masahiro Kawamura, David Horsey

10:33 a.m. -- Fabrizio Zanotti, George Coetzee

10:42 a.m. -- Callum Shinkwin, Francesco Laporta

10:51 a.m. -- Craig Howie, Oliver Wilson

11:00 a.m. -- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Joachim B. Hansen

11:15 a.m. -- Niklas Nørgaard Møller, Marcel Siem

11:25 a.m. -- Edoardo Molinari, Matthew Jordan

11:35 a.m. -- Matthew Southgate, Julien Guerrier

11:45 a.m. -- Nacho Elvira, Lukas Nemecz

11:55 a.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, Rasmus Højgaard

12:05 p.m. -- Adrian Otaegui, Shaun Norris

12:15 p.m. -- Thomas Detry, Jordan Smith

12:25 p.m. -- Johannes Veerman, Robert Macintyre

12:35 p.m. -- Oliver Bekker, Tapio Pulkkanen

12:45 p.m. -- David Law, Nicolai Højgaard