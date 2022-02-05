2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship purse is set for $2 million, with 72 professional players who complete four rounds at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, earning an official-money paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the Ras al Khaimah Championship prize pool is at $333,330, with the second-place finisher taking home $222,220.
The Ras al Khaimah Championship field is headed by Nicolai Hojgaard, David Law and Thomas Detry and more.
This tournament started with 132 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week after two rounds of play at 3-under 139 or better. A total of 72 players made the cut.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will earn 460 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Additionally, there are 24 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.