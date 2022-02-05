2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship purse is set for $2 million, with 72 professional players who complete four rounds at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Ras al Khaimah Championship prize pool is at $333,330, with the second-place finisher taking home $222,220.

The Ras al Khaimah Championship field is headed by Nicolai Hojgaard, David Law and Thomas Detry and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week after two rounds of play at 3-under 139 or better. A total of 72 players made the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 460 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Additionally, there are 24 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY

1 $333,330 2 $222,220 3 $125,200 4 $100,000 5 $84,800 6 $70,000 7 $60,000 8 $50,000 9 $44,800 10 $40,000 11 $36,800 12 $34,400 13 $32,200 14 $30,600 15 $29,400 16 $28,200 17 $27,000 18 $25,800 19 $24,800 20 $24,000 21 $23,200 22 $22,600 23 $22,000 24 $21,400 25 $20,800 26 $20,200 27 $19,600 28 $19,000 29 $18,400 30 $17,800 31 $17,200 32 $16,600 33 $16,000 34 $15,400 35 $15,000 36 $14,600 37 $14,200 38 $13,800 39 $13,400 40 $13,000 41 $12,600 42 $12,200 43 $11,800 44 $11,400 45 $11,000 46 $10,600 47 $10,200 48 $9,800 49 $9,400 50 $9,000 51 $8,600 52 $8,200 53 $7,800 54 $7,400 55 $7,000 56 $6,600 57 $6,200 58 $6,000 59 $5,800 60 $5,600 61 $5,400 62 $5,200 63 $5,000 64 $4,800 65 $4,600