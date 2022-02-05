2022 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
02/05/2022 at 10:52 am
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 34-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.

The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in two majors and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Purse-boosted events

The biggest purse increases on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule are in three majors, with the US Women's Open purse increasing to $10 million from $5.5 million. The Chevron Championship (formerly the ANA Inspiration) and the AIG Women's Open are seeing huge increases.

The season-ending CME Group Tour Championship purse is also increasing by $2 million to $7 million. The winner of the event will now earn $2 million, marking the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.

Other tournaments to announce elevated purses are the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open ($2 million, up $500,000 from 2021), the LPGA Mediheal Championship ($1.8 million, up $300,000 from 2021), the Pelican Women’s Championship ($2 million, up $250,000 from 2021), the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational ($2.5 million, up $200,000 from 2021), the Meijer LPGA Classic ($2.5 million, up $200,000 from 2021) and the HSBC Women’s World Championship ($1.7 million, up $100,000 from 2021). Additional purse increases are expected to be announced throughout the season.

New events

There are several new events on the schedule, with JTBC stepping up to increase their sponsor presence on the Tour. The JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes completes a California triple around The Chevron Championship. The Kroger Queen City Championship brings the LPGA to Cincinnati.

2022 LPGA Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS
Jan. 20-23 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Lake Nona G&C.C., Orlando, Fla. $1,200,000 Danielle Kang Results
Jan. 27-30 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Boca Rio G.C., Boca Raton, Fla. $2,000,000 Lydia Ko Results
Feb. 4-6 or Feb 11-13 LPGA Drive On Championship TBA, Fla. $1,500,000 Winner Results
March 3-6 HSBC Women's World Championship Sentosa G.C., Singapore $1,700,000 Winner Results
March 10-13 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam C.C., Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand $1,600,000 Winner Results
March 24-27 JTBC Classic Aviara G.C., Carlsbad, Calif. $1,500,000 Winner Results
March 31 - April 3 The Chevron Championship Mission Hills C.C., Rancho Mirage, Calif. $5,000,000 Winner Results
April 13-16 Lotte Championship TBA, Hawaii $2,000,000 Winner Results
April 21-24 JTBC LA Open Wilshire C.C., Los Angeles, Calif. $1,500,000 Winner Results
April 28 - May 1 JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes Palos Verdes G.C., Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. $1,500,000 Winner Results
May 12-15 Cognizant Founders Cup TBA, N.J. $3,000,000 Winner Results
May 25-29 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nev. $1,500,000 Winner Results
June 2-5 U.S. Women's Open Pine Needles Lodge and G.C., Southern Pines, N.C. $10,000,000 Winner Results
June 10-12 ShopRite LPGA Classic Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J. $1,750,000 Winner Results
June 16-19 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield C.C., Grand Rapids, Mich. $2,500,000 Winner Results
June 23-26 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Congressional C.C., Bethesda, Md. $4,500,000 Winner Results
July 13-16 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Midland C.C., Midland, Mich. $2,500,000 Winner Results
July 21-24 Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France $4,500,000 Winner Results
July 28-31 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland $2,000,000 Winner Results
Aug. 4-7 AIG Women’s Open Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland $6,800,000 Winner Results
Aug. 11-14 ISPS Handa World Invitational Galgorme Castle G.C., and Massereene G.C., Antrim, Northern Ireland $1,500,000 Winner Results
Aug. 25-28 CP Women’s Open Ottawa Hunt and G.C., Ottawa, Ontario, Canada $2,350,000 Winner Results
Sept. 1-4 Dana Open Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio $1,750,000 Winner Results
Sept. 8-11 Kroger Queen City Championship Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, Ohio $1,750,000 Winner Results
Sept. 15-18 Portland Classic TBA, Oregon $1,400,000 Winner Results
Sept. 23-25 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. $2,300,000 Winner Results
Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 Volunteers of America Classic Old American G.C., The Colony, Texas $1,500,000 Winner Results
Oct. 6-9 LPGA Mediheal Championship The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. $1,800,000 Winner Results
Oct. 13-16 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden G.C., Shanghai, China $2,100,000 Winner Results
Oct. 20-23 BMW Ladies Championship TBA, South Korea $2,000,000 Winner Results
Oct. 27-30 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA Miramar G.C., New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei $2,200,000 Winner Results
Nov. 3-6 Toto Japan Classic Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan $2,000,000 Winner Results
Nov. 10-13 Pelican Women’s Championship Pelican G.C., Belleair, Fla. $2,000,000 Winner Results
Nov. 17-20 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon G.C., Naples, Fla. $7,000,000 Winner Results

