2022 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 34-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.

The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in two majors and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Purse-boosted events

The biggest purse increases on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule are in three majors, with the US Women's Open purse increasing to $10 million from $5.5 million. The Chevron Championship (formerly the ANA Inspiration) and the AIG Women's Open are seeing huge increases.

The season-ending CME Group Tour Championship purse is also increasing by $2 million to $7 million. The winner of the event will now earn $2 million, marking the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.

Other tournaments to announce elevated purses are the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open ($2 million, up $500,000 from 2021), the LPGA Mediheal Championship ($1.8 million, up $300,000 from 2021), the Pelican Women’s Championship ($2 million, up $250,000 from 2021), the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational ($2.5 million, up $200,000 from 2021), the Meijer LPGA Classic ($2.5 million, up $200,000 from 2021) and the HSBC Women’s World Championship ($1.7 million, up $100,000 from 2021). Additional purse increases are expected to be announced throughout the season.

New events

There are several new events on the schedule, with JTBC stepping up to increase their sponsor presence on the Tour. The JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes completes a California triple around The Chevron Championship. The Kroger Queen City Championship brings the LPGA to Cincinnati.

2022 LPGA Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS Jan. 20-23 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Lake Nona G&C.C., Orlando, Fla. $1,200,000 Danielle Kang Results Jan. 27-30 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Boca Rio G.C., Boca Raton, Fla. $2,000,000 Lydia Ko Results Feb. 4-6 or Feb 11-13 LPGA Drive On Championship TBA, Fla. $1,500,000 Winner Results March 3-6 HSBC Women's World Championship Sentosa G.C., Singapore $1,700,000 Winner Results March 10-13 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam C.C., Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand $1,600,000 Winner Results March 24-27 JTBC Classic Aviara G.C., Carlsbad, Calif. $1,500,000 Winner Results March 31 - April 3 The Chevron Championship Mission Hills C.C., Rancho Mirage, Calif. $5,000,000 Winner Results April 13-16 Lotte Championship TBA, Hawaii $2,000,000 Winner Results April 21-24 JTBC LA Open Wilshire C.C., Los Angeles, Calif. $1,500,000 Winner Results April 28 - May 1 JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes Palos Verdes G.C., Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. $1,500,000 Winner Results May 12-15 Cognizant Founders Cup TBA, N.J. $3,000,000 Winner Results May 25-29 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nev. $1,500,000 Winner Results June 2-5 U.S. Women's Open Pine Needles Lodge and G.C., Southern Pines, N.C. $10,000,000 Winner Results June 10-12 ShopRite LPGA Classic Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J. $1,750,000 Winner Results June 16-19 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield C.C., Grand Rapids, Mich. $2,500,000 Winner Results June 23-26 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Congressional C.C., Bethesda, Md. $4,500,000 Winner Results July 13-16 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Midland C.C., Midland, Mich. $2,500,000 Winner Results July 21-24 Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France $4,500,000 Winner Results July 28-31 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland $2,000,000 Winner Results Aug. 4-7 AIG Women’s Open Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland $6,800,000 Winner Results Aug. 11-14 ISPS Handa World Invitational Galgorme Castle G.C., and Massereene G.C., Antrim, Northern Ireland $1,500,000 Winner Results Aug. 25-28 CP Women’s Open Ottawa Hunt and G.C., Ottawa, Ontario, Canada $2,350,000 Winner Results Sept. 1-4 Dana Open Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio $1,750,000 Winner Results Sept. 8-11 Kroger Queen City Championship Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, Ohio $1,750,000 Winner Results Sept. 15-18 Portland Classic TBA, Oregon $1,400,000 Winner Results Sept. 23-25 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. $2,300,000 Winner Results Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 Volunteers of America Classic Old American G.C., The Colony, Texas $1,500,000 Winner Results Oct. 6-9 LPGA Mediheal Championship The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. $1,800,000 Winner Results Oct. 13-16 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden G.C., Shanghai, China $2,100,000 Winner Results Oct. 20-23 BMW Ladies Championship TBA, South Korea $2,000,000 Winner Results Oct. 27-30 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA Miramar G.C., New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei $2,200,000 Winner Results Nov. 3-6 Toto Japan Classic Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan $2,000,000 Winner Results Nov. 10-13 Pelican Women’s Championship Pelican G.C., Belleair, Fla. $2,000,000 Winner Results Nov. 17-20 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon G.C., Naples, Fla. $7,000,000 Winner Results