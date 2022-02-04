Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 Saudi International
Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 Saudi International

02/04/2022 at 8:40 am
Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the 2022 Saudi International field on Friday before the second round in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Asian Tour, DeChambeau withdrew from the first Asian Tour event of 2022 citing pain in his left wrist and left hip.

DeChambeau was the one of the highest-ranked players in the field at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. He was paid a large appearance fee -- in the seven-figure range -- to compete overseas in this event, which has become the flagship event of the Asian Tour.

DeChambeau has struggled with a wrist injury in 2022, withdrawing ahead of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii with a similar injury.

Last week at the Farmers Insurance Open in the San Diego area, DeChambeau was seen clutching his back after a drive.

The 2020 US Open champion has not been speaking to the media, so the nature of his injury is unclear.

