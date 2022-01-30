2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic purse is set for $8 million, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, earning an official-money paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic prize pool is at $1,333,330, with the second-place finisher taking home $888,880.
The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and more.
This tournament started with 132 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week after two rounds of play at 1-over 145 or better. A total of 81 players made the cut, meaning a cut was also made after the third round.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will earn 1,335 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Additionally, there are 48 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.
2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
For 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard
|POSITION
|MONEY
|1
|$1,333,330
|2
|$888,880
|3
|$500,800
|4
|$400,000
|5
|$339,200
|6
|$280,000
|7
|$240,000
|8
|$200,000
|9
|$179,200
|10
|$160,000
|11
|$147,200
|12
|$137,600
|13
|$128,800
|14
|$122,400
|15
|$117,600
|16
|$112,800
|17
|$108,000
|18
|$103,200
|19
|$99,200
|20
|$96,000
|21
|$92,800
|22
|$90,400
|23
|$88,000
|24
|$85,600
|25
|$83,200
|26
|$80,800
|27
|$78,400
|28
|$76,000
|29
|$73,600
|30
|$71,200
|31
|$68,800
|32
|$66,400
|33
|$64,000
|34
|$61,600
|35
|$60,000
|36
|$58,400
|37
|$56,800
|38
|$55,200
|39
|$53,600
|40
|$52,000
|41
|$50,400
|42
|$48,800
|43
|$47,200
|44
|$45,600
|45
|$44,000
|46
|$42,400
|47
|$40,800
|48
|$39,200
|49
|$37,600
|50
|$36,000
|51
|$34,400
|52
|$32,800
|53
|$31,200
|54
|$29,600
|55
|$28,000
|56
|$26,400
|57
|$24,800
|58
|$24,000
|59
|$23,200
|60
|$22,400
|61
|$21,600
|62
|$20,800
|63
|$20,000
|64
|$19,200
|65
|$18,400