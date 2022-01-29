When is the last time Jason Day won a PGA Tour tournament?

Jason Day has 12 PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that set himself up to be perhaps be a generational talent.

Now in 2022, Day is at a crossroads in his career as he looks to become a multiple-time major winner.

The last time Jason Day won a PGA Tour event is the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. He earned a two-shot win over Nick Watney and Aaron Wise just a year after the club hosted the PGA Championship.

Day's earned a major championship victory, but that's been an even longer memory.

Jason Day won a major at the 2015 PGA Championship, becoming the first male player to shoot 20-under total in a major championship. Since then, his best major finish is T-4 in the 2020 PGA Championship

Day has not managed to win the FedEx Cup in his career.